Top 10 Best safety harnes Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety harnes in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
3M 1113127 DBI-SALA ExoFit X300 Comfort Construction Positioning Safety Harness, Construction Fall Protection, Aluminum Back and Hip D-Rings, Auto-Locking Quick Connect Leg and Chest Buckles, Large
- HYBRID SHOULDER, BACK AND LEG COMFORT PADDING: Lightweight, moisture wicking and breathable padding with soft edging wraps around the wearer for the ultimate in comfort, security and no-tangle donning
- BODY BELT/HIP PAD WITH SIDE D-RINGS: Provides hip D-rings ideal for positioning, additional back lumbar support and tool carrying options
- DUO-LOK QUICK CONNECT CHEST AND LEG STRAPS: Lightweight one-handed use with memory fit web-lock ensures fast, non-slipping connections
- IMPACT INDICATOR: Rip-stitch indicators allow you to inspect the harness at a glance, for prior damaging impact loads
- INTEGRATED TRAUMA STRAPS: Provide an adjustable, continuous loop for post fall, minimizing suspension trauma
Bestseller No. 2
3M 1113007 DBI-SALA ExoFit NEX Vest Style Harness, Aluminum Back D-Ring, Locking Quick Connect Buckles, Large, Blue/Gray
- Hybrid shoulder, back and leg comfort padding
- Stand-up Tech-Lite aluminum back D-ring
- Duo-Lok quick connect chest and leg straps
- Repel webbing
- Aluminum back D-ring, locking quick connect buckle leg straps, comfort padding (size Large)
SaleBestseller No. 3
3M 1108501 DBI-SALA ExoFit Construction Harness, Back D-Ring, Sewn-In Back Pad & Belt w/Side D-Rings, Quick-Connect Buckles, Medium, Blue/Gray
- Built-in shoulder, back and leg comfort padding
- Back D-ring
- Quick connect chest and leg straps
- Soft, lightweight webbing
- Back D-ring, belt with pad and side D-rings, quick connect buckle leg straps, built-in comfort padding (size Medium)
Bestseller No. 4
KwikSafety (Charlotte, NC) SCORPION Safety Harness w/attached 6ft. Tubular Lanyard on back | OSHA ANSI Fall Protection | INTERNAL Shock Absorbing Lanyard | Construction Carpenter Scaffolding
- FULL ON FALL PROTECTION: You’re ready to work hard up high right off the bat with KwikSafety’s SCORPION Fall Protection System. The integrated single-leg lanyard and snap hook attached to the safety harness give you a complete safety package that’s ready and proven to perform in the worst-case scenario.
- GET HOOKED: The internal shock-absorbing lanyard makes the SCORPION a more lightweight fall protection device. A dual-action, double-locking snap hook prevents accidental rollout while remaining easy to latch on to your anchor point. Tensile strength (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 pounds with a gate strength of 3,600 pounds. Meets American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z359.12 standards.
- WE MET THE STANDARD, THEN ROSE ABOVE IT: ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014 -- All of KwikSafety’s full-body harnesses have undergone the “Qualification and Verification Testing of Fall Protection Products.” The SCORPION System exceeds the already-rigorous ANSI testing standards and is heavy-duty, high-performance fall protection you can trust to have your back. View the Compliance Label/ Safety Label for more information.
- PROPER FIT, PROPER PERFORMANCE: Correct fit is essential for proper performance. Our KwikSafety SCORPION full body harness and lanyard system supports users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg). To ensure proper fit, see that all buckles are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the center of the chest area.
- OSHA APPROVED: The Occupational Safety & Health Administration assures men and women safe and healthful working conditions by setting standards and providing training, outreach, education, and assistance. A personal fall arrest system is required when working 6ft. or more above lower levels. The SCORPION System is ideal for construction, arborist work, high-rise window cleaning, gutter cleaning, roofing and thatching, and Search and Rescue.
Bestseller No. 5
KwikSafety (Charlotte, NC) COBRA 30’ Steel Cable Self Retracting Lifeline (NO TANGLE) ANSI OSHA SRL Aluminum Housing Snap Hook Retractable Fall Arrest Protection Safety Yoyo Roofing Construction Gear
- NO ENTANGLEMENT & HEAVY DUTY HOUSING – Never worry about tripping or getting tangled in the KwikSafety COBRA 30 ft (Class B) Self Retracting Lifelines. These fall protection guardians have a 3/16” non-fraying galvanized steel cable that easily retracts into its heavy duty, protective aluminum housing, and a textured grip for easy handling. The instant locking tech and quick brake system will catch you in what feels like a nano second during the event of a fall and ease the impact.
