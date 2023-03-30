Top 10 Best safety pin earring Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety pin earring in 2023 Comparison Table
- SET OF 5 PAIRS - Package includes 5 pairs of stud earrings in 5 sizes, 3mm/4mm/5mm/6mm/8mm. Gauge Size: 20G =0.8mm, pin size: 10 mm. The butterfly buckle add extra protection for you.
- SHINY CUBIC ZIRCONIA - Made of high quality AAA+ cubic zirconia, which is luxury and classic, perfectly match your various wearing style, make you the focus in the crowd.
- FINE CRAFT - The fine craft of plating and 316L stainless steel makes this stud earrings set a perfect gift for your loved ones. 100% lead-free for any sensitive skins.
- FOR ANY OCCASIONS - Our stud earrings set off your charming temperament in any occasions, perfect for wedding, engagement, anniversary, graduation, party, prom, etc.
- NO RISK PURCHASE - In AAA we offer 100% SATISFACTION and MONEY BACK guarantee, do not hesitate to contact us if you have any issue with our stud earrings, we'll solve your problems within 24h.
- Material: Surgical steel earrings made of high quality surgical steel / AAA cubic zirconia, hypoallergenic, lead-free, rust-proof, non-fading. earrings for sensitive ears
- Dimensions: cubic zirconia width 3,4,5,6,8mm,Gauge Size: 20G =0.8mm pin size: 11mm long, suitable for people over 6 years old, helix earrings and is easy to wear Effective against loss
- Classic design: simple and elegant round cubic zirconia inlay, high-strength polishing, Overall fashion, personality, no matter what the season. Suitable for all adults, children, men and women, everyday wear or as a gift,
- Quantity and size: The earrings set contains 5 pairs of hypoallergenic earrings, a beautiful bow gift box, and a convenient small bag.
- Quality Assurance : Based on our trust in our products, we offer 100% satisfaction and a money back guarantee. If you have any questions about our products, please feel free to contact us and we will resolve your issue within 24 hours.
- A Hollywood favorite, huggies are one of the biggest jewelry trends right now! At just under 1/2" in diameter, our rose gold and cubic zirconia earrings are perfect for every day and night wear, and can also be worn in a second hole.
- These stunning earrings are plated in 14k gold with a stainless steel post to ensure a long lasting finish that is nickel free, lead free, and hypoallergenic.
- ✦ 90-DAY GUARANTEE ✦ Your happiness is our number one priority. To ensure your complete satisfaction, we offer a hassle-free 90-Day money-back guarantee. To get in touch, email or chat with us - a member of our team will be happy to help you.
- ✦ SUSTAINABILITY ✦ Every piece of PAVOI jewelry is crafted with 100% recycled materials, and our packaging is 99% biodegradable. We are consistently carbon-neutral as a company and completely offset our plastic consumption by removing over 275,000 plastic bottles from our ocean annually.
- ✦ AMERICAN-OWNED ✦ Born in Miami, FL, we proudly operate out of the US.
- 18 Pairs Stud Earrings Set-----You can get 18 pairs stainless steel stud earrings with one order. There are rainbow Cubic Zirconia cartilage stud earrings, opal, triangle, moon, star,butterfly, flower, leaf Geometric screwback earrings, etc. These flatback stud earrings can be used as a work party and play a match to satisfy ladies Heart of beauty.The Most fashion Tiny flat back Earrings Set, Deserve to Purchase.
- Tiny Stud Earrings Size-----Gauge:20G(0.8mm) pin thickness, Post Length:6mm,flatback size:5mm. Pearl/opal/matte/heart/Cubic Zirconia:4MM; flower:7mm, Leaf:5*12mm,butterfly：7*10mm. Well Fitted and Stackable, A Solid Choice for People Who Have Many Ear Piercings, also Popular as cartlidge earrings stud.
- Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel Earrings-----Made of the 316L Stainless Steel Ideal for sensitive ears, Nickel-free and Lead-free, Harmless to Human Body. High Polished and Smooth Surface Comfortable to Wear It. 20Gauge(0.8mm), 5mm flat back can make more people suitable for wearing, or you can share it with your friends and family.
- Cartilage Earrings for Women Multipack-----Hypoallergenic flatback earrings are Individually Packaged and Comes with an Exquisite Velvet bag. The design of the flatback earrings allows you to sleep without removing the earrings.You can use it as a Special Gift for Your Friend or Family Member on Anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas, New Year, Party, Birthday, etc. Stud Earrings are Suitable for Women of All Ages.
- 100% SATISFACTION-----Staligue Jewelry is committed to providing customers with the best jewelry and the best service. If you are not completely satisfied with our products, please contact us immediately, we will ensure that we provide you with the perfect solution. Our mission is to satisfy customers.
- Wear it linked together or as a single hoop earring, these convertible link huggie hoops is 5.4mm in diameter and is 22mm long when linked together
- Level up your ear stack with these Dangle Link Earrings that are crafted with 14K Yellow Gold Plating for long lasting brilliant finish
- ✦ 90-DAY GUARANTEE ✦ Your happiness is our number one priority. To ensure your complete satisfaction, we offer a hassle-free 90-Day money-back guarantee. To get in touch, email or chat with us - a member of our team will be happy to help you.
