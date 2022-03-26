Top 10 Best safety lights for trucks Reviews

Top 10 Best safety lights for trucks in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【SUPER BRIGHT】This 47 inch light bar features 22 LED modules with a total of 86 high power LEDs. High power LED and TIR optical lenses maximize brightness and ensure a more effective warning to other vehicles, bright enough to be seen more than 2000ft in distance. Improve the driver security and avoid accidents.
- 【CONVENIENT CONTROL BOX】The controller has 5 buttons. You can handy switch on/off, quickly select the direction mode, and change the mode. There are a total of 20 modes to choose from, last pattern memory recall function.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】The light can be magnetically mounted or permanently mounted with screws. Includes 20ft straight power cable and 13.5ft control cable. Support 12 volt / 24 volt DC power input.Power: 129W.
- 【LONG LIFESPAN】Made of durable aluminum material, good design structure increases its life.The light Lifespan up to 50,000 hours. Resistant to bad weather. Completely waterproof, strong fog penetrability, dust-proof and corrosion resistant. Create high visibility during the day or at night, raining or fog days.
- 【NOTE】The length of the light is 47''. Before purchasing, please measure whether the width of your vehicle roof is greater than 47 inches. And the surface is flat so that the magnet base is firmly attached to the vehicle. MAGNETS DO NOT WORK ON ROOFS MADE OF ALUMINUM.
- 【SUPER VISIBILITY】ASPL 29.5”emergency strobe light is designed with 54 high intensity LEDS, Bright enough for day use. Both the front and back of the light have SIX groups of LEDs, and both left and right sides one. This unique design not only meets higher brightness needs but also warns other vehicles more effectively.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】4 x 7 strong magnets with larger thick rubber suction cups, more stable than other 4 x 4 magnets. Very quick to mount without hurting the roof of your vehicles, as well as adding strength on attachment. 16.4 ft heavy duty cable and 12-24V plug and play, long enough to install the light anywhere of the vehicle.
- 【26 FLASHING MODES】Double switch buttons setting, 26 Patterns to choose from. You can switch ON/OFF or select the flashing mode conveniently at the cigarette lighter plug buttons. Last used pattern recall/memory function.
- 【HIGH QUALITY】 Made of durable aluminum material, waterproof with IP67, over 50,000 hours life span. Great to use in rain, fog, dust, and snow weather, resisting moisture and vibration, escorting your driving.
- 【FEATURES】29.5"L x 8.1"W x 3.7"H. Power: 54W. High-Power: 1W / LED Working at DC12-24V.This rooftop strobe light bar is a great choice for firefighter, snow plowing, safety warning, emergency vehicles, utility workers, postal service, construction vehicle, etc.
- UPGRADED -- ASPL Roof top strobe light bar use 48 high-intensity LED chips with magnifying lens to maximize light output and ensure more effective warning to other vehicles. At the same time upgrade the material, waterproof performance, cable length, magnet. Make the light not only bright, but also more durable.
- EASY TO INSTALL -- 2 x 7 strong magnets with larger thick rubber suction cups, more stable than other 2 x 5 magnets. Very quick to mount without hurting the roof of your vehicles, as well as adding strength on attachment. 16.4 ft heavy duty cable and 12-24V plug and play, long enough to install the light anywhere of the vehicle.
- FLASH PATTERN -- Double switch buttons setting, 16 Patterns to choose from. You can switch ON/OFF or select the flashing mode conveniently at the cigarette lighter plug buttons. Last used pattern recall/memory function.
- HIGH PERFORMANCE -- Integrated heatsink, and anti-condensation drain port, good improved the problem of water vapor condensation inside the light. Completely Waterproofed, Strong fog penetrability and dust-proof and corrosion resistant.Lifespan up to 50,000 Hours.
- SERVICE -- If any questions, please feel free to contact us by email.And we offer 2 YEARS warranty.If it is defective, we will full refund to you Or send new lights.
