Top 10 Best safety steps Reviews

Product Description

S&X Non-Slip Tapes and Treads are designed to provide traction on slippery surfaces where potential slips and falls can occur or where safety may be a concern.S&X Slip-Resistant Tread has proven durability for long life in heavy traffic areas, as well as ladders, steps and ramps. Quick and easy to use and is a great choice in anti-slip protection.

Slip-Resistant Treads-Photolumin Stripe



Mineral-coated, high-friction, slip-resistant surface



S&X Slip-Resistant General Purpose Tape,offer a low-profile design and helps to reduce trip hazards. This photoluminescent-striped, slip-resistant tape is adhered by a durable resin to a pressure-sensitive, adhesive-backed film.

Product Features



For prevention of slips in dark environments

Abrasive surface will help prevent slips, trips and falls.For light to heavy shoe-traffic areasUse on flat surfaces, steps, stairways, entrances, ramps, ladders, lawn equipment, snowmobiles, scooters, construction machinery, and vehicles

Resistant to abrasion

Waterproof and will not shrink or liftMineral-coated, high friction slip-resistant surfaceHighly durable surface withstands the rigors of equipment traffic

Simple peel and stick installation

Low-profile design helps reduce trip hazardAdhere to clean, dry surfaces without wrinkling, curling, tearing, shrinking or liftingEasy to apply, cut to size with scissors

Installation & Clean Instructions



Step1.Surface Preparation

Make sure surface is clean,dry,smooth and above 40°FRepair or replace any damaged or broken surfaceRemove chipped,cracked or peeled paint from surfaceStrip waxed floors prior to washingUse appropriate cleaner or solvent to clean surface(details in the brochure-User Guide )

Step2.Peel&Press

Peel protective liner back about 50mm from one end and position piece on surface.Continue to remove liner.Press firmly in place as liner is removed. Finally,press into firm contact with surface using a rubber hand roller by starting in middle and rolling out towards edges.

Step3.Wait for 6 hours

Keep free of water for at lease 6 hours

Step4.Complete

Well Done.

Keep your family safe from slips,trips and falls.

Grit Grade

Fine

Fine

Fine

Course

Course

Course

Surface Material

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Substrate Material

Polyester Film

Polyester Film

Polyester Film

Polyester Film

Polyester Film

Polyester Film

Surface Type

Smooth

Smooth

Smooth

Smooth

Smooth

Smooth

Color

Black,Blue,Yellow,Gray,Rosy,Clear

White,Clear

Blue,Yellow,Rosy

Black,Yellow,Black/Yellow

Black,Green,Yellow Reflective Strip

Black/Yellow

Size

0.75 inch X 11 inch

Various

Dia. 1.5 inch,3 inch

1 inch X 16.4 feet, 2inch X 16.4 feet , 2 inch X 65.6 feet

6 inch X 24 inch

6 inch X 24 inch

Maximum Service Temp

176°F (80°C)

176°F (80°C)

176°F (80°C)

220°F (104.44°C)

220°F (104.44°C)

220°F (104.44°C)

Minimum Application Temp

40°F (4°C)

40°F (4°C)

40°F (4°C)

40°F (4°C)

40°F (4°C)

40°F (4°C)

Traffic Type

Light, Medium

Light, Medium

Light, Medium

Heavy, Light, Medium

Heavy, Light, Medium

Heavy, Light, Medium

Thickness (Metric)

0.6mm

0.6mm

0.6mm

0.8mm

0.8mm

0.8mm

GRIT-DURABLE DESIGN – The abrasive particles are embedded in a soft synthetic resin coating layer.The Polyester Film Substrate ensures High Strength and Dimensional Stability.Toughly,Never Wrinkled or Shredded.

MULTI-CLIMATE DESIGN – Temperature Range:-40°F ～ 220°F,the Strong Backing Adhesive Non-Skid Treads Can be used indoor and outdoor,even in the cold winter or hot summer will not fall off.These are Heavy Duty Stair Treads capable of preventing slips,trips and falls in the harshest environments.

MULTI-PURPOSE USE – Size: 6”x 24”,Pre-Cut Strips,Easy to install.S&X non slip grip tape can be used on Stairs/Steps/Decks/Walkways/Ladders/Ramps/Work areas/Trailers/Lawn Equipments,Snowmobiles,Machinery and Vehicles,Essentially unaffected by oil,grease,salt water under normal conditions.

EASY TO APPLY AND MAINTANANCE – Follow the Application Instructions,stick to any clean, dry and smooth surface.NOT RECOMMEND TO USE ON UNTREATED OR UNSEALED WOOD STEPS,ROUGH OR TEXTURED SURFACE.Tolerates steam cleaning,detergent cleaning and low PSI Pressure Washing.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We guarantee 100% satisfaction and happiness or you can use our 90 days money-back policy.

