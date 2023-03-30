Top 10 Best safety razor travel kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

KomalC is a small family business based in Chicago, Illinois. It was born out of a young girl’s passion for creating exquisite handmade leather articles. It all started in a small town called Lynchburg Tennessee, Where Komal, A Handmade Leather Artist, Started giving shapes to her creativity and started offering her creations to clients through shelves on Coffee shops, Gas stations and super markets.

In a couple of years, The customer feedback motivated her to do better and go bigger and the growing demand for her product made her reach out to other artists like her from around the world. Moving to Chicago in 2012 gave wings to her dream and her co-workers in Bank of America, Inspired her to go online and sell her products to a wider range of clients based all across the United States. Past 5 Years, Our businesses Komal’s Passion Leather and KomalC now support and import from their handicraft artists and offer a much wider range of handmade leather articles to clients across the globe. But the fundamentals are still the same, Offering Handmade exclusive quality and the best service to their customers.

Happy to Help

We do make sure that every customer gets a Great Buying Experience with Komal’s Passion Leather. A Great Buying Experience comes with Great Customer Support. Our Customer Support Team is available all the time to answer all the queries. For us, each query is a special request and not just another ticket.

20,000+ Happy Customers

In the past 5 years, we have served more than 20,000 customers. So, We proudly say that we are a family of 20K+ members. This is all because of the Love and Vote of confidence we get from our lovely people around the globe. We are working 24 x 7 x 365 to make more people be a part of this huge family.

Authenticity Assured

Each and Every product goes through a 3-step quality check process before dispatching. All the details mentioned in this product page will be fulfilled in your product as it is. If you find any issue with the product please let us know immediately. We strictly follow the 100% Buyer’s Satisfaction Policy.

Package Dimensions‏:‎12 x 7 x 2 inches; 2.2 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎September 15, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎KomalC

ASIN‏:‎B07XX2YR7W

Made from the finest Full grain buffalo leather and handcrafted by experienced craftsmen

High end canvas lining on the outside and water resistant inside lining inside all pockets . Top quality YKK metal Zippers for rich classy look and durability.

Sleek vintage inspired design , Can be used as a hanging toiletry bag or a flat lying one. 4 Internal pockets ( 2 zippered and 2 with snaps lined with water resistant material) which can hold a lot of your travel accessories. . Grab handle for easy carry. Real buckles for secure closure and vintage look .

Measures 12 inch width x 7 inch height when folded and 12 inches x 21 inches when unfolded

A must have for all travellers and an ideal gift for your family and friends ,This toiletry bag is a great and classy way to store your toiletries.