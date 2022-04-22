Top 10 Best safety pins colored Reviews

Top 10 Best safety pins colored in 2022 Comparison Table
Craftdady 100Pcs Random Mixed Colors Iron Safety Pins 1-1/5" DIY Sewing Quilting Art Craft Pin Needles
- Size: about 7mm wide, 30mm long, 2mm thick, pin: 0.7mm.
- Quantity: 100pcs/bag; Color: random mixed colors.
- Our pins are made of durable iron material, with great finished,which make them never out of shape.They're anti-rust,long using time.
- Reasonable lock design make these pins satefy ones.Perfect for office, art, craft, sewing needs to fasten pieces of fabric or clothing and even brooch making.
- These multi-functional pins are an essential staple of everyday life, whether for household, personal, professional or artistic use.
KINBOM 300pcs 32mm Colored Safety Pins, 15 Colors Metal Safety Pins for Art Craft Sewing and Jewelry Making
- Package Content: You will receive 15 colors of totally 300pcs safety pins. Each color has 20pcs pins, with size about 32mm/ 1.3inch.
- Life Necessities: You can easily thread the pins into fabrics without causing damage or large holes. The pins can hold materials firmly in place, thus simplifying crafts making. They will become a long-term partner for fashion designers and seamstresses.
- Secure and Durable: The safety pins, made of nickel-plated steel, can withstand daily wearing, tearing and washing. No more worries about bending. The pin ends keep the pin locked and cover the point to protect your finger well.
- Multi-purpose Tool: These safety pins are suitable for crafting, sewing, garment fastening, quilts applying, jewellery making, dress/skirts wrapping, washing instructions pinning on clothes and scarves holding. Also suitable for organizing socks and nappies.
- Delicate Design: These colorful pins can help you finish craft works with bright, eye-catching looks. Come complete with clear box for easy storage.
LUTER 500 Pieces 7 Sizes Large and Small Safety Pins Assorted 19mm 22mm 28mm 32mm 36mm 45mm 50mm for Art Craft Sewing Jewelry Making Home Office Use(Gold Silver Black Multicolor)
- Assorted Size and Adequate Quantity: A variety of size and number to meet you daily needs.Safety pins come in 7 Sizes:0.75"(19mm), 60-count in gold and silver; 0.87" (22mm), 50-count in gold, black and silver; 1.1"(28mm), 40-count in gold and silver; 30-count 1.26"(32mm), 50-count 1.4"(36mm), 30-count 1.8"(45mm) and 40-count 2.0"(50mm) in multicolor.
- A Necessity of Life: Pierce into cloth easily without causing damage or large holes and hold materials in place firmly.A trusted long term partner to clothing designers and seamstresses.Make the process of craft easier.
- Safety and Durable: Large and small safety pins are made of rust resistant nickel plated steel.Withstand daily wear and wash.Never worry bent easily or rust anymore.The end of the pin keeps the pins locked and cover the sharp point to protect your fingers well.
- Multipurpose Tool: Safety pins are suitable for crafting, sewing, clothing fastening, basting quilts, jewelry making, wrap skirts/kilts, pin washing instruction on clothes or hold a scarf.Also good for sock organizer or diapers.Explore its imagination by let your mind run wildly.
- Delicate and Stylish Design: Embellish your craft work effectively in vivid and eye-catching colors.Easy and convenient to store with a transparent box.
500Pcs -Safety Pins Colored, 1.1inch Small Safety Pin Kit Colorful Assortment Bulk for Quilting Clothes Baby Diaper Decorative
- 6 Colors Mixed: 1.1"(28mm) red, yellow,white,orange,green, blue.6 colors can be chosen for different needs.
- Durable Quality: Our safety pins are made with high quality and durable nickel-plated iron. without rust and it is non-toxic.the safety pins could be used for many times will not bent easily.
- Widely Usage: Colored safety pins can be applied in many items, such as clothes, quilting, jewelry and crafts, baby diapers, fixed sweaters, scarves, personalized clothing etc
- EXTRA SAFE - The safety pins have a sturdy safety lock, so that the silver safety pin in mini, small, medium and maxi can also be ideally used for quilting, sewing, crafting and in the office.
- 【100% Guarantee】All our products come with a Lifetime warranty. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We will do our best to provide you with 100% satisfaction solutions
KINBOM 325pcs Colored Safety Pins, Nickel-Plated Metal Safety Pins for Sewing, DIY Arts Crafts and Jewelry Making (4 Sizes, 5 Colors)
- Package Content:You will receive 325pcs colored safety pins in 5 different colors:bright-green, yellow, light blue, pink and purple. Large quantities and various colors can meet your needs in home and office.
- Strong Practicality:The safety buckles can not only cover the sharp end of the pins and give your fingers protection from injury, but also keep safety pins locked firmly.In addition, you can easily distinguish different usages by their different colors.
