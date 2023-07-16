Top 10 Best safety glasses with foam Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Gateway Security Star Lite Foam is an answer to the have to have for a security spectacle with some protection goggle characteristics. Perfect for warm indoor or outside operate environments. Delicate, foam edge blocks dust and particles. Foam lining absorbs perspiration. The, authentic, sector-leading design and style in protection eyewear, combining lower-expense protecting eyewear with all-around affect safety. Smooth, compact physical appearance and attractive unitary lens offers a extensive field of vision. Extremely-light-weight style and design is effortless to put on all working day, helping enhance protection compliance. Deep, common-fit temples offer facet protection equivalent to huge aspect shields. Star Lite basic safety eyeglasses have been independently examined to the ballistics section of the US Army Common, MIL-PRF-31013, Clause 3. 5. 1. 1. Independently tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories to meet ANSI Z87. 1+ and CSA Z94. 3 benchmarks. Crystal clear untainted lenses are suitable for indoor and general reason purposes. Gateway Basic safety lenses element an anti-scratch coating for added toughness and block 99. 9 p.c of UV-A, UV-B and UV-C light, up to 380 nm.Is Discontinued By Maker ‏ : ‎ NoProducts Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 2 x 7 x 6 inches .64 OuncesItem product selection ‏ : ‎ 46FM79Section ‏ : ‎ Unisex-adultDate 1st Readily available ‏ : ‎ August 30, 2013Maker ‏ : ‎ Gateway Protection, IncASIN ‏ : ‎ B00FA4PI62Region of Origin ‏ : ‎ Taiwan

Foam lining major and sides of lens blocks particles and absorbs perspiration

Exceptionally light-weight, all-about influence defense

Deep, universal-healthy temples give side security equal to that of eyewear with big side shields

Snug and at ease fit limited fit aids lower slippage and provides entire brow protection

Independently tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories to satisfy the ANSI Z87. 1+ high impression common