- SWIVEL TOP, 1 SNAP HOOK, 1 TWIST LOCK CONNECTOR – The COBRA SRL line is compatible with any D-Ring harness and safety anchor strap as part of your fall protection kit! The steel snap hook is self-locking (no rollout here!) and has a gate strength of 3,600 lbs. The heavy duty, twist lock steel carabiner clip with swivel top helps with ease of work and prevents a twisting lifeline. With the help of these components, both the 20 ft and 30 ft COBRA SRL have an average arresting force of 900 lbs.
- ANSI TESTED BY 3RD PARTY (Unique to KwikSafety Products) – The COBRA SRL series (and KwikSafety’s other fall protection) is quality checked and tested by a 3rd party accredited testing lab. The COBRA is not leading edge and has a capacity of 130 – 310 lbs., compliant with ANSI/ASSE Z359.14-2014. The yellow zinc anodized steel snap hook is compliant with ANSI.Z359.12 standards. KwikSafety gets all of their products ANSI tested while majority of other safety companies do not and its buyers beware.
- OSHA COMPLIANT (Keep OSHA on Your Side) – Put the COBRA SRL on the frontlines of any project where OSHA compliance is required. Can be used for climbing on a roof or ladder, construction, roofing work, gutter cleaning, installation, steep roofs, inspection, maintenance, wind turbines, communication towers, water tanks, wells, ship yards, rigging, window washing. Used by iron & steel workers, roofers, linemen, engineers, inspectors, supervisors, technicians, industrial painter.
- FALL PROTECTION GUARDIAN – With the COBRA, you’ll want to conquer heights as tall as the peak of Malta! KwikSafety products are proudly designed & shipped from Charlotte, NC, USA. Our Charlotte-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Espanol (línea de vida autorretráctil, seguridad yoyo). KwikSafety products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality.
Bestseller No. 6
Malta Dynamics Warthog Comfort MAXX Safety Harness Fall Protection, Includes Added Padding, Removable Safety Belt, and Side D-Rings, Construction Full Body Harness - OSHA/ANSI/CSA Compliant (LG-XL)
- 🔸Certified with Both OSHA and ANSI: The Warthog Comfort MAXX body harness is OSHA and ANSI compliant. The compliancy guidelines met include: ANSI Z359.11-2014, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910. Safety is the number one priority with the Warthog MAXX and makes a perfect addition to your roofing harness safety kit!
- 🔸Comfort with Functionality: Our full body safety harness provides maximum comfort with, full shoulder, back, waist and leg padding. Includes a removable waist belt that is not sewn into the harness. This allows for full movement while still being attached in case of a fall. Our safety harness fits a weight range of 130-310lbs per ANSI Capacity Range. The reinforced quick connect leg straps and chest harness with side D-Rings helps make this the best work fall harness on the market.
- 🔸Perfect for Construction & Roof Work: This full body construction harness is the perfect roofing harness specifically designed with premier fall arrest gear to meet OSHA and ANSI guidelines. We offer unmatched safety harness fall protection and you can feel confident with features such as the alloy steel side D-Rings, break away lanyard keepers and quick connect chest buckle. You will not find more perfect fall arrest system gear anywhere!
- 🔸Strong & Durable Material: Our fall protection harness is made from a durable reinforced polyester webbing material. It boasts a flexible, comfortable and removable support waist belt and includes a fall indicator. The waist belt offers additional padding for comfort and support. The Warthog Comfort MAXX provides side D-Rings and buckles that are made from steel for premium strength and performance. You can feel confident that the Warthog Comfort MAXX will stand the test of time.
- 🔸Guaranteed for Peace of Mind: We are so confident that the Warthog Comfort MAXX is one of the best on the market that we extend a Limited Lifetime Warranty on each purchase. Whether you are using your new Warthog Maxx as a construction harness or as landscaping safety equipment, rest assured that you have made the right choice.
