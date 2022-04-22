Top 10 Best safety shoes men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Products Description

Puncture-evidence

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Anti-smashing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Slip-resistance

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bundle Proportions ‏ : ‎ 10.8 x 9.7 x 2.8 inches 1.8 Kilos

Item model selection ‏ : ‎ MT-HJ-677-Black-37

Division ‏ : ‎ Mens

Date 1st Accessible ‏ : ‎ May perhaps 29, 2019

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07SJCRS2Y

Cozy: Inspite of the inserted steel construction,these operate shoe also presents ultra ease and comfort with the padded collar,pores and skin-welcoming lining and vamp

Security Sneakers: Anatomically accurate protective metal toe shoes for a roomier toe box, light-weight Kevlar-midsole is built to defend your toes from becoming punctured by sharp objects like nails, metal bar

Slip Resistant: Built with tire rubber outsole design and style and material that can help supply slip-resistance and traction on a variety of area

Breathable & Comfy: With this pair of safety sneakers, you can truly feel the wind go by your shoes each time. It is 100% breathable and crafted to continue to keep air flowing

Many Use: Ideal for industrial & development website, slippery kitchen，manufacture and warehouse use. In the rough working environment, our perform footwear are guaranteed to be cozy, strong and secure. It just like tennis footwear, you can operate as causal sneaker for day by day use