Top 10 Best safety step shoes Reviews

Solution Description

YISILI Metal Toe Work Shoes for Males Women

About Model:YISILI

YISILI sneakers normally insist on utilizing large-high quality materials to make high-top quality goods.

Design and style:Steel Toe + Puncture Evidence Kevlar-Midsole +Microfiber leather

Anti-smashing, anti-puncture, anti-slip, and use-resistant aspect style and design is not only the 1st preference for working on manufacturing facility, warehouse, chemical plant, vehicle restoring, laboratory, and so forth,it can also function as everyday sneakers for every day use.

Service：24 H

The following-revenue team will remedy solution problems for you 24 hours a day,

Anti-smash

These metal toe cap construction do the job footwear and shielded edge of microfiber leather can continue to keep the higher from harm for added durability.

Anti-Puncture

Gentle kevlar-midsole, excellent bending and cushioning is create to defend toes from becoming punctured.

Breathable Higher

Membrane material upper retain each dry and breathable, it can be can reduce smelly and sweaty toes,retain your ft dry.

Lace-up

Lace-up shoelaces, elastic freely, not straightforward to break, increase comfort and protection to your get the job done

Non-Slip Sole

The Phylon soles of the particular traces have a potent grip, superior anti-skid and resistant overall performance.

Relevant Place of work

Get the job done footwear appropriate for doing work on power business, construction, vehicle-producing, device, roofing and warehouse.

【Anti-Smashing & Anti Puncture】: The standard metal toe shoes for gentlemen women is equipped absorbe forces of 200J and compression of 15000N, the puncture evidence Steel Midsole can bear forces ≥ 1200N, offers your feet added protection from the weighty power of a falling objec.

【Wear-Resistant & Non-slip】: Our MD soles are ultra-have on resistant, non-slip, resilient, shockproof. The get the job done shoe soles of the unique strains be certain the ground grasping efficiency of the mountain and snow & ice protected highway. High temperature resistance, no deformation, no crack base,tremendously boost the security.

【Breathable & Comfortable】: This composite toe shoes has breathable upper product security shoes are mild and relaxed, moisture wicking mesh lining for optimum airflow,retaining your ft relaxed even after a very long day of perform.

【Applicable workplace】:This industrial work sneakers suited for doing work on electric power marketplace, development, vehicle-producing, machine, roofing and warehouse. Also it can be utilised in each day existence or as everyday atheletic footwear.

【Customer Service】: If you have any inquiries for our basic safety footwear, you should call us , our after-sale team will serve you within just 24 hours.