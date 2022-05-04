Top 10 Best safety step ladder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Products Description

2021 Up grade Action LADDER—Open: 20.1″ x 26.8″ x 40.9″, Folded: 44.5″ X 20.1″ X 1.6″, Internet Weight: 11.5 pounds, Most Load: 500 kilos. HBTower Basic safety Folding 3 Step Steel Ladder is created for you!

Transportable AND House-Saving: This Folding Phase Stools Arrives totally assembled!Lock and open up method for quickly open up and fold. It folded to just 1.6″ D for storage and transportation. Straightforward to have for making use of indoor or out of doors.

Protection AND STABILITY—High-grade steel frame is created with strength and trustworthiness. Metallic safe and sound buckle immediately locked in put when you use the phase ladder. The back again cross brace framework strengthen the standard assistance which will make you really feel far more safe climbing up the move ladder.

NON-SLIP Style and design: The 3 phase ladder has non-slip rubber handgrip building the stool simple to climb and have. Extensive pedals with non-slip rubber sample offer heel-to-toe foot assist. Large rubber feet thoroughly contact the groud to stays firmly and avert floors from scratches. (Notice: Poor use of rubber feet will result in the stage ladder to shake left and right. Please make sure that the rubber toes are in full get hold of with the floor.)

Headache Free of charge Guarantee: You can get 2 several years warranty, 100% income back promise, and 24-several hours helpful purchaser provider. Any trouble please call us with out hesitation.