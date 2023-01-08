Top 10 Best safety light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

LED Strobe Light Bar



Improve the driver security on road

Compatible with all those vehicles equipped with a 12V power socket. Great for emergency vehicles, postal service, construction vehicle, Truck Vehicle, Forklift, Tractor, Golf Carts, UTV Car, School Bus and safety warning etc.

Additional Features:

30 LED High Intensity Strobe Light Bar

7 different selectable strobe patterns with a push of a button.

Memorizes last pattern used (recall last pattern)

Easy on/off power and independent control patterns switch button

Long lasting LED lights, over 50,000 hours life

Redesigned LED with optical lense to allow brighter lights that can be seen at greater distance

Easy to install: Mounted with magnets, attach to any metal top

Perfect for police officers, firefighters, utility workers, first responders, and anyone who needs to increase the visibility on their vehicles.

Dimensions: Metrics: 14.5″ (W) x 6.5″ (D) x 3″ (H)

Super bright

30 Hi-intensity LED chips with high visibility in daylight, midnight, raining or fog days. Improve the driver security and avoid accidents.

IP67 Waterproof

IP 67 waterproof makes it be definitely waterproof. Work perfect in raining or fog days.

Easy Installation

comes with 4 Heavy Duty strong magnets (Test go up to 80mph but not fall off). Just need attach the strong magnets on any metal exterior of cars and plug the switch plug.

Specifications:

Operating voltage: 12V

Waterproof Rate: IP67

Life:Over 50000 hours

Operating temperature: -30 to 65℃

Size: 14.5″ (W) x 6.5″ (D) x 3″ (H)

Cable length: 16 FT straight cable with on/off power and independent control switch

7 flash patterns with recall last pattern



7 different flash patterns with a independent switch to cycle through modes. Memorizes last pattern used (recall last pattern)

Mode 1: Strobes between front left panels and rear right panels, then strobes between right left panels and rear front panels, finally strobe all.

Mode 2: Strobes slowly 3 times between front left panels and rear right panels, then strobes fast 3 times between front left panels and rear right panels

Mode 3: Strobes slowly between front left panels and rear right panels, then Strobes fast between front left panels and rear right panels, finally Blinking All panels 4 times

Mode 4: Blinking All panels

Mode 5: flashes between the front&rear panel block and left&right panel a few times, then flashing counter clockwise.

Mode 6: flashes fast between the left Panel and the right Panel, then All panels Flash constantly

Mode 7: Turns on all the LEDs

Super Bright: 30 Hi-intensity LED chips with high visibility in daylight, midnight, raining or fog days. Improve the driver security and avoid accidents.

Easy Installation: comes with 4 Heavy Duty strong magnets (Test go up to 80mph but not fall off). Just need attach the strong magnets on any metal exterior of cars and plug the switch plug.

Flash Patterns: 7 different flash patterns with a independent switch to cycle through modes. Memorizes last pattern used (recall last pattern)

Panel Dimensisons: 14.5″ (W) x 6.5″ (D) x 3″ (H) / Cable length: 16 FT straight cable with on/off power and independent control switch, plug and play / Up to 50,000hours lifespan expectancy.

Compatible with all those vehicles equipped with a 12 volt power socket. Great for emergency vehicles, postal service, construction vehicle, safety warning etc.