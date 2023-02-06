Top 10 Best safety harness with lanyard Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Fall Security COMBO – The KwikSafety Twister Drop Defense Package is the top bang for your buck, high value PPE merchandise all bundled into one! Every Package arrives with a: 1D Twister Basic safety Harness, 6’ RATTLER Protection Lanyard, and a 10 lb Software Lanyard. Definitely the ideal Building / Roofing / Roofer instrument package for a great value.

ANSI COMPLIANT – All of the merchandise in the Tornado COMBO are ANSI/ASSE and OSHA compliant, A individual tumble arrest system is essential when doing work 6ft. or more higher than decrease stages & generally consist of a complete entire body harness, a declaration gadget, a lanyard and a an anchor place. Development, Arborist, Window Washer, Gutter Cleaning, Roofing, Research and Rescue.

Safety HARNESS – The KwikSafety Tornado Full Body 1D Ring Basic safety Harness supports buyers inside the ability vary of 130 to 310 lbs . (59 to 140 kg). To assure proper fit, make certain that all go-by connectors are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the heart of the upper body space.

Basic safety LANYARD – The internal shock-absorbing lanyard will make the RATTLER a extra lightweight tumble security unit. The dual-motion, double-locking snap hooks protect against accidental rollout although remaining uncomplicated to latch on to your anchor level. The RATTLER has a 310 lb max potential and the tensile energy (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 lbs with a gate power of 3,600 lbs ..

Resource LANYARD | The TENTACLE instrument lanyard is designed for gentle obligation makes use of, specifically hand tools and smaller sized energy instruments. The lanyard has a durable bungee strap with a cord stopper with a sturdy rubber foundation to safe tools. The anodized aluminum carabiner (does not rust!) is an uncomplicated speedy snap clip. The TENTACLE is 3rd get together examined to a max potential of 10 lbs, resting duration is 3ft and activated duration is about 4 ft.