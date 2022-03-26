Top 10 Best safety hinges for toy chest Reviews

Top 10 Best safety hinges for toy chest in 2022 Comparison Table
- STURDY LID STAY WITH SOFT CLOSE-- The Lid stay hinge is made of nickel plated steel and plastic, and per lid-stay support the range of door weight 6-10 lbs, Height 18-19 inch.
- LID STAY SLOW CLOSING -- Lid stay support built-in hydraulic dampening device. Doors and lids will come down slowly and softly which eliminates slamming doors or smashed fingers.
- KEEP LID HINGE STAY OPENING, WIDE USAGE -- Never worry again about having to prop the lid open. This lid support will hold the lid open until you are ready to close. This lid stay is deal for upward opening flaps, such as toy boxes and vanity lids, vertical cabinet doors and storage box, cabinetry, piano or butt hinges.
- COMPACT DESIGN OF LID STAY HINGE -- The compact design allows for installation in tight fit areas. The lid hinges supports opening the lid at a maximum Angle of 105 degree.
- EASY TO INSTALL LID SUPPORT-- Updated manual can be downloaded in Amazon page.Easy to follow installation instructions ensure a perfect install the first time! Lid stay can be installed on the left or on the right.
- KEEP LID STAY OPEN — The lid support hinge holds the lid open until you want to close. Similar purpose of a gas strut but doesn't self lift, stays and supports lid where you want it. It's widely usage as hinges for wooden box, such as toy box hinges,chest hinges, also fit for overhead kitchen cupboard,wardrobe lids too.Perfect for any lids or flaps when soft close lid support is required.
- DURABLE MATERIAL — Heavy lid hinge, max weight support 50lbs/2pcs.The up-grated version has the advantages of strong bearing capacity,metal connector instead of plastic clip.Made of premium quality zinc alloy with maximum corrosion resistance and durability the chest slow close hinges guarantee high performance.
- EASY TO INSTALL — The lift and up hinges can be mounted on the left or right side,also used for side-mounting and top-mounting.Upward door open adjustable angle of 75°,90°,110°.It can fit for most lids and allow you to keep your lids stay at any angle.Just mark two drilling holes, and screw each mounting bracket. No need to use the diagram on the package！
- ADJUSTABLE TENSION — Adjust the toy box hinges soft close tension with Allen wrench to fit for lids with different weight.After installing the lid hinges for wooden box, please tighten the mechanism into Allen wrench hole in the middle of the arms to set up appropriate pressure,prevent lid from slamming shut.
- CONDITIONED SOFT CLOSING — Only with this chest hinges supporting less than 50lbs and keeping two lid support soft close in same tension by your adjustment will soft closing function work perfectly!! The safety hinges will go down slowly,and prevent fingers from getting smashed.
- GENTLE SLOW CLOSE DESIGN - Lids will lower slowly and gently to avoid crushing even the smallest of fingers.
- HOLDS LID OPEN - Never worry again about having to prop the lid open. This lid stay will hold the lid open until you are ready to close.
- SMALL COMPACT DESIGN - The compact design allows for installation in tight fit areas. The lid stay allows the lid to open at a maximum 105 degree angle.
- EASY INSTALL INSTRUCTIONS - Easy to follow installation instructions ensure a perfect install the first time! Lid stay can be installed on either the left or the right side.
- 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE - If for whatever reason you are unhappy with the product we will refund you, no questions asked!
- GENTLE SLOW CLOSE HINGES — It's heavy lid hinge and soft close lid support. Expecially excellent slow close and safety solution on chest hinges, toy box hinges. Lids will go down slowly and gently to avoid slams shut and crush the little fingers of children. Good gift fit for the children's toy box and chest.
- KEEP LID STAY OPEN — The lid support hinge will hold the lid open until you want to close. Never worry about having to support lid by hand anymore. It's widely usage as slow close hinges for toy box hinges, chest hinges, also fit for overhead kitchen cupboard, wardrobe lids too.