Bestseller No. 7
WELKFORDER 1 D-Ring Industrial Fall Protection Safety Harness Kit With Single Leg 6-Foot Shock Absorber Stretchable Lanyard [1 Snap＆1 Rebar Hook] ANSI Compliant Personal Fall Arrest System(PFAS)
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit have the fully passed test report in accordance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 & ANSI Z359.13-2013. Applied to Construction,Roofing, Camping, Window cleaning, and Surveyor etc. Packed in high-quality Oxford Storage Bag.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit are used for fall arrest, travel restraint, suspension applications. When supported by the dorsal attachment during a fall, the design of our Full Body Harness directs load through the shoulder straps supporting the user, and around the thighs. The Shock Absorbers have a maximum deployment distance of 48 inch/1.2m & average arresting force 900lbs after a fall occurred. Each of our harness kit is Individually inspected.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness has one dorsal D-Ring with Min. Breaking strength 5000lbs/22KN. Five Adjusting mating buckles with stamping steel material are of Min. Breaking strength 4000lbs/18KN. Snap & Rebar Hooks used on Shock Absorber Stretchable Lanyard are self-locking with minimal tensile break strength of 5,000 lb. and a 3,600 lb. gate rating. All Metal Components are ANSI/ASSE Z359.12-2009 Compliant provide both premium comfort and safety.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit Webbing is made from pure, non-recycled synthetic material having the strength, aging, abrasion and heat resistance characteristics with high tensile strength more than 22KN/5000lbs. All structural stitching patterns are of high breaking strength 4000lbs/18KN to keep you safe, secure and supported. All Kit straps are inspected for tears, cuts, fraying, abrasion, discoloration, or other signs of wear and damage.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kits are ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014, ANSI Z359.13-2013 and OSHA 1926.502(d) (16) complaint. This harness Kit must be used by a Competent Person. Or the user must read and fully understand the limitations and proper use of the Fall protection equipment, and be properly trained by the Competent Person prior to use.
Bestseller No. 8
ATERET Fall Protection Full Body 5 point Harness, Padded Back Support, Quick-Connect Buckle, Grommet Legs, Back&Side D-Rings, OSHA ANSI Industrial Roofing Tool Personal Equipment (Blue - LG)
- 🧰 WORK SAFELY - Palmer Safety Harnesses are designed and tested to comply with applicable OSHA and ANSI standards for fall protection equipment. When used as a component in a personal fall arrest system, or a personal restraint system, the Palmer Safety harnesses provide workers with the full body harness system
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - The fall protection body harness has 5 easily accessible adjustment points to ensure a comfortable fit a wide range of body types properly and safely. The dorsal D-ring for fall arrest, hip D-rings, heavy duty back support/positioning pad with removable tool belt, tongue buckle leg straps. Quick connect chest. Palmer Safety Full Body Safety Harness are designed for use by person with a combined Weight (clothing, tools, etc.) of 170 – 300 lbs.
- 🧰 RELIABLY DURABLE - We provide fall protection gear that is built to last and can keep you out of harm’s way. The body harness is build with these physical parameters: Webbing: Polyester, Width: 1.73 in, Breaking Strength: 5000 lbs., Stitching Thread: High-tenacity polyester | Metal Component: Alloy Steel, Finish: Silver or Golden Yellow Galvanized | Weight: 7.28 lbs.
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS - We take working environment safety very seriously. That’s why our fall protection fall arrest harness complies with OSHA standards as well as meet in some cases exceed ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014. A10.32-2012 fall protection requirements. It’s a must-have for safe and fully-compliant work operations in Ports, Highways, Government buildings, Military Installations, Residential & Commercial Construction, Roofing.
- 🧰 WHY PLANK SUPPLY – We provides our customers with the tools and materials needed to complete their project safely and affordably. We focus on servicing the industrial and residential contractors to the weekend DIY warrior with our brand ATERET in rope, personal protective equipment and fall protection. Customer service and satisfaction is the key to our success by quickly delivering great products at affordable prices
Bestseller No. 9
AFP Fall Protection Premium Hi-Viz Lime & Black Reflective Safety Harness, Vented & Padded Shoulder, Legs & Back, 8” Thick Back Support Belt, 3 D-Rings, Tongue Buckle, Quick Release (OSHA/ANSI PPE)
- ✅COMFORT – Upgraded thick premium vented breathable mesh plush pads for added comfort delivering relief to shoulders, legs, and back. Reinforced soft edges foam shoulder pads prevent skin from chafing. Water-wicking material averts the harness from sweat build-up and water breakage. Constructed with extra-wide 8’’ back support belt with premium plush padding for major support, soothing comfort and lateral movements. 5 adjustment points on the padded shoulders, padded legs, and chest.
