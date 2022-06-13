Top 10 Best safety strobe light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Flash Strobe Modes

Permanent Mount / Quick Installation.

Come with A Screw Mounting Base and Screw-in Assembly Intended for Permanent Mount Set Up.Can Be Conveniently with 13.5IN (350 MM) Length Positive/negative Hard Cable to Attached Any Vehicles and Devices Equiped with A 10-110V Power Source.

High Brightness



30 High intensity SMD 5730 LEDs

Self-contained LED,no external flasher required.

Provides stronger 360 degrees of coverage.

Durable PC Lens and Better Light Quality.

Lifespan Up to 50,000 Hours.

Low Power Consumption And Low Heat.

Weatherproof ready for exterior mounting.

Encapsulated to Protect Against Moisture & Dust .

Dust cover allows for easy maintenance

Base is Made of Stronger ABS Plastic Provide Great Insulation. Impact & Shock Resistant.

Compatible With:

All Automobiles and Devices Equipped with A 10 – 110 Volt DC Power Source.Screw-in assembly intended for permanent mount set up.

Specifications:

Dimension: Dia. 2.33″(5.92 cm) * H: 5.24″(13.31 cm) * Bases Dia:3.86”(9.80 cm)

★ FEATURE: This Warning Beacon Strobe Light Total of 30 High Brightness SMD 5730 LEDs with Low Polycarbonate Dome, More Clearer Vision Can Provides 360 Degrees of Coverage. Lifespan Up to 50,000 Hours.

★ PATTERN: 3 Bright Flashes With 1 Second In Between. Durable PC Lens And Better Light Quality. Low Power Consumption And Low Heat. Self-Contained LED, No External Flasher Required.

★ HIGH QUALITY: Base is Made of Stronger ABS Plastic Provide Great Insulation. Impact & Shock Resistant. Weatherproof Ready for Exterior Mounting. Removeable Dust Cove Allows for Easy Maintenance. Encapsulated to Protect Against Moisture, Dust and Vibration .

★ EASY INSTALLATION: Permanent Mount. Quick Installation. Come with A Screw Mounting Base and Screw-in Assembly Intended for Permanent Mount Set Up.Can Be Conveniently with 13.5IN (350 MM) Length Positive/negative Hard Cable to Attached Any Vehicles and Devices Equiped with A 10-110V Power Source.

★ APPLICATION: Great for Emergency Workers, Postal Service, Construction Vehicle, Security Hazard Warning, And Other Emergency Needs. Dimension: Dia. 1.33″(3.38cm) * H: 5.24″(13.31cm) * Bases Dia:3.86”(9.80cm)