Top 10 Best safety padlock Reviews

[ad_1] Master Lock 410Pink Lockout Tagout Safety Padlock with Essential attributes a 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) wide plastic pink overall body and a 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) tall, 1/4 in. (6 mm) diameter metal shackle. Made completely for Lockout Tagout apps as aspect of a thorough OSHA compliant security system. The tough, light-weight, non-conductive lock system is straightforward to have and padlock features large safety, reserved-for-security cylinder with key retaining, to be certain padlock is not left unlocked. The Life span Assure gives peace of brain from a brand you know and can have faith in.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎4 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches 3.36 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎410Red

Department‏:‎Safety

Day Initially Available‏:‎May 8, 2008

Manufacturer‏:‎Master Lock

ASIN‏:‎B00192092C

State of Origin‏:‎Mexico

Lockout tagout lock is best made use of for electrical lockout purposes as aspect of a extensive OSHA compliant protection software

Zenex thermoplastic protection lock overall body is durable, lightweight, and non-conductive features in temperatures from -70 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Functions a cylinder that is reserved for protection padlocks important retaining aspect assures padlock is not still left unlocked

1-1/2 in. (38 mm) Large lock entire body with 1/4 in. (6 mm) diameter shackle, 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) shackle length and 25/32 in. (20 mm) width

Contains 1 crimson lockout tagout padlock, one key