- ✦ SUSTAINABILITY ✦ We’re committed to protecting the planet. That’s why every piece of PAVOI jewelry is crafted with 100% recycled materials and we package in 99% recycled and compostable materials. We are proudly carbon-neutral and completely offset our plastic consumption by removing over 275,000 plastic bottles from our ocean annually. Learn more about our sustainability efforts here.
- ✦ PROUDLY AMERICAN-OWNED ✦
- 3 pairs of 14k gold huggie hoop earrings set in one order. These small huggie earrings set are really beautiful and dainty, smooth huggies and cubic zirconia huggies is 10mm diameter, twisted huggies is 12mm diameter, perfectly for daily wearing or any other occasion.
- 14k gold plated brass small huggie hoop earrings. Hypoallergenic, Nickel and Lead-Free, no rust and fading. Flexible clasp, easy to open and close. If the clasp not easy to close, you can adjust the earpins
- Easily wearing and take off with a sturdy and secure flexible clasp. Lightweight design, you can wear it to sleep and never got uncomfortable.
- These classical earrings has beautifully packaged and ready for gift giving. Makes a surprise for any awesome lady. Great gifts for girl friend，wife，mom，grandmother on Mother's Day, Valentine's Day，Birthday or any other special time.
- We offer 60 days free return or exchange. Please feel free to contact us if you have any question, we will reply you in within 24 hours.
- This stylish earring set includes 3 pairs of huggie hoops with an inner diameter of 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm
- This stunning hoop stack is crafted with AAAAA quality CZ and 18K Yellow Gold plating for a long-lasting brilliant finish and to be Hypoallergenic; Nickel and Lead-Free. Featuring Solid 925 Sterling Silver Post
- ✦ 90-DAY GUARANTEE ✦ Your happiness is our number one priority. To ensure your complete satisfaction, we offer a hassle-free 90-Day money-back guarantee. To get in touch, email or chat with us - a member of our team will be happy to help you.
- ✦ SUSTAINABILITY ✦ Every piece of PAVOI jewelry is crafted with 100% recycled materials, and our packaging is 99% biodegradable. We are consistently carbon-neutral as a company and completely offset our plastic consumption by removing over 275,000 plastic bottles from our ocean annually.
- ✦ AMERICAN-OWNED ✦ Born in Miami, FL, we proudly operate out of the US.
- Dangle earrings featuring pink faceted stone heart detailed with small critter and flower accent. Earrings are set in gold-tone metal with shepherds hook closure.
- Gold-tone metal with glass
- Length: 1.25"
- Width: 0.75"
- Shepherds hook closure
- Earring Set Include - 15 pairs of men's earrings and ear studs come with a beautiful box, 4 pairs of circle earring hoops, 3 pairs of black dangle-hinged hoop earrings, and 8 pairs of different shapes of black ear studs. More wearing choice, suitable for men and women.
- Fashion and Classic Style - These black earrings and studs for men and women include many shapes, such as dangle-hinged hoops, circle earrings, and ear studs of various shapes. The surface of the earrings and ear stud is high-polished that looks very shiny and cool. You can wear them to match different clothes and wear them on different occasions. It will make you very attractive.
- Hypoallergenic Material Made - All earrings and studs are specially designed for easy wearing and made of 316L medical grade stainless steel, will not fade, are nickel-free and lead-free, safe to wear, It will not uncomfortable to wear for a long time.
- Suitable for All Occasions - The earrings set is perfect ideal for prom, parties, birthdays, Valentine's Day, festivals, and daily wearing.
- Satisfactory after-sales Service - Each earring and ear stud from Tustrion comes with worry-free 12 months of after-sales service. A replacement or refund is allowed if you are not satisfied with the product, please feel free to contact me to replace the product or get a refund.
- SIZE: Size of the gold paperclip chain initial necklaces is 18"+2" extension, and the layering paperclip chain necklace is 14"+2" extension, perfect dainty layered necklaces initial necklaces for women girls wear.
- MATERIAL: Made of high quality brass material, 14K real gold plated, nickel free and lead free, no harm to skin.
- LAYERING INITIAL NECKLACES: Gold layered paperclip chain letter initial necklaces set with hexagon charm, engraved with initial and heart in back and front, large initial pendant dainty necklaces for women teen girls jewelry.
- PERFECT GIFTS: Comes with an elegant free gift necklace box, perfect gifts jewelry for women girls teen girls wear....
- AFTER SALE SERVICE: 180 Days after sales service and exchange, reply you within 24 hours to solve your problem.
Our Best Choice: Safety Pin Hoop Dangle Earrings Minimalist Cartilage Earrings Personalized Jewelry Gift for Women
[ad_1]
Bundle Dimensions:1.97 x 1.97 x .63 inches 1.12 Ounces
Department:Boys
Date 1st Available:July 24, 2023
ASIN:B09B51TS54
These earrings are designed of eco pleasant materials, nickle and guide totally free, designed of alloy, little charms
Length:4.3cm(1.69inch) Weight:4.2g
This Style Minimalist Hoops Earrings can make the great gift. Whether its a birthday, holiday, a particular event, wedding ceremony, Social gathering, or just due to the fact, jewelry is generally the ideal present.It is the greatest present for Finest mate, Bridal, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Daughter, for Xmas Working day, Hannukah, Moms Day, Valentines Day, birthday items for her, or your self.
Ideal Following-Gross sales Assistance: We are fully commited to present the very best jewelry and the most effective expert services to our buyers,if you have any problem,remember to experience cost-free to make contact with us.