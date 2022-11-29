Top 10 Best safety signs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The SmartSign Promise



3M Certified

We are a Certified 3M Sign Fabricator – a distinction that only a few USA manufactures have achieved. Only the reflective signs are 3M Authorized and made with 3M sheeting. However, we don’t just use 3M films. Our non-reflective items use use the entire audited 3M Matched Component System, which includes inks, films and laminates.

Laminated

Signs are over coated for enhanced abrasion, graffiti and weather resistance. They also withstand the scouring pad test. Lamination provides UV protection and makes surfaces easy to clean. Signs last 10+ years indoors or outdoors.

USA Made

Our factory has been proudly making traffic and parking signs in the US for over 100 years. Generations of municipalities and governmental agencies source their signs from us. In partnership with 3M, we are USA’s largest manufacturer of signs.

Easy Installation

Comes with rounded corners and pre-punched holes – for easy handling and installation.Signs have rounded corners – for easy handling and a professional appearance. Signs have pre-punched / pre-cleared holes to insure a hassle-free installation.

Improve OSHA & ANSI Compliance



OSHA Compliance

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) sets standards for workplaces to keep employees and visitors safe. Our OSHA Safety Signs communicate those safety regulations to prevent accidents and injuries.

ANSI Compliance

ANSI Safety Signs help you comply with the latest design regulations set by American National Standards Institute’s (ANSI) Z535 standard. ANSI Signs feature a safety alert symbol (!), a signal word, graphical symbols, and a text message.

Benefits of Compliance

Provides Warning

Promotes Safe Practices

Avoid Fines

Long Lasting Safety Solutions

Why Use PPE Signs



PPE(Personal Protective Equipment) protects workers from hazardous conditions that cannot be mitigated through engineer controls.

Part of every employer’s responsibility to maintain a safe work environment is to provide appropriate PPE that mitigates risk to the employees. It’s up to the employer to recognize when PPE is necessary, what devices are necessary, and train employees on how and when to use PPE. In addition, they must also provide training as to the limitations of PPE, how to maintain each piece of equipment, and how to properly dispose of the equipment when it is no longer functional.

Doing all of the above can help ensure that every employee receives adequate protection while on the job, which in turn keeps them and the company safe.

DURABLE ALUMINUM: ‘Wear Personal Protective Equipment’ signs are made from heavy-duty 40 mil thick aluminum. Unlike steel signs, our aluminum signs do not rust. Signs easily last up to 7 years outside.

EASY INSTALLATION: Signs have four 3/16 inch corner holes. Mount with screws, nails, tie-wraps or wires. Signs can also be attached with foam or double-sided velcro tape. Sign attachment accessories are not included.

LAMINATED PROTECTION: With lamination, graphics are protected from weather and abuse to preserve a fresh look. Graffiti can be cleaned off too. Clear UV laminate resists chemicals, UV rays, water, and abrasion.

MADE IN USA: All components are made in the USA and offer superior quality.

PACK CONTENTS: One 14 x 10 inch green, black and white aluminum sign.