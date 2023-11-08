Top 10 Best safety suit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Tyvek by Dupont sets the standard for work coveralls. Use for painting, spraying, pesticides, other harmful chemicals. White disposable suit has elastic wrists, ankles and hood for a tight seal everytime.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎6 x 1 x 4 inches; 5.29 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎TYVEK – TY127S – XLARGE #2

Date First Available‏:‎April 28, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎DuPont

ASIN‏:‎B00JZZTMGY

Elastic Wrists, Ankles and Hood keep tight seal from pesticides or paint.

Serged seams, attached hood, front zipper closure.

Abrasion-proof. Stops microporous particles.

Inexpensive protection you can count on. Choose from 6 sizes.