Top 10 Best safety shoes for men steel toe Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Product

We make every effort to ensure the quality of our products, but if you find any defects, damage, or misdelivery, please let us know and we will take responsibility.

DYKHMATE Work Shoes



DYKHMATE work shoes attach great importance to functionality, and we carry out everything from product development to manufacturing and quality control, and strive to ensure that our customers can use them with peace of mind.

We have improved the production process and developed work shoes one after another. In addition, we are actively introducing new technologies and materials, aiming for a workplace where a safer and more comfortable environment is secured, even for the service industry.

Always trying to incorporate fashion elements into products.

We provide reliable quality that satisfies our customers at a more affordable source.

SAFETY TOE

Designed with a steel toe for added protection, has been tested in accordance with the applicable industry standards, including: ASTM F2413-18.

TRENDY DESIGN

Soft sock-style collar for easy slip on fit. Lace up front with continuous sock-fit collar for cinchable comfort.

COMFORTABLE

Lightweight flying woven upper delivers complete breathability, all-day comfort.

SHOCK ABSORBING

Flexible rubber traction outsole, High quality RB material with Anti-Fatigue Technology.

LIGHT DUTY



Recommended use:

Construction, Transportation, Maintenance, Warehouse, Light/Auto Manufacturing, Landscaping, Technology Plants.

Steel Toe

✓

✓

✓

Lightweight

✓

✓

✓

Breathable

✓

✓

✓

Upper

Stretch knit

Stretch knit

Stretch knit

Package Dimensions‏:‎10.7 x 6.5 x 4.05 inches; 1.76 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎FL01A-C98901

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎September 7, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎DYKHMATE

ASIN‏:‎B08HLPH9F1

Imported

Thermoplastic Elastomers sole

Platform measures approximately 1.25″

SAFETY FEATURES: The reinforced built-in steel toe cap protects the toes from the impact and crush of hard objects.

BREATHABLE: Woven-in texture for added durability and breathability to keep feet cool in warm environment.

LIGHTWEIGHT: The DYKHMATE work shoe delivers lightweight comfort with a knit fabric that conforms to your every step.