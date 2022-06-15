Top 10 Best safety light for walking Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

MOONSASH – the NEW comfortable and stylish alternative to clumsy/tangled harnesses, ugly vests and uncomfortable elastic bands.



Even the best reflective gear is worthless if it’s never worn. If it’s uncomfortable or makes you look silly, chances are you won’t wear it for long.

Go ahead, try a harness – get it untangled, adjusted the straps, buckle yourself in… comfortable? Didn’t think so. And sorry, you look as bad as you feel.

Construction worker? Then a hi-vis vest is a must. If not, everyone will think you are part of the road crew.

How about a squeezing, wrinkling elastic reflective band? Anyone that has worn one can tell you they can’t wait to get it off – and will probably never wear again.

The Moonsash is the easiest and most stylish way to help you be seen



The Moonsash was designed to be USED. It’s easy to put on, provides quick access to night time essentials, and it won’t cramp your style.

Choose from neon yellow or the new Midnight version in black.

The beauty is its simplicity



No buckles. No adjusting, no inside-out. Easy on and off. All your essentials at your fingertips. So comfortable you won’t even know you’re wearing it, until someone compliments you or it saves your life.

Clip on your favorite essentials to make the Moonsash uniquely yours



DOG WALKING

Don’t keep your poor dog waiting while you frantically search for your night dog walking gear. Clip on all your essentials and your set. No more searching – just grab it and go! You’ll be walking in no time, safe and prepared every time.

NIGHT WALKS

Escape being locked in and get out at night for a walk. Slip on your Moonsash with all your evening gear and you’ll never be searching or forgetting essentials. Stay sane. Stay safe. Be seen!

BIKING / SCOOTER

When you’re sharing the road with traffic, Moonsash helps keep you safe by making you seen by drivers and pedestrians. Hands-free convenience that keeps you ready to roll in safety and style.

Be safe, be seen, and look great



Our mission is to provide fashionable retro-reflective night safety wear that’s simple, effective, easy, convenient and super stylish. We want every man, woman, child, kid, teen, commuter, student, dog-walker, biker, evening exerciser, peeping Tom, and night stroller to be seen at night. So… BE SEEN AT NIGHT! Thank you and be SAFE!

Package Dimensions‏:‎10 x 3 x 0.63 inches

Department‏:‎Boys girls mens womens youth

Date First Available‏:‎July 4, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎MOONSASH

ASIN‏:‎B07TYWFGGN

2 layers of .46 mm thick polyester webbing

Made in USA

// BEST GIFT EVER! // Beautiful packaging with the safest sash available – a gift that shows you care and will help them (and you) stay safe. Small, lightweight, packable, fashionable and convenient. Folds flat and stowable for quick access in your pocket, bag, backpack, purse, briefcase, glove box, etc. – carry it wherever you go. Essential year-round safety gear for home, school, work and auto.

// GOES ON IN A FLASH WITH ONE HAND // Patented, REVERSIBLE design fits just about any night walker. Even the best reflective gear is worthless if it’s never worn – you’ll wear this 🙂 Simple, easy, stylish + quick on-and-off with no buckles, snaps or adjusting. Throw it on and you’ll be the most stylish and safe person under the moon… get ready for the compliments!

// FUNCTIONAL, PRACTICAL and UNIQUE // Provided multi-functional keyring and carabiner allow you to attach keys, pepper spray, etc. for fast and easy hands-free access. DOG WALKERS! Add a waste bag dispenser and flashlight and you’ve got the perfect night-walking kit!

// PROVIDES DRIVERS TIME TO REACT // Distracted and unaware drivers can’t avoid what they can’t see. Moonsash provides the needed visibility to help motorist avoid an accident – 700+ feet of added stopping time! Premium fluorescent retro-reflective webbing and a cross-body design (like a warning or caution sign) allows you to get noticed.

// HIGHEST QUALITY – MADE IN USA // DO NOT skimp on personal safety when it comes to protecting yourself, friends and family. The Moonsash is the safest, easiest, most stylish, durable and convenient night-time clothing accessory. BE SAFE > BE SEEN! Thank you!

