Top 10 Best safety lancet Reviews

Product Description

Accu-Chek FastClix Lancing Device Bundle



102-ct. lancets

Manage your health and monitor your blood sugar with the help of this practical and precise lancing device specially engineered for those living with diabetes. Designed for one-handed use, this lancing device boasts precision-guided technology and 11 customizable depth settings for added convenience and a more comfortable testing experience. Ultra-small needles draw the smallest sample possible, while thin-gauge lancets ensure smooth entry.

Includes:

Accu-Chek FastClix lancing device

102 Accu-Chek FastClix lancets

Features:



Easy to Use

Engineered to Reduce Pain

Minimizes Damage to Skin

About Accu-Chek Products



Roche Diabetes Care Inc., the maker of Accu-Chek products, is a leading provider of blood sugar monitoring systems and insulin pumps. With more than 40 years’ experience, our goal is to help people living with diabetes track and manage their blood sugar so they may have better control of their health.

Explore other products from Accu-Chek

Automatically logs results right to the free mySugr app on your smartphone.

Perform a test with Accu-Chek Guide glucose control solution to ensure accuracy any time.

Delivers advanced accuracy for reliable results you can trust. Place a small drop of blood anywhere along the end of the test strip and get results instantly.

Designed for comfort, and 11 customizable depth settings make it easier to get the right amount of blood the first time.

