Top 10 Best safety green jacket Reviews

[ad_1] 9 oz. Flame Resistant Westex light-weight, Inexperienced, cotton Jacket, 30″ duration. For mild duty welding, neat, snug and washable. Maintains flame resistance for up to 50 house washings. Snap closure. Measurement 3X-Substantial. Deal of 1. Take note: FR (flame-resistant) garments are mild pounds breathable security that is mainly applied for mild welding, reducing, and grinding. ‘Flame-resistant’ means when a spark(s) lands on the garment, the garment will extinguish alone (it wont carry on to burn up) and somethimes the spark can create a gap on the garment. Take into consideration leather-based for whole protection for applications that are a lot more than gentle-duty welding, cutting, and grinding.

Interesting, cozy, washable.

Built from flame retardant, 100% cotton

Bundled parts: Welding Add-ons

Package deal Dimensions: 7.7 L x 26.9 H x 23.8 W (centimeters)

