Top 10 Best safety razor holder Reviews

[ad_1] Whole Peak: 5.91″ / 150mm, BRUSH OPENINGS: 1.06″ / 27mm, RAZOR OPENINGS: .51″ / 13mm

Guidelines:

1.When you receive our shaving stand, remember to check irrespective of whether the screw at the bottom are free, probably this happens in the course of prolonged length transportation. If there is any loosening, please transform the pole directly and tighten it .

2. Following prolonged phrase working with, If the screw at the base are unfastened ( the connection amongst the primary pole and the base ), it can be tightened directly, do not need to have to tear off the pad.

3. The antiskid pad has been pasted, and an additional antiskid pad has been specified as a spare.

Following-sale support

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 3.78 x 3.7 inches 9.35 Ounces

UPC‏:‎729375021709

Manufacturer‏:‎JHSC

ASIN‏:‎B087NHGH2D

Wider Foundation: the width of the base is 2.95″ (75mm), which is wider than most other shaving stand, so it has more robust security.

Anti-slip Layout: textured anti-slip knurling on the whole pole, easy to grip, really feel excellent. the base of our stand is equipped with an antiskid pad. If the pole is unfastened, change the pole directly and tighten it.

Not Rust: our stands are manufactured from substantial high-quality chrome plated aluminium alloy, area polished, not rusty.

Masculine Hunting: vintage layout, straightforward, manly visual appeal, a difficult man. retain your safety razor and shaving brush suspended, extend their services lifestyle and keep the counter tidy.