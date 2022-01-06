Top 10 Best safety pen Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

2019’s Newest Model → Solves Other Tactical Pens’ Weaknesses:



1. No Weak Grip → Patented thread design at the handle and thumb head allow a thumb grip: the optimal way to fully transfer your power to the target.



2. No Weak Tip → Made of extremely hard super alloy called tungsten carbide, it can break metal, ceramic and glass.



3. No Weak Flashlight → Bright enough to light up a room. High beam & strobe modes.



4. No Ink Leak → Smear-proof ink, writes smoothly even when wet, ink quickly dries with a consistent ink flow.



When it works as a ballpoint only, the cap is not attached to the ballpoint, which makes the ballpoint weighs only half of a traditional tactical pen. This design solves a weakness of other tactical pens which are too heavy to be practical for writing.This solves the balance issue too. And it is ready for self defense even when you are writing.

The Most Loaded Tactical Pen → 6-in-1



Self Defense Tip FlashlightBallpointBottle OpenerScrew DriverHexagonal Wrench

With 5 Ink Refills + 6 Batteries + Gift Boxed

✅MADE OF ULTRA-STRONG AIRCRAFT ALUMINUM for self defense. Patented thread design at the handle and thumb head allow a thumb grip: the optimal way to fully transfer your power to the target. Won’t break. Won’t rust.

✅LOW PROFILE, discreet yet effective self defense pen.

✅LIGHTWEIGHT ballpoint – Weighs half as much as a regular tactical pen when it is detached as the ballpoint only, making it practical for daily use.This solves the balance issue too.

✅WRITES SMOOTHLY EVEN WHEN WET, smear-proof ink, ink quickly dries with a consistent ink flow. Also compatible with low-price standard refills.

✅Ultra durable tip for self defense in ONE MOVE OUT FROM YOUR POCKET.

So you had known what is the best safety pen in 2021. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.