- SMALL COMPACT DESIGN — The compact design allows for installation in tight fit areas. The lid stay allows the lid to open at a maximum 105 degree angle. Perfect for any lids or flaps when lid support soft close is required.
- EASY TO INSTALL 【 Important：Refer to our video ! 】 — The safety hinges can be mounted on the left or right side, also used for side-mounting and top-mounting. Keep the soft close hinges installed for 75°-105° adjustable opening angles, depending on actual situation. It can fit for most lids.
- REFUND GUARANTEE — If you are not satisfied with your purchase for the toy box hinges soft close any reason, we are pleased to give you 100% money-back. We endeavor to uphold any exceptional services that you have come to expect from us.
- STURDY LID HINGE WITH SOFT CLOSE—The lid support hinge heavy duty is made of cold-rolled steel in Satin Nickel, and sturdy load-bearing material provides strong support.
- MAX SUPPORT 60lb---Gas strut fit most of the lids of box which weight of your lid: 30lb-60lb and with a 9 inch clearance; Not suitable for lid weighing less than 40lb, because the heavy-duty hinge cannot close the lightweight lid.
- GENTLY CLOSING HEAVY DUTY LID--Pressure: 200N/30lb (per Strut), Max Weight Support--60lb/2pcs. Based on steel cylinder construction, The hinge is easy to come down slowly and softly, It helps to easily open a heavy duty lid.
- SAFETY LID HINGE WIDELY USAGE---Lid stay designed to support lids of box, such as toy box, heavy bench lid, blanket chest, The hinge will slowly drop without slamming shut, and protect your fingers. No noise can upset you.
- EASY TO INSTALL—Only install the screws and one screwdriver, it will take only 3 minutes. Comes with 2 pack, screws included in package for installation.
- DURABLE LID SUPPORT HINGE--Made of Zinc ally in Satin Nickel, Lid support can be mounted for flap support or bar counter function.
- SOFT CLOSE LID STAY---Every Lid support can be adjusted in largest 75°、90° and 100° and used for Right or Left Hand mounting
- MAX WEIGHT LID HINGE--Support 40lbs when use 2 pcs lid stays, Lid support hinge can be mounted on the left or right side.
- WIDE APPLICATION--Perfect as toy box hinges, Lid stay support good for kitchen cabinet door cupboard and window seat, wardrobe.
- EASY TO INSTALL LID SUPPORT --The lid hinge is used for side mounting and top mounting. Only mark two points for drilling holes, and screw each mounting bracket into its respective place. Installing screws and Allen wrench in package.
- LID STAY HINGE-- Soft close hinges will keep your lid open until you push hinge down. Keep the lid stay in place at different angles when the opening angle is larger than 70°. Lid support hinge is suitable for doors of cabinet, toy box, kitchen, wardrobe, storage chest cupboard and so on.
- SOFT CLOSE SAFETY HINGE -- Excellent safety solution for heavy hinged lids, lids will lower slowly and gently to avoid smashing fingers. Lid will slow the descent when the opening angle is less than 70°.
- WEIGHT CAPACITY– 70N-120N Lid support hold 10lbs-18lbs/1pc. 2 hinges support 20lbs-36lbs/ 2pcs.
- HEAVY DUTY HINGE MATERIAL--Lid Support Hinge is made of zinc alloy, multi-layer electroplating solid process casting, fine workmanship. corrosion resistance and anti-rust durable and practical.
- EASY TO INSTALL–Each lid hinge can be used for right or left hand mounting, easy to install by following the placement measurements on the instructions.
- HEAVY DUTY GAS STRUT: 150N/33lb /15KG (Per Strut), Total Length: 10.63 inch, Travel Length: 3.63 inch
- SOFT CLOSE HINGES: This lid hinge can stop your toy box lid or cabinet door from slamming down, protect your fingers from being pinched.
- NO-RUSTY: Copper core piston and zinc-plating material keep gas strut away from rusting.
