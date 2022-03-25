Top 10 Best safety sign Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety sign in 2022 Comparison Table
Step2 KidAlert V.W.S. Safety Sign
- Vibrant neon-body and reflector belt are easily visible during twilight hours
- Visual Warning Signal alerts oncoming motorists when children are in the area
- Easy set-up and take-down for each play time
- Place at end of driveway or yard to alert motorists to proceed with caution
- 32" tall warning flag included
Rubbermaid Commercial 13-Foot Extendable Mobile Safety Sign/Barrier with Locking Straps, Yellow (FG9S1100YEL)
- Easy to use, easy to maneuver highly visible mobile safety barrier
- Extends to 13-feet with articulating panels that can be set straight, curved, or in a circle
- (2) 5-inch non-marking wheels and 4 locking straps provide mobility and stability
- Lightweight and compact (2’ x 13” footprint when closed)
- ANSI- and OSHA-compliant color; for indoor use. Shipped assembled
SCK115 Aluminum Digi-Day Electronic Scoreboard, "ON THE JOB SAFETY BEGINS HERE - WE HAVE WORKED #### DAYS WITHOUT A LOST TIME ACCIDENT - ACCIDENTS ARE AVOIDABLE"
- 28" x 20" x 1" lightweight, sturdy aluminum construction
- Four-digit, bright LED display with 2-1/2"H numbers
- Tamper-proof display easily sets with handheld remote control
- Operates on 110VAC with 6-ft. power cord
- Built-in hidden rear mounting brackets
SCK120 Digi-Day Electronic Scoreboard, "THIS PLANT HAS WORKED _ DAYS W/O AN OSHA RECORDABLE INJURY - THE BEST PREVIOUS RECORD WAS _ DAYS - DO YOUR PART! HELP MAKE A NEW RECORD"
- 28" x 20" x 2" lightweight, sturdy aluminum construction
- Four-digit, bright red LED display with 2-1/2"H numbers
- Tamper-proof display easily sets with handheld remote control
- For indoor use; Operates on 110VAC with 6-ft. power cord
- Built-in hidden rear mounting brackets
Children at Play Safety Signs, Slow Down Kids at Play Sign, Double-Sided Text and Graphics with Reflective Tape Easier to Identify, Kids at Play and Slow Down Signs for Street Neighborhoods Schools Park Sidewalk Driveway(2 Pack Green)
- Slow Kids at Play Sign: Green warning signs, black slow warning text, and red children’s play icons are easy to identify and are equipped with more conspicuous reflective strips, allowing passing drivers and cyclists to see them at a distance and immediately remind them to drive carefully, children are playing nearby. This will protect children from dangerous distracted drivers.
- 2-PACK Warning Signs: The image of a real child that says "caution" even without reading the sign, easy to see during the day and the reflective tapes are more eye-catching in the evening. The sign is also printed on both sides (Double-sided) with vibrant & protective glossy ink. Fast vehicles can see it from both directions of traffic, warning drivers to drive slowly in areas where children play and on streets.
- Easy to Use: Made of quality PVC materials, kids at play signs are durable and waterproof. No assembly required, simply folded and placed anywhere, easy to store. Has a handle, convenient to carry and use.
- Safety First: Never take it lightly. Ensure that enough warning signs are placed on streets, front yard, schools, kindergartens, parks, parking lots, roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, sidewalks, etc. to remind drivers.
- Lifetime Satisfaction: We are committed to providing the best service, your complete satisfaction is our top priority. If you have any questions, please contact our team without hesitation, we will solve them as soon as possible. If you’re not 100% satisfied, we offer a Lifetime Refund or Replacement Guarantee with no questions asked.
