Top 10 Best safety pins small Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Dritz Security Pins are fantastic for basting quilts as well as, sewing, jewelry building, craft assignments and normal residence use. This super price pack consists of Dimensions 1 (1-1/16″) Nickel-Plated Metal Protection Pins, 200 Ct.

Use for sewing, quilting, jewelry producing, craft initiatives and normal residence use

Wonderful for basting quilts

Rust resistant

Nickel-plated Metal

Dimensions 1 (1-1/16″) Protection Pins – 200 Ct.