- ✅LIGHTWEIGHT & CONVENIENT – Stand out with hi-viz reflective webbing throughout the harness. Endures rough use, standing up to long periods of the outdoors including sun without corrosion, tearing or fraying for added longevity. Quick-Release buckles on the chest and spring activated shoulder adjuster. Convenient buckle strap on shoulder pad to hold cell phone, lanyards, walkie-talkies, etc. Side D-rings allow use of both hands. Fixed D-ring reduces constant readjustments and stays in position.
- ✅RELIABLE – Upgraded hi-viz lime braided webbing designed with a high-tension stitching pattern for maximum visibility, security, and a tensile strength of over 5,000 lbs! Tough webbing is highly resistant to abrasion, aging, and will not soften from frequent use. Thick sturdy belt for tool bag carrying convenience. Durable lanyard keepers on both straps for easy parking of hooks and carabiners. Equipped with a new molded “easy-link” SRL adapter technology, which allows for easy SRL attachments.
- ✅PERFORMANCE – Harness is designed for a maximum capacity of 310lbs, including the worker's body weight, clothing, tools, and other accessories. Meets ANSI Z359.11; and OSHA 1910.140 and 1926.502. D-rings conform to EN361-2002. We rigorously test all our Fall Protection safety products to ensure they meet global industry standards established by OSHA, MSHA, ANSI, CSA and CE. Our ISO 9001-2008 certification and on-site ISO 17025-accredited lab demonstrates our commitment to quality and safety.
- ✅SAFE – When you're working in heights, you need to be able to trust your personal protective equipment, not only for your sake, but for the sake of your co-workers below. AFP Fall Protection elevates worker safety to new heights with quality products, people and service. With harnesses designed to comply with industry standards and adapt to the needs of today's workforce, we're committed to making products that help employers bring workers home safely.
Bestseller No. 10
Malta Dynamics Warthog MAXX Side D-Ring Fall Protection Safety Harness with Removable Safety Belt, Full Body Harness for Construction, Safety and Protection (3X-Large), OSHA/ANSI Compliant
- 🔸Certified with Both OSHA and ANSI: The Warthog MAXX body harness is OSHA and ANSI compliant. The compliancy guidelines met include: ANSI Z359.11-2014, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910. Safety is the number one priority with the Warthog MAXX and makes a perfect addition to your roofing harness safety kit!
- 🔸Comfort with Functionality: Our full body safety harness includes a removable waist belt that is not sewn into the harness. This allows for full movement while still being attached in case of a fall. Our safety harness fits a weight range of 130-310lbs per ANSI Capacity Range. The reinforced quick connect leg straps and chest harness with side D-Rings helps make this the best work fall harness on the market.
- 🔸Perfect for Construction & Roof Work: This full body construction harness is the perfect roofing harness specifically designed with premier fall arrest gear to meet OSHA and ANSI guidelines. We offer unmatched safety harness fall protection and you can feel confident with features such as the alloy steel side D-Rings, break away lanyard keepers and quick connect chest buckle. You will not find more perfect fall arrest system gear anywhere!
- 🔸Strong & Durable Material: Our fall protection harness is made from a durable reinforced polyester webbing material. It boasts a flexible, comfortable and removable support waist belt and includes a fall indicator. The waist belt offers additional padding for comfort and support. The Warthog MAXX provides side D-Rings and buckles that are made from steel for premium strength and performance. You can feel confident that the Warthog MAXX will stand the test of time.
- 🔸Guaranteed for Peace of Mind: We are so confident that the Warthog MAXX is one of the best on the market that we extend a Limited Lifetime Warranty on each purchase. Whether you are using the Warthog MAXX as a construction harness or as landscaping safety equipment, rest assured that you have made the right choice.
Our Best Choice: Guardian Fall Protection 11171 XL-XXL Seraph Construction Harness with Side D-Rings
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
[ad_1] The Guardian Slide Protection, “seraph development Harness” Is specifically developed with six details of adjustment and stretchable shoulder straps. This solution involves: shoulder pads, cradle Seat, Quick change torso buckles, padded waist belt, D-ring lanyard keepers (which double as retrieval hoists), influence indicator, hammer loops, and Tongue buckle leg straps. This model’s measurement is constructed especially for people today whose peak ranges from 5-Foot to 6-foot 3-inch and whose weight ranges from 140 to 250 lbs. This version of the “seraph building Harness” Possesses side D-Rings!
Brief change torso buckles
6 details of adjustment
Stretchability in the shoulder straps
Hammer loops
Tongue buckle leg straps and facet D-rings