Top 10 Best safety helmets for construction Reviews

NOTHING IS MORE ESSENTIAL THAN WORKPLACE SAFETY.

Part of being a professional is mitigating the risks you face while on the job, and this means taking every necessary precaution to avoid serious injuries. When it comes to workplace safety, wearing the right protective equipment is crucial. However, it’s important to pick gear that not only does its job, but is also comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.

Keep yourself safe with the Full Brim Pyramex Hard Hat by ACERPAL!

RELIABLE HEAD PROTECTION



Your head is the most vulnerable part of your body, and it only takes a small amount of force to cause injury.

Choose a helmet that you can count on! Our hard hats are made with high-impact ABS, which means they feature impressive strength and resilience while being practically weightless.

The large size and wide brim design provide full coverage for enhanced protection from falling objects.

DESIGNED FOR YOUR COMFORT



Considering that you’ll be wearing a hard hat for the entire time you’re at a worksite, you need something that won’t strain your neck muscles. Aside from being very light, our helmets also sport a low center of gravity for superior balance.

Its padded fabric and polyurethane foam make all day wear a breeze, while the replaceable soft brow pad and easily accessible adjustment knob make it even more ergonomic.

PLENTY OF UNIQUE PATTERNS



Staying safe and responsible doesn’t mean being a stick in the mud. With our custom decorated hard hats, you can protect your head while also showing off your sense of style!

Our helmets go through a revolutionary hydro dripping process, which creates vibrant prints that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Choose from our large selection of designs! Skulls, camo, rustic nature patterns, and even patriotic symbols – we offer something for everyone.

MORE REASONS TO CHOOSE THE ACERPAL FULL BRIM PYRAMEX HARD HAT:



THOUGHTFUL GIFT IDEA

Looking for a present that’s touching, very practical, and sure to see a lot of use? If so, our hard hats are an ideal choice. Show just how much you care about your friend or family member’s wellbeing! This helmet makes a fantastic gift for contractors, electricians, construction workers, and anyone else who needs head protection. Even better, you get to pick a design that truly matches their tastes.

INDUSTRY SAFETY

We are committed to providing the kind of safety gear you can rely on for years to come and in just about every situation. Our helmets have been designed to be compliant with the following standards and requirements:

– OSHA ANSI/ISEA Z89. 1-2014

– Type 1, Class E, G, and C

When it comes to everyday protection while on the job, our helmets won’t let you down.

FULLY ADJUSTABLE FIT

With a shell measuring 31 cm x 27 cm x 15.2 cm, our safety helmets are one-size-fits-most. These PPE hats can be worn by both men and women, featuring a padded 6-point ratchet harness that allows you to adjust its fit to your exact preference. Just twist the knob to change the suspension from 6 ½ to 8 inches on demand. Last but not least, the universal accessories slot lets you fit cap mounted earmuffs and other customizations.

Available 4 and 6 Point Suspension

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Hat Style

Cap Style

Cap Style

Full Brim

Full Brim

Full Brim

Full Brim

Type 1, Class E, G, and C

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Weight

11.5 Ounce

11.5 Ounce

13.5 Ounce

13.5 Ounce

13.5 Ounce

13.5 Ounce

Shell Material

High impact ABS

High impact ABS

High impact ABS

High impact ABS

High impact ABS

High impact ABS

Suspension Type

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Easy Adjust Ratchet

Size Adjustability

6.5 to 8

6.5 to 8

6.5 to 8

6.5 to 8

6.5 to 8

6.5 to 8

Rear Padded Suspension

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

MONEY ON YOUR MIND – Unique Capitalism Forever Modern Design. Finally, a Full Brim Hydro Dipped hard hat that meets your safety and fashion requirements, Working hard has never looked so good!

RRELIABLE PROTECTION – Keep your head safe and protected with our Pyramex Ridgeline full brim hard hat! Made of premium ABS, this construction helmet is stronger than the standard HDPE yet lighter and offers superb coverage.

SECURE COMFORTABLE FIT – Enjoy a perfect fit! With its padded harness ratchet suspension, plus the replaceable soft brow pad, wearing this cascos de construccion for long periods is a breeze.

QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST – Our easily adjustable construction helmets for men and women are fully compliant with OSHA, ANSI Z89.1-2014, Type 1, Class E, G, and C standards., Class E, G, and C standards.

SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE – We want nothing more than to ensure your satisfaction. If our work safety helmets fail to live up to your expectations, just contact us for a full refund or replacement Within 90 day of purchase date.