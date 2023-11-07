Top 10 Best safety razor handle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

MÜHLE Shaving Society – Craftsmanship from the Ore Mountains. Made in Germany.

Our story



How we got our start off?

In 1945, Otto Johannes Müller founds a little business enterprise with optimism. Doing the job out of a laundry room, he generates the first brushes and will come up with the MÜHLE emblem. Today, the spouse and children small business in its 3rd generation stands for sustainable items that are produced by hand with genuine dedication.

What helps make our products exceptional?

The very best resources combined with persistently sustainable organization procedures – that is what MÜHLE is all about. We did not invent shaving. But with our timeless shaving brushes and razors, all-natural care products and exquisite accessories, we have found the muse all over again – for each new working day.

Why we appreciate what we do?

Taking your time, taking pleasure in the peace and peaceful for a instant and leaving the busy speed of the new day outside the house the lavatory door. Which is shaving culture, as we connect with it in the Ore Mountains, exactly where the MÜHLE manufactory has been based mostly for the earlier 75 years.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎1 x 1 x 1 inches 3.35 Ounces

Item design number‏:‎WU-MHL-R-103

Manufacturer‏:‎M MÜHLE

ASIN‏:‎B017PTZF7G

Basic Open RAZOR: Grooming has never ever felt a lot more nostalgic. This common basic safety razor head has an open tooth comb design created to give the closest shave. The teeth, even though not sharp, effectively channel beard and hair to the blade, whilst allowing for additional lather to keep on being on the deal with.

Proposed Technique: For the cleanest shave, it is generally recommended to continue to keep the pores and skin pulled taut and the blade need to be drawn across the skin without having implementing any tension at all. Shaving with the grain will have the greatest results.

MÜHLE Distinction: Our actions are pushed by an affinity with mother nature and a desire for the really greatest high-quality. Professional know-how and revolutionary spirit movement into each solution, irrespective of whether it be a handcrafted unique item or serially generated goods.

SUSTAINABILITY: As a member of the Environmental Alliance of Saxony we are dedicated to sustainability and cooperate with suppliers who uphold the exact substantial benchmarks. Our products come wholly devoid of plastic.