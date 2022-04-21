Top 10 Best safety green hoodie Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety green hoodie in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Fleece Sweatshirts & Hoodies, Pullover-Safety Green, Large
- Male Model is 6’0” wearing a Size Medium. Female Model is 5’9” wearing size Small.
- EverSoft Ring Spun Cotton Provides Premium Softness Wash after Wash
- Two-piece hood for a better fit and front pouch pocket for comfort and versatility
- Double-needle stitching on the neck and hems with shoulder-to-shoulder neck tape for comfort and durability
- Ribbed cuffs and waistband that hold their shape
Bestseller No. 2
Hooded Pullover Sweat Shirt Heavy Blend 50/50 7.75 oz. by Gildan (Style# 18500) (Large, Safety Green)
- double-needle stitching throughout
- 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex
- double-lined hood
- Safety Orange is compliant with ANSI - ISEA 107 High Visibility Standards
- -resistant air jet yarn
SaleBestseller No. 3
Gildan Men's Fleece Zip Hooded -Sweatshirt Style G18600, Safety Green, Small
- Unlined hood with matching drawstring
- Softer feel and reduced pilling
- Metal zipper
- Double needle stitching and cuffs
- Pouch pocket
Bestseller No. 4
Jerzees Men's NuBlend -Fleece -Sweatshirts & - -Hoodies, -Hoodie-Safety Green, Medium
- 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
- Imported
- Pull On closure
- Machine Wash
- Hoodie sweatshirt
Bestseller No. 5
Gildan Mens DryBlend Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt, XL, Safety Green
- preshrunk 50% cotton/50% dryblend polyester
- moisture-wicking fabric
- air-jet yarn for softer feel and no pilling
- double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- double-needle stitching
Bestseller No. 6
Joe's USA Hoodies Soft & Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt,Medium-Safety Green
- Joe's USA Hoodies - Hooded Sweatshirts in 62 different Colors. In Sizes S-5XL
- 7.8 to 8 ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, Air jet yarn for a soft, pill-resistant finish. Two-ply hood, Dyed-to-match drawcord, Set-in sleeves.
- Available Colors: Antique Safety Green, Antique,Sapphire, Ash, Black, Carolina Blue, Charcoal, Safety Green, Dark Chocolate, Dark Heather, Forest Green, Gold, Heliconia, Indigo Blue, Irish Green, Kiwi, Light Blue, Light Pink, Maroon, Military Green,Navy,Orange, Purple, Red, Royal, Sand, Sport Grey, White
- Front pouch pocket, Rib knit cuffs and waistband, Coverseamed neck, arm seams and waistband
- Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, XXX-Large, XXXX-Large, 5X-Large,
SaleBestseller No. 7
Gildan Heavyweight DryBlend Adult Unisex Hooded Sweatshirt Top / Hoodie (13 Colours) (XL) (New Safety Green)
- 50% cotton, 50% polyester
- All Heather Sport colors are 60% cotton, 40% polyester
- pill-resistant air jet yarn
- double-needle stitching throughout
- double-lined hood
Bestseller No. 8
SafetyShirtz SS360 American Grit Hoodie ANSI Class 3 2XL Yellow
- American Grit Patriotic Safety with Style!
- Meets ANSI/ ISEA Class 3 Standards
- Top Quality 100% Polyester High Viz
- Heavy Duty 13oz Construction for Exceptional Warmth
- Exclusive American Grit Flag Design
Bestseller No. 9
SAFEGEAR Type R Class 3 Pullover Sweatshirt with Hood & Pockets - 2XL - Polyester Fleece, Lime Green/Yellow, High Visibility Shirts for Men or Women - ANSI/ISEA Compliant - J. J. Keller & Associates
- Protect your workers with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R Class 3 compliant pullover reflective hoodie for men and women.
- These high visibility sweat shirts are made with high-quality 100% polyester single fleece material. Size is XXL.
- Safety high vis hoodie features 2"-wide ANSI-compliant silver glass bead reflective tape on the torso, sleeves and chest. Color is hi-visibility lime. Wrists and bottom front of sweatshirt are black to help hide dirt.
- The neon sweatshirt includes drawstring hood, elastic cuffs and waistband to minimize cold, and front pouch-style pocket for storage and added warmth.
- Reflective safety sweatshirts are commonly used in applications like utility crews, survey crews, transport, road construction and other outdoor activities where workers must stay warm and visible.
Bestseller No. 10
Jerzees 8 oz. NuBlend 50/50 Pullover Hood, Safety Green - Medium
- 50% cotton
- 50% polyester NuBlend preshrunk fleece; Virtually pill-free with seamless body and pouch pocket; Double-needle coverseaming on neck
- armholes and waistband; Double-napped inside for a softer feel and increased loft; 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex; High stitch density for a smoother printing canvas; Full fleece-lined hood
- grommets and matching drawcord;
Our Best Choice: SafetyShirtz SS360 American Grit Hoodie ANSI Class 3
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
SafetyShirtz SS360 American Grit ANSI Class 3 Safety Hoodie
Package Dimensions:14.84 x 12.2 x 2.83 inches; 1.66 Pounds
Item model number:65111303S
Department:Mens
Date First Available:November 5, 2018
ASIN:B07K6SL4DY
Meets ANSI/ ISEA Class 3 Standards
Top Quality 100% Polyester High Viz
Heavy Duty 13oz Construction for Exceptional Warmth
Exclusive American Grit Flag Design