GoSports SlowDownMan! Street Safety Sign - 3ft High Visibility Kids at Play Signage for Neighborhoods with 8 Decal Options and Flag
- SLOW DOWN MAN!: High visibility street safety sign alerts neighborhood motorists when children and pedestrians are present in the area, great for encouraging traffic safety outdoors; set includes 8 vinyl decals and orange warning flag
- INCLUDES 8 DECALS: Includes 8 vinyl decals so you can pick which message to display to passing motorists; features neon orange double sided design with reflectors for increased visibility during low light conditions
- SIMPLE SETUP: Designed for hassle free setup, simply apply the decals, snap on the feet and fill with water, complete instructions included; approximately 3ft tall by 2 ft wide
- WATER WEIGHTED: Approx. 20 pounds once filled with water for ultimate stability in outdoor conditions to prevent tipping from wind
- NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY: A must have for encouraging traffic safety around neighborhoods, playgrounds, learning centers, daycares and more; promote safety during playtime hours when children are outside
SmartSign - S-2917-AL-14 "Think Safety First - Wear Personal Protective Equipment" Sign | 10" x 14" Aluminum 10" x 14" Non-Reflective Aluminum
- DURABLE ALUMINUM: 'Wear Personal Protective Equipment' signs are made from heavy-duty 40 mil thick aluminum. Unlike steel signs, our aluminum signs do not rust. Signs easily last up to 7 years outside.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Signs have four 3/16 inch corner holes. Mount with screws, nails, tie-wraps or wires. Signs can also be attached with foam or double-sided velcro tape. Sign attachment accessories are not included.
- LAMINATED PROTECTION: With lamination, graphics are protected from weather and abuse to preserve a fresh look. Graffiti can be cleaned off too. Clear UV laminate resists chemicals, UV rays, water, and abrasion.
- MADE IN USA: All components are made in the USA and offer superior quality.
- PACK CONTENTS: One 14 x 10 inch green, black and white aluminum sign.
Algra Corporation Workplace Safety Rules Poster 18" X 24" Poster
- Workplace Safety Rules Poster
- 18" x 24" Full Color Poster
- Laminated front and back
- MADE IN THE USA
BISupply Parking Bollard – 42in Street Bollard Parking Post, Metal Sign Posts Steel Safety Bollard Traffic Pole
- [Protect Your Equipment]: Use BISupply 42-Inch Street Sign Poles Outdoor Parking Bollard Post to protect public spaces, utility and electrical machinery, building entrances, and people from damage caused by vehicle collisions or transport vehicle issues
- [Quality You Need]: Constructed of steel, parking cone safety poles are built for maximum strength and durability; 42 inch (106.7 cm) height and a 4.5 inch (11.4 cm) diameter; 8 by 8 inch (20.3 by 20.3 cm) base allows you to anchor for maximum stability
- [High Visibility]: Bright yellow color enhances driver visibility to encourage awareness and caution when driving; Black and yellow reflective tape wraps around top of road sign post for increased visibility at night; Powder-coating also protects traffic barriers parking posts from oxidation, UV rays, and harsh weather conditions
- [Easy to Install]: Steel bollards can be bolted to various materials including concrete or can be buried in freshly-poured concrete; 7/8 by 1-1/4 inch (2.2 by 3.2 cm) pre-drilled bolt holes make mounting easy; Anchor bolts not included; Plastic molded cap is removable to allow you to fill traffic post stand with concrete or sand
- [Use Anywhere]: Security bollard safety post can be used outside or indoors to control traffic and to block important objects from impact damage; Perfect for use in warehouses to prevent damage to utility and electrical machinery caused from forklifts and pallet trucks
12 Pack 18" Traffic Cones PVC Safety Road Parking Cones Weighted Hazard Cones Construction Cones for Traffic Fluorescent Orange w/4" Reflective Strips Collar Safety Signs (12)
- Package includes: 12 x 18" PVC Safety Traffic Cones
- Color: Bright orange
- Bright Reflective Tapes ：With reflective strips Collar
- Product size: 11"L x 11"W x18"H
- 12 Pack 18" Traffic Cones PVC Safety Road Parking Cones Weighted Hazard Cones Construction Cones for Traffic Fluorescent Orange w/4" Reflective Strips Collar Safety Signs
Our Best Choice: Accuform”Emergency EXIT ONLY” Plastic Safety Sign, 10″ x 14″, White on Red, MEXT441VP
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] Acceptable for daily medium-responsibility marking demands, ACCUFORM Signs .055″ thick Plastic signals are semi-versatile, made with 50% recycled content, and excellent for indoor and quick-time period, sheltered out of doors environments.
Product or service Dimensions:10 x 14 x .06 inches .01 Ounces
Merchandise product number:MEXT441VP
Day Initial Available:April 14, 2015
Manufacturer:ACCUFORM Signals
ASIN:B00S16ZJ8S
Place of Origin:USA
Rounded corners with 3/16” mounting holes for simple set up
.055” thick with very good impact resistance and surface graphic with non-glare complete
Suitable for indoor or outside use includes UV inhibitors
Manufactured with 50% recycled plastic and is recyclable (Code 2)