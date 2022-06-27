Top 10 Best safety power switch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

RioRand 1203BB DC Motor Pace Regulator controls the speed of a DC motor by changing Pulse-Width-Modulated (PWM). Handle the forward or reverse way and the end of DC motor by switch.

Working instruction:

In advance of you happen to be making an attempt to wire the controller, make absolutely sure that electric power is off.

1. Link wires refer to the “wiring diagram” (NO.6 image).

2. Convert on the electrical power, and adjust the potentiometer.

3. The LED suggests the ability up and the pace of motor.

Warning: Do not reverse favourable and negative ability masses. This will damage the controller!

Deal Including:

1 x RioRand DC Motor Velocity Controller

The enter power assortment is dc6-28v the greatest constant output current: 3a the highest output electricity: 80W

The switch cable size 15cm/5.9in

Potentiometer with change perform

Item dimensions: 3.2*5*1.5 cm/1.3*2*.4 inches web fat: 1.13 ounces

