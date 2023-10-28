Top 10 Best safety magnetic cabinet locks Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Peace of Mind: when your cabinets are secured with this magnetic lock, never worry about your kid will touch dangerous knives or messing up valuables. Both your stuff and your child are protected. For Cabinets & Drawers: Pack with 6 locks and 2 keys, suitable for nearly all types of cabinet, cupboard, drawer and closet (Note: the thickness no more than 1.38 inch). No Tools/Screws Required: Simply stick the locks with adhesive tape provided to the right position. No need for any tools or screws to damage cabinets. Invisibly Keep Furniture Locked: Locks are installed inside the furniture, invisible to make children less likely to investigate and crack it, not interfere with the aesthetics of your furniture. Unlocked Function: Toggle the little switch on the lock to keep the cabinet unlocked, brings you more convenience if your child is sleeping or not at home. Magnetic Keys: You can stick the key holder on the top of the wall or fridge to keep it out of reach of child, easy for you to grab and won’t get it lost. One key can open more locks. Package Includes6 X Magnetic locks2 X Magnetic keys1 X Install guide Warm Tips1. Please clean and dry the installing surface before installation.2. The locks are locked when you purchase, please slide switch to make them unlock before installation.3. After installation, please rest the lock for 24 hours for stronger stickness.

KEEP BABY SAFE: The set comes with 6 Locks +2 Keys. The powerful magnets and premium materials ensure incredibly strong hold; lock your drawers and cabinets to prevent toddlers from dangerous objects or messing up stuffs.

EASY TO INSTALL: No screws or drilling needed! This package includes everything you need to install your locks.

KEEP FURNITURE AESTHETIC: INVISIBLE to the naked eye! It will maintain the aesthetic appeal and will not damage your furniture. Leave NO marks, scratches or holes in your furniture if you decide to take it off.

FITS MOST CABINETS & DRAWERS: The magnetic child safety lock works well on almost all cabinet doors or drawers that with a thickness of less than 1.38 inch/30mm. Perfect for bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen.

Don’t wait any longer to secure your home, protect your stuff, and keep your kids safe.