- Easy to Store: The assorted safety pins are packed in a plastic storage box that is divided into 5 zones for 5 different colors. Each zone is filled with safety pins in one color and 4 differnet sizes, including 30pcs 1# pins, 20pcs 2# pins, 10pcs 3# pins and 5pcs 4# pins. Easy to find what you need and not easy to lose.
- Reliable Material: Made of premium nickel-plated stainless steel, sturdy, durable and not easy to break or deform. You can use them with confidence. Please be careful about the sharp pinpoint of safety pins. Keep them away from those under the age of 12 to prevent accidents.
- Wide Application:Widely applied for many arts & crafts items, such as clothing & sewing quilts, socks,blankets, handmade DIY items and jeweiry crafts. Also ideal for fixing sweaters, scarves or brooches.
AKOAK 100 Pcs Metal Small Pin, Color Multi-Color Safety Tag Small Pin
- Material: alloy; Size: Approx. 27mm x 7mm.
- Suitable for making, sewing and fixing clothes.
- The safety pin has a safety clasp that keeps the pin locked and covers the tip for safe use.
- Suitable for handmade home fabrics, ribbon flowers, ribbon embroidery, handmade doll clothes, crafts, gifts, accessories, supermarket supplies, daily life, etc.
- Small and portable, they are versatile and portable.
BESTCYC 1Box(400Pcs)8Colors 27mm Metal Safety Pins for Home Office Use Art Craft Sewing Jewelry Making
- 400 Count 8 Colors : Golden , Black, Silver, White, Green, Blue ,Red ,Yellow. each color 50-count,
- Material : Made of durable metal
- Size : 1.1"(27mm) Lenght
- Safety pins in various colors can meet your different needs in craft making or sewing. With a plastic box container, these pins are handy for any occasions.
- The end of the pin keeps the pins locked and cover the sharp end to protect your fingers from accidents.
hesmartly 300 pcs 10 Colors Assorted Bulb Pins Calabash Pin Gourd Pins for Clothing Crafting and DIY Project with Stoage Box
- Bulb pin size: each bulb safety pin measures 2.2 cm/ 0.87 inch in length ,1 cm/ 0.4 inch in width
- Quantity: Package includes300 pieces of clothing tag pins in 10 colors,storage box was compartmented to 10 same size whole plastic storage box size is approx 13 cm*7cm*3cm
- Color: Multicolor include Black /Silver/Gold/Red/Dark blue/Yellow/Dark grey /White/ Light blue/Purple. 30 pieces for each colors
- Material:this safety pins are made of quality metal, not easy to bend, strong and durable,these gourd safety pins will give you a good mood when you use
- Multi Usage:assorted colored Bult pin are perfect ,It can be applied in many items, such as clothes, quilting, blankets and crafts, you can use them for decoration or buckling up the cardigan ect
SAVITA 50pcs Diaper Pins, Safety Lock Stainless Steel Plastic Head Safety Pins for Diaper Clothes Dress Craft Hold Clip (Multicolored)
- Package Content: You will receive 50pcs colorful diaper pins packed in a plastic box (random color). 25pcs for large size and 25pcs for small size.
- 2 Sizes Available: Large size is about 5.42cm/2.13inch, small size is about 4.22cm/1.66inch. Enough for your needs of fixing items of different sizes.
- Premium Material: Stainless stain and quality plastic material for a long lifespan, not easy to bend or break. The sturdy plastic safety lock design ensures that the pin head is not easily exposed during use.
- Easy to Use: Back groove design makes it convenient and safe to use for babies and kids. You don't have to worry about the diaper coming off.
- Wide Application: These diaper pins are perfect for fixing diapers or clothes. They can also be used for DIY crafts, laundry pins, jewelry making or any other purposes, depending on your needs.
Sowiichi Safety Pins 1200pcs 24 Colors Metal Gourd Pins Bulb Pins with Storage Box for Clothing Crafting and DIY Project
- 🧷Package includes: 1200 Pcs knitting stitch marker pins in 24 colors, 50pcs for each color for your easy use.
- 🧷Material: made of metal, which is not easy to break, hard and durable.
- 🧷Pin specifications: about 10mm wide, 22mm long, 2mm thick, needle thickness 0.7mm
- 🧷Application: Suitable for children's toys, luggage, handbags, clothing accessories, jewelry, gifts, lighting, stationery, household goods, jewelry, handicrafts and other products. Vibrant color safety pins will bring some color to your DIY and craft projects.
- 🧷Warm Tips - The safety bulb pin is sharp, please keep it away from children.
Our Best Choice: Singer 00247 Ball Head Straight Pins, Size 17, 65-Count
SINGER 00247 Ball Head Straight Pins, Dimension 17, 65-Depend
Established of 65 ball head pins with multi-colored tops
Made use of to make or decorate stitching or crafting initiatives
Made of nickel plated steel
Sizing 17 – 1 1/16 inches
Coloured heads for ease of visibility and awareness, as well as craft aesthetics