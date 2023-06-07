safety iq products & services – Are you Googling for top 10 rated safety iq products & services in the market in 2023? We had scanned more than 15,976 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety iq products & services in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
Architecture of a Technodemocracy: How Technology and Democracy Can Revolutionize Governments, Empower the 100%, and End the 1% System
The cooperation of present day politicians is not a requirement. A technodemocracy can be created devoid of expending any tax dollars, passing any new legislation, or if not turning to career politicians for management. Like Bitcoin, technodemocracy uses readily out there systems to decentralize electrical power from the 1% to the 100%. Its concepts can be used to any country.
Even with remaining drafted much more than 200 several years in the past, the Constitution enables a U.S. technodemocratic republic. No country in background has ever experienced these types of an absolute straightaway to a 100% democratic federal government—the prospect to revolutionize culture, economic climate, and atmosphere without working with violence. By means of illustrations, illustrations, and analogies, Architecture of a Technodemocracy delivers an elegantly straightforward strategy for decentralizing ability to 100% of the American people today and, in the approach, ending the U.S. political occasion system.
ABOUT THE Writer
Jason M. Hanania is an legal professional, an engineer, and a former U.S. governing administration employee. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 as the initial technodemocratic prospect.
PREFACE
In 2016, I ran for the U.S. Senate as the initially technodemocratic candidate. During that system, I acquired hundreds of thoughts. Architecture of a Technodemocracy responses those people inquiries. This reserve is structured into four pieces:
I. Govt Requirements
II. Authorized Needs
III. Technological Specifications
IV. Social Demands
Democracy calls for that the four powers of governing administration be decentralized equally to those people governed. Element I looks at any govt as a machine and provides a technical study of democracy, together with a historic discussion of group equality, an examination of the 4 powers of authorities, and an overview of how to decentralize those four powers by way of technologies.
Sections II and III exclusively established forth how to re-adapt the U.S. government from a Nondemocratic Republic to a Technodemocratic Republic. In a Nondemocratic Republic, the 4 powers of government are centralized in about 1% of the American people (the 1%). In a Technodemocratic Republic, the 4 powers of governing administration are decentralized to 100% of the American men and women (the 100%). While the mechanisms proposed in Elements II and III deliver examples unique to the U.S. federal government, they can be tailored to suit any metropolis, condition, nation, or group.
Element IV discusses the social mechanisms wanted to kick-get started a U.S. Technodemocratic Republic. These mechanisms involve surprisingly little social motion. No violence is necessary. To established off a technodemocratic chain response, the American persons need to have only elect one particular technodemocratic candidate to the U.S. legislative branch. The initially technodemocratic applicant elected will implement the technological know-how essential to decentralize the 4 powers of federal government from the 1% to the 100%.
I hope you discover the prospect of a U.S. Technodemocratic Republic as inspiring as I do.
—Jason M. Hanania
ASIN:B07CMPKGXD
Publisher:technodemocracy.us (April 22, 2018)
Publication date:April 22, 2018
Language:English
File size:3942 KB
Simultaneous system usage:Unlimited
Text-to-Speech:Enabled
Enhanced typesetting:Enabled
X-Ray:Enabled
Word Wise:Enabled
Print length:436 webpages
Lending:Enabled
