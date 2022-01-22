Top 10 Best safety harness tether Reviews

safety harness tether – Are you searching for top 10 great safety harness tether in the market in 2022? Our team had scanned more than 41,948 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety harness tether in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- INTERNAL SHOCK ABSORBER – The RATTLER is a single leg safety lanyard with 100% polyester tubular yellow webbing. This sleek and lightweight fall protection device has an internal shock absorber that provides safety from the inside out, eliminating the need for a bulky shock pack. The integrated energy absorber has a maximum deployment distance of 48 inches (1.2 meters), an average arresting force of 900 lbs., and comes with a fall arrest indicator tag that breaks in the event of a fall.
- 2 SNAP HOOKS AND SAFETY LABELS – The KwikSafety DOUBLE RATTLER fall arrest lanyard comes with two (2) self-locking snap hook connectors ANSI tested to a tensile strength of 5,000 lbs. and gate strength of 3,600 lbs. All snap hooks on the lanyard are compatible with full safety harnesses with D-Rings and anchor points as part of your personal fall arrest system. Stay informed about your lanyard with the safety and warning labels located inside the heavy duty protective label cover.
- ANSI TESTED BY 3RD PARTY (Unique to KwikSafety Products) – This safety positioning lanyard (as well as KwikSafety’s other fall protection safety lanyards) is quality checked and tested by a 3rd party accredited testing lab and is in full compliance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.13-2013. The double locking, yellow zinc anodized steel snap hooks are compliant with ANSI.Z359.12 standards. KwikSafety gets all of their products ANSI tested while majority of other safety companies do not and its buyers beware.
- OSHA COMPLIANT (Keep OSHA on Your Side) - Ideal for any project where OSHA compliance is required. Can be used for climbing on a roof or ladder, construction, gutter cleaning, installation, steep roofs, inspection, maintenance, emergency rescue, wind turbines, communication towers, water tanks, wells, ship yards, rigging, window washing. Used by iron & steel workers, roofers, linemen, engineers, inspectors, supervisors, technicians, industrial painter.
- FALL PROTECTION GUARDIAN – With RATTLER, you’ll want to conquer heights as tall as the peak of Malta! KwikSafety products are proudly designed & shipped from Charlotte, NC, USA. Our Charlotte-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Espanol (cordón de seguridad, cordón de protección contra caídas). KwikSafety products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality.
- PURPOSE: Hunt safely from your tree stand by being tied off to the tree. The ZOOK Tree Tether gives you an anchor point to connect your harness.
- FEATURES: Premium quality climbing rope for hunter’s safety (7,000 lb strength) with knotted, auto-locking, endless prusik cord and 1 heavy-duty climbing-rated steel carbiners.
- DURABILITY: Highly durable cover sheath made of 24-strand braided high-tenacity polyester. Highest strength core made of 12-strand braided high-tenacity nylon, rated for one 350 lb hunter.
- DESIGN: Knotted eye and ZOOK's distinctive tree bark blend camouflage pattern rope. Approximately 7.5 feet long made from a 10 ft. long piece of rope.
- WELKFORDER WFL021 Single Leg 6-Foot Fall Protection Internal Shock Absorber Stretchable Lanyards have the fully passed test report performed at authoritative laboratory in accordance with ANSI Z359.13-2013. For all-day job performance for users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg). General Size great for construction workers, carpenters, painters, roofers, tower climbers, window cleaners etc.
- The Internal Shock Absorbers are designed for up to 6-foot free fall applications with a maximum capacity up to 310 lb. (141 kg) including clothing, tools, etc. with a maximum deployment distance of 48 inch/1.2m & average arresting force 900lbs. Statically tested with a minimum breaking strength more than 5,000 pounds (22.2 kN).
- The External Tubular webbing is made of 100% polyester Heavy Duty construction materials provides maximum security with breaking strength: 5000lbs. Stretchable internal elastic makes a prominent working condition. Applied with Anti-abrasive Hollow Webbing for protecting every connecting ends from abrasion.
- Snap & Rebar Hooks used on WELKFORDER Internal Shock Absorber Stretchable Lanyard marked with the “ANSI Z359.12” standard are self-locking with minimal tensile break strength of 5,000 lb. and a 3,600 lb. gate rating. The Snap hook should be connected to the dorsal D-ring of the full body harness as a part of a personal fall arrest system.
- WELKFORDER Fall protection equipment must be used by a Competent Person. Or the user must read and fully understand the limitations and proper use of the Fall protection equipment, and be properly trained by the Competent Person prior to use.
