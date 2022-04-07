Top 10 Best safety shirts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] XTREME Building Fluorescent Yellow OR Orange Reflective Security Brief Sleeve Shirt Dimensions obtainable M to 3XL Rapid Specifics Location of Origin: Zhejiang, China Model Title: Xtreme Merchandise name: Protection Shirt Coloration: Fluorescent Yellow & Orange Substance: Birds Eye Software: Workplace protection, street protection Reflective tape: Substantial Reflective Tape Certificate: ENISO20471/ANSI 107 BE Witnessed BE Secure

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day First Available‏:‎July 31, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B09BHMG6YV

✅ This protection shirt keeps you dry even though doing the job with its moisture wicking bird’s eye material. The polyester fabric wicks moisture faster than cotton, maintaining you dry, relaxed and sweat free of charge even when doing the job in sizzling situations.

✅ For design staff, survey crews, surveyors, contractors, unexpected emergency responders, forestry, firefighter, police, crossing guard, public basic safety, safety, targeted visitors and parking attendants, biking, jogging, volunteering, jogging, bicycle, bicycle, motorbike, and volunteering.

✅ Useful: Benefit front pocket with no reflective materials to mount ID or corporate symbol

✅ANSI II Class 2, ANSI/ISEA 107-2017 Compliant