- Built-in super bright high-intensity 56W high power LEDs with TIR optic lens, provides 360-degree of superior visibility during the day or at night, raining or fog days, help driver make their jobs safer and more eﬃcient
- IP65 level waterproof rating, aluminum alloy housing with 4 heavy duty magnetic bases (can go 85 mph and the traffic warning light bar has not come oﬀ), can be temporarily or permanently mounted on the rooftop of vehicles
- 27 selectable ﬂash patterns, steady and alternating function are included with last pattern memory recall function; easy-to-use control via a 16-ft cord cigarette plug built-in on/oﬀ and ﬂash pattern switch
- Support 12 volt / 24 volt DC power input; great powerful magnetic amber white caution light bar for tow trucks, dump trucks, pickup trucks, plow tractors, skid steer loaders, construction equipments, rural mail carrier van, roadside assistance vehicles, security guard patrol vehicles, pilot / escort vehicles and volunteer personal vehicles
- Size: 28(L) x 6.5(W) x 3.1(H) inches; 18 months manufacture & Seller warranty with 30 days money-back or replacement service
- SAE CLASS I -- This 48-inch rooftop strobe light bar is equipped with 158 high-intensity LEDs, the SAE Class 1 rated LED casts 360 degrees of emergency lighting coverage during the day or nighttime; Ensures the safety of yourself and others on the road.You can use the "LOW" button to select high brightness or low brightness.
- DIVERSE LIGHTING FUNCTIONS -- Alley Lights (Steady Mode), Take-Down Lights (Steady Mode), Traffic Advising function; 29 flash modes to choose from.LED control pannel clearly displays the standby and operating status of the device. It also has a memory function to recall the last pattern used.
- HIGH QUALITY -- Professional-Grade design with double-layer aluminum alloy board.Highly durable and made to endure harsh conditions.Long Life of up to 100,000 Hours.Ruggedized all-weather design for year-round operation.
- EASY INSTALLATION -- Equipped with 15ft straight power cable and 18ft control cable.Easily mount this 48" full-size LED light bar on your vehicle's rooftop with the included universal gutter bracket set- there's no need to drill any holes! Or permanently mount our LED warning light bar.
- DIMENSIONS -- 48.4" ( Length ) x 4.7"( Width) x 3.1( Height )
- Size - 50in (L) x 6.5in (W) x 4in (H) - 1 year manufacturers defect warranty.
- FEATURES - The 50" led emergency warning strobe light bar for emergency workers, bus, postal service, construction vehicle, security hazard warning, and emergency needs.
- IP66 Waterproof Shell and Universal - The Emergency Light Bar is weather proof, it can be used under any conditions;This Emergency Strobe Light fits for all vehicles with a 12-24V power source.
- Easy Use 16 Modes - 16 Different patterns of strobing/flashing with just a press of a button, Includes directional flash patterns. (Left, Right, and Center Out, and so on) .Memory function to recall last pattern used.
- Great Service Support - Our offer comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales service with this warning light bar.If you have any questions,please contact us right now.
- SUPER VISIBILITY -- ASPL 16.8”emergency strobe light is designed with 30 high intensity LEDS, Bright enough for day use. Both the front and back of the light have FOUR groups of LEDs, and both left and right sides one. This unique design not only meets higher brightness needs but also warns other vehicles more effectively.LED Lifespan up to 50,000 Hours.
- 26 FLASH PATTERN -- Double switch button setting, easy to control.You have 26 modes that will ensure you find something to suit your wishes and needs; Last pattern recall/memory function.
- EASY TO INSTALL -- 4 x 7 strong magnets with larger thick rubber suction cups, more stable than other 4 x 4 magnets. Very quick to mount without hurting the roof of your vehicles, as well as adding strength on attachment. 16.4 ft heavy duty cable and 12-24V plug and play, long enough to install the light anywhere of the vehicle.
- HIGH QUALITY -- Resistant to bad weather.Completely Waterproofed, Strong fog penetrability and dust-proof and corrosion resistant.The weight of the light is close to 5 pounds.Exterior consists of aluminum alloy housing and steel bracket. Sturdy and Durable.Dimensions:16.8" (L) x 8.1" (W) x 3.7" (H)
- DC 12-24V -- Universal compatibility for all vehicles equipped with 12-24 volt DC cigarette adapter.It is great for emergency vehicles, postal service, snowplow, construction vehicle, volunteer cars,safety warning etc.(Note: the magnetic base not apply for aluminum body vehicles)
- FEATURES - The amber white led roof top strobe light bar has a total of 36 high-intensity Led chip. Visible in day and night and great for emergency cars and trucks, construction vehicles, safety, security, snowplow, postal and city service workers, tractor, etc.