- ◆◇3-in-1 Multi-Function Seatbelt: Our dogs seat belt equipped with 2 different types of car buckles, one of which can be attached to the seatbelt buckle, and the other metal hook latch for connecting the child safety seat and the car trunk, it can be suitable for most of regular and premium vehicles. You can freely choose the connection location as needed.Dog car harness restraints seat belt suitable for front seat,Back seat and Trunk.
- ◆◇Durable: The car pet safety belt car tether is made of sturdy nylon fabric, high elastic bandage and high quality zinc alloy carabiner etc. It has the best toughness and durability, which can re duce the risk of large pet dog bite to a certain extent and prolong the product’s life.
- ◆◇Comfortable & Safety: With an adjustable strap leash that extends from 19 inch to 31 inch, dog car restraint offers a comfortable level of freedom according to the size of the dog. The tangle proof belt leash is attached to the back of the dog with a 360° rotary dog seat belt connector lock without the feeling of rigid control that allows your pet to move freely within a certain space.Canine bungee seatbelt suitable for puppy,teether dog,small breed,medium breed dogs and large breed dogs.
- ◆◇Elastic Buffer Design: Iokheira's dog car harness seatbelt car tether are made of High-quality bandages, strong elasticity can protect dogs from sudden braking or sharp turns, and the high quality zinc alloy swivel carabinercan keep the dog stable during the car ride,enhance the safety of pets while driving, and ensure the safety of drivers.
- ◆◇Simple Operation: Through 2 steps, Iokheira's dog car harness seatbelt can be easily installed and unloaded. We promise a 12-month warranty and if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us immediately.
- Ensure Safety While Driving - The 10" dog seat belt tether eliminates distracted driving and prevents your dog from dog leaping forward into the front seat
- Dependable Pet Seat Tether - Keeps dog secure in 1 place with limited freedom of movement without straining him prevents dogs from jumping out of car comfortable and safe tether is made for all sized dogs
- Compatible with All Pet Harnesses - Easy to use tether can be used with any harness product comes with extra tether for people with multiple cars correct method of use is to attach it to pet harness with included Carabiner attachment
- Universal Fit, Not Adjustable - Tether is not adjustable and allows enough room for your dog to relax. The Seat belt loop is 10" long universal fit for most vehicles (not compatible with Volvo, not recommended for Ford trucks)
- SAFE AND SECURE: Protect and restrain your pet during bumpy car rides and keep them safe with a Pet seat belt leash strap that buckles directly into most car's seat belt clips.
- EASY TO USE: It could not be simpler to use these. Simply buckle the adjustable leashes into your seatbelt slot and then attach the clip to your pet’s harness.
- UNIVERSAL AND ADJUSTABLE FIT: These leashes fit most cars, trucks and SUVs with a universal clip design (2cm). The length of each strap is adjustable from 20" to 32.5".(INCHES)
- QUALITY MATERIAL: Best Seat Belts These safety lead belts are made with high quality nylon straps and zinc alloy buckles to restrain even large, heavy dogs. Easily adjust to your length.
- PET & PEOPLE PLEASERS: At Duke & Dixie, our goal is to design premium quality pet supplies that make life easier and more comfortable for pets and their families.
- Reduces Distracted Driving - Kurgo dog seat belt tether keeps your dog in the Backseat and out of your lap while driving. seat belt buckle for dogs includes all steel hardware for strength & durability
- Carabiner clip for Strength - Pet seat belt tether attaches to your dog's harness using durable, all steel, Carabiner clip. (For the tangle-free swivel option, please choose ‘Swivel Clip’ under Style)
- Quick & Easy Installation – Pet seat belt clicks directly into the female seat belt slot. Easily switch the seat belt tether from car to car as needed. (seat belt metal tongue measures approx. 7/8” wide)
- Adjustments - Pet car seat belt can be extended from 15”- 22” (measurement includes Carabiner) for a broader range of movement. Dog tether isn’t compatible with Volvo, & not recommended for Ford trucks
- Safety and Comfort---Using the dog seatbelt leash will keep your pet safely restrained and secure in vehicle while driving, also the adjustable seat belt will allows your dog to sit, stand or lie down comfortably in a car without distracting the driver.
- Hook to Latch Bar---This dog car safety seat belt attaches directly to your vehicle’s latch bar not by clips , so your dog can wear this as long as you installed the safety seat in car.
- Convenience and Easy to Use--- The Safety Belt attaches directly to the vehicle frame using the latch bars located in the crease of every vehicle’s backseat, can be easily removed or stay attached to your vehicle’s latch bar at all times.