- APPLICATIONS: This gas spring lift is suitable for window bench seat with storage box, toy box, windows, rv cabinets or kitchen cabinets and so on.
- 1 YEAR QUALITY WARRANTY: SEN offers 1 year 100% satisfactory warranty. If there's a product quality issue or installation problems, please feel free to contact us. We will refund or replace your order to provide a best solution!
- 【DURABLE MATERIAL】 Max weight support 50lbs/2pcs.This up-grated version has the advantages of strong bearing capacity,metal connector instead of plastic clip.Made of premium quality zinc alloy with maximum corrosion resistance and durability the lid stay hinges guarantee high performance.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】 Our soft close hinges can be mounted on the left or right side,also used for side-mounting and top-mounting.Upward door open adjustable angle of 75°,90°,110°.Adjust by yourself,fit for most lids and allow you to keep your lids stay at any angle to your needs.
- 【KEEP LID OPEN】The lid support hinge will hold the lid open until you want to close.Never worry about having to support lid by hand anymore.It's widely usage for box or chamber,such as toy box,chest,closet,cupboard, window seat,and wardrobe lids.
- 【ADJUSTABLE TENSION】Adjust tension with Allen wrench to fit for lids with different weight.After installing the folding lid stay hinge,please tighten the mechanism into Allen wrench hole in the middle of the arms to set up appropriate pressure,prevent lid from slamming shut.
- 【CONDITIONED SOFT CLOSING】Only with this chest hinges supporting less than 50lbs and keeping two soft close lid supports in same tension by your adjustment will soft closing function work perfectly.It will go down slowly,and prevent fingers from getting smashed.
- Lids lower gently,Ideal for SOFT CLOSING lid to prevent from slamming so that it won't smash kid's fingers
- Length (Center-to-Center): 8.7 Inch(220 mm),Extended Length (Center-to-Center):14.2 Inch(360 mm)
- SOFT DOWN the door/lid which the SIDE LENGTH is Less than 30 Inch, the WEIGHT is Less than 30 Lbs
- HOW TO INSTALL&ADJUST IT:As the Upper Mounting Point ,it should be 140 mm/5.5 inch towards the hinge on the lid,as the Lower Mounting Point, it should be 230 mm/9 inch towards the upper edge of the box, and the distance to the inner side of it is 70 mm/2.75 inch.While if you still have problem, please kindly Click "Ask Seller" Besides Your Order for In-time Assistance
- We offer 1 YEAR 100% SATISFACTORY WARRANTY, if unfortunately our SOFT DOWN LID GAS STRUT did not work well ,please kindly contact us for exchange, refund or return
Our Best Choice: SafeStay Lid Stay 105 Degree Open with Soft Close, Easy to Install, Lid Support for Toy Box and Chest
Lids will reduce little by little and carefully to steer clear of crushing the smallest of fingers. Our lid stays hold the lid open until eventually you close it. In no way have to be concerned about propping your lid open up all over again. With our little, compact layout our lid stays can be applied in quite restricted areas. Our uncomplicated to adhere to recommendations will ensure you get the install right the first time. With our 100% pleasure warranty you have absolutely nothing to stress about. ** We now offer directions with the two English and Metric measurements. These new guidelines will be emailed after the buy of the merchandise. If for some cause you do not acquire these really feel free to access out and we will e-mail them to you. **
Holds LID Open – Never stress once again about acquiring to prop the lid open up. This lid continue to be will hold the lid open until you are completely ready to shut.
Tiny COMPACT Structure – The compact design makes it possible for for set up in tight suit places. The lid stay allows the lid to open at a optimum 105 degree angle.
Effortless Install Guidelines – Easy to adhere to set up guidelines ensure a great put in the very first time! Lid remain can be put in on both the still left or the suitable facet.
100% Funds-Again Guarantee – If for regardless of what reason you are unhappy with the product we will refund you, no thoughts questioned!