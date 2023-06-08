Top 10 Best safety rail for twin bed Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification:

Color: Grey, Green, Bucks, FlamingoDimensions of each rail: 39.37″/47.24“/53.93″/59″/70.8”/74.8″/78.7″/82.68” L x 30” HBase height: 0-9” HMaterial: all steel frame + soft material wrapping protection.Mode: Easy to open or hide the toddler bed rail.Fixation: High-quality steel frame structure + base cross holder (Can be fixed with screws).Suitable For: kid bed, leather bed, solid wood bed, kid bed, built-in bed, flatbed, thick mattresses bed, and other large-size beds.

What’s Included In The Box?

– 1 x Mesh Walls.- 1 X Side Bed Rail.- 1 x User Manual.- 1 x Right Angle Connector.- 1 x Y-shaped belt- 1 x Nylon strap

Attention: There is only 1 side wall in each package. If you’re not sure which size you need, buy smaller sizes than your bed. More size suggestions are BELOW. Note: please MEASURE the size of your bed before purchase. Our suggestion is only a standard reference.

Choose The Right Size:

Twin Size: 2 sides 74.8″ + 1 side 39.37″Full Size: 2 sides 74.8″ + 1 side 53.93″Queen Size: 2 sides 78.7″ + 1 side 59″King Size: 2 sides 78.7″ + 1 side 74.8″California King Size: 2 sides 82.68″ + 1 side 70.8″

If you want to connect to the three walls in the picture, you need to buy 3 side rails depending on the size of the mattress.

WARNING:

1. It must to be used in the case of adult care.2. Only for babies who are using a crib, do not use this bed guard rail instead of a crib.3. Make sure there is enough distance between the bed and the end of the bed for installation.4. Adjust the height of the base so that the “Lower connecting tube” is the same height as the upper side of the mattress, thus preventing the child from sticking in the middle of the bed mattress and the mesh facing mattress.5. Do not use on baby cots, bunk beds, water beds and beds with air mattresses.6. When the accessory is damaged or missing, please stop using the product. Contact soon.

Note: We do not recommend purchase if the gap between the bed board is too large.



Size:

47.24″ x 30″

59″ x 30″

70.86″ x 30″

74.8″ x 30″

78.7″ x 30″

82‘’ x 30‘’

Quantity

1 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

Color:

Gray

Gray

Gray

Gray

Gray

Gray

Applicable age:

1-5 years old

1-5 years old

1-5 years old

1-5 years old

1-5 years old

1-5 years old

Adjustable range at bottom

0-9 inches

0-9 inches

0-9 inches

0-9 inches

0-9 inches

0-9 inches

Suitable For Any Type Of Bed: Perfect for kid bed, leather bed, solid wood bed, kid bed, built-in bed, flatbed, thick mattresses bed, and other large-size beds.

Extra Long and Extra Safe: 70 inches long and 26 inches tall for added security. The height of the base can be adjusted from 0 to 9 inches to increase the adaptability of installing different types of beds. Additional straps and base under the mattress for added direct stability.

Safety: The rails are covered with durable mesh nylon fabric, formaldehyde-free fabric, high density, wear-resistant, comfortable to touch, not easy to tear, easy to replace and clean. High-quality steel frame structure, strong stability and durability, can protect your baby.

Easy to Install and Easy to Operate: By detailed instructions, no tools, easy to install, no problems. Easy to operate, pull the toddler bed rail up and you can easily attach the bed rail for kids to the anchor. Press the button to hide the bed rail for toddlers between the mattresses. The folding design saves your home space.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee: We are committed to providing customers with quality products and are confident to provide one-year warranty period for this bed rails for toddlers. Feel free to contact us if you have any issues with your order. We’ll replace or refund your purchase without hassle!