- Durable Hardware--- Our safety belt made from durable nylon strap,superior dual-safe hook, high-density nylon webbing and quick release swivel Metal buckles guarantee the long use and safety.
- Universal Compatibility---Designed to be compatible with most vehicles. For your pet's safety, please do not attach the seat belt to your pet's collar directly. It is recommended to use the seat belt leash with pet harness than pet collar.
- New Generation --- The SlowTon dog seat belt is directly connected to the vehicle's latching lever, which used to fix infant car seat. It will effectively avoid the danger of accidental release of the conventional seat belt due to being stepped on. The carabiner which connect with dog harness or dog collar is lockable to further ensure dog safety.
- Well Made and Perfect Details --- The aircraft aluminum carabiner which connect to dog harness can be locked by rotating the lock catch. It is made of aviation aluminum with a Max Force Tension of 400 KG. The metal hook attach to latch bar anchor is manufactured to the same specifications as the child safety seat. The elastic cushioning part on the upper part can also reduce the damage to the dog caused by sudden braking.
- Keeping Safe and Comfortable --- The dog accessory helps to ensure the safety of your pet and prevent you from distracting when driving. It allows your dog to sit, stand, lie down comfortably or reach to see out the window but keep the dogs from jumping around in the car. Easily to fasten it onto the dog harness via the 360 degree rotation carabiner.
- Adjustable Length --- With adjustable buckle on the straps and the elastic bungee inside, this dog safety belt can be adjusted from 20 inches to 27 inches. Good adjustable length so the dogs can get themselves comfy without restricting themselves.
- Easy to Use and Universally Applicable --- This pet car seat belt is fastened by hooking directly to the vehicle’s child safety seat latch bar. The lockable carabiner is used to attach to dog harness.It also allows for quick release in case of an emergency. The SlowTon dog seatbelt is easy to be removed or stay attached to your vehicle’s latch bar at all times.
- Package quantity: 1
- Country of Origin: China
- No batteries required
- Product Type: SPORTING GOODS
KwikSafety (Charlotte, NC) THUNDER 2 PACK 3D Ring Safety Harness (Pass Through Connectors) OSHA ANSI Industrial Full Body Fall Protection Personal Equipment Construction Carpenter Scaffold Contractor
WHO – “We Don’t Minimize Corners on Safety” | The KwikSafety THUNDER is a sturdy, heavy responsibility, substantial general performance Whole Overall body Harness that satisfies and exceeds ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 requirements. Be witnessed and be safe and sound with the fluorescent yellow resilient, artificial substance. Use with any suitable fall defense security lanyard, electrical power absorbers, lifelines, and anchorage lanyards. Properly perform the work understanding the THUNDER slide defense harness has your back again!
WHAT – “All the Safety Bells and Whistles” | Our THUNDER security harness is fully equipped with just one (1) Dorsal Ring on the again and can be ideal for primary slide arrester attachment, journey restraint, and rescue. The load bearing straps are manufactured from pure, non-recycled synthetic content that is h2o repellant, has excellent stitching, and resistant from ageing, warmth, and abrasion. Assure a harmless and suitable healthy with three (3) move-by buckles found on the hips and upper body of the harness.
WHEN – “To Make a Extensive Basic safety Story Short” | This “One Dimensions Fits Most” harness supports consumers 130 to 310 kilos (59 to 140 kilograms), 4’10” to 6’6” (147 to 198 centimeters) mainly because of the numerous adjustment factors. The go by way of connectors are designed of anodized yellow zinc to aid maintain the longevity and durability of the harness by protecting against rusting. Effects indicator tags positioned on the back straps release in the celebration of unexpected impact from a tumble.
Wherever – “At the Ideal Position at the Right Time” | Performing at heights 6 ft or more? Equip on your own with the proper tumble arrest program. The THUNDER basic safety harness is terrific for use at at Ports, Airports, Highways, Armed forces Installations and Other Governing administration Amenities. Good fall security equipment for work opportunities in Development, Arborist, Window Washer, Gutter Cleansing, Roofing, Warehouses, Towers, Tree Climbing, Search and Rescue.
WHY – “STRAIGHT FROM THE Protection HORSE’S MOUTH” | KwikSafety solutions are proudly intended & delivered from Charlotte, NC, Usa. Our Charlotte-dependent crew will quickly remedy any and all of your inquiries and fears about your get in English or Spanish, si habla Espanol (arnes de seguridad, arnés de protección contra caídas). KwikSafety merchandise are high quality elegant safety products created by Us residents with American Regular amount of good quality. If you have a dilemma, we have a solution.