- HIGH QUALITY - Made of durable ABS housing, crystal clear housing for max brightness, scratch resistant PC lens. IP67 Waterproof Rate. Able to withstand harsh weather conditions. Over 50,000 hour lifespan.
- POWERFUL MAGNETIC BASE FOR EASY INSTALL - 2 pods with a total of 10 magnets, with protective rubber feet. Place on any vehicle metal rooftop. 10FT straight power cable.
- 15 STROBE FLASH PATTERNS - 12V cigarrette plug with convenient dual switch design. 1 for easy power on/off. 2nd to change between 15 different flash modes, includes last pattern memory recall. Patterns include Rotating, Flashing, Alternating Between Left and Right Side, etc. These modes are sure to provide caution to potential upcoming hazards.
- YOUR AFTER-SALES SERVICE - If you are not satisfied with this strobe beacon light, please feel free to contact us by email. Simply return it for a full refund or replacement. 2 YEAR WARRANTY!
- 【FEATURES】 Our Tactical Series grille/marker strobe lights showcases an Ultra-Thin flush mount design, super bright lighting, and more eye-catching patterns to improve visibility and performance.
- 【SUPER BRIGHT】24 High intensity LED chips with a flood lens provides maximum coverage and offers high visibility in day or night. Excellent brightness to improve better safety and security.
- 【QUICK MODE CONTROL SYSTEM】 Upgrade design, Easy to switch betweet 16 different strobe and quick-select buttons for 3 directional patterns, with last pattern memory recall.
- 【HIGH-QUALITY】 LED light head have an aluminum alloy base & durable PC Lens. Encapsulated electronics that are protected from outside elements, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.（If the surface is not flat, extra clear silicone is recommeded）
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】 Protective mounting gaskets and screws are included for easy installation. Directly plugs into any vehicle with a standard 12V cigarette port. NOTE: 10FT Extension Cable Wire is Sold Separately, ASIN: B00G8SFLKW
Our Best Choice: Xprite Amber COB LED Rooftop Strobe Lights Bar, Double Side Flashing Emergency Hazard Caution Warning Beacon Lightbar w/ Magnetic Base for Construction Vehicles Tow Trucks Vans Tractor Snowplow
Product Description
NEW GENERATION COB LED EMERGENCY STROBE LIGHTS
Enhance Security
Front and back has 4 High intensity COB and two side has 8 LEDs for max brightness.
COB Design for Wide 360° Coverage
COB design for uniform light emission, larger viewing angle than normal Led lights bar.
Increase Visibility.
Crystal clear lens provide 360° eye-catching lights.
Over 50,000 hours long lasting lifespan.
Strong and Durable Aluminum Alloy
4 Powerful Magnetic Pods
4 heavy duty magnets per pod. total of 16 magnets Easy installation and remove from any vehicle metal rooftop.
High Quality Stainless Steel Bracket
Strong and durable Corrosion-Resistant Power cable can be wrapped around base for easy storage
Convenient Dual Switch Design
lighted power on/off switch. 2nd switch to change between 21 different flashing patterns. Last pattern memory recall function
SPECS
Power wire: 16ft straight cable strong and durable aluminum body Lifespan: Over 50000 hours
SUPER BRIGHT LIGHTING – Front and back total of 4 COB and two side total have 8 LEDs. The specifically COB LED designed to uniform light display, wider 360° coverage viewing angle than normal Led lights bar, increased visibility and enhance driving security.
21 STROBE FLASHING PATTERNS – From alternating and directional patterns, and many more to choose from. Includes last pattern memory recall. It is great for emergency vehicles, construction sites, postal service, snowplow, trucks, city and volunteer cars, tractor, school bus security warning, etc.
HIGH QUALITY & WATERPROOF – Made of durable and corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy materials with encapsulated electronics. Able to withstand rain, snow, other harsh weather conditions. Moisture and vibration resistant.
SIMPLE INSTALLATION – Easily installs on any metal roof top with 4 heavy-duty magnetic mounts with protective rubber feet. Stainless steel bracket, Strong and Lightweight. Cable can be wrapped around the magnet supports for clean storage.
CONVENIENT DUAL SWITCH DESIGN – Handy power switch to turn on and off, the second switch is to change between 21 different flash patterns. Includes a 16 FT straight cable with a 12V cigarette plug.