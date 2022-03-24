Top 10 Best safety glasses with bifocals Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety glasses with bifocals in 2022 Comparison Table
- Magnification diopter is molded into the polycarbonate lens and designed for workers who have difficulty reading small print or who are engaged in small detail work
- Suitable for indoor/outdoor use; useful for extended screen time, lab work, manufacturing, and other applications
- Durable, yet lightweight black frame provides a comfortable fit; Sleek, retro appearance; Designed for women and men
- Scratch resistant hard coated lenses offer long-lasting protection
- Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
- Package Includes: Set of 4- Clear Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Readers: More than just protective eyewear, our safety readers have magnified lenses with diopters from +1.0 to +3.0. Great for men and women on-the-go, they allow you to read documents and devices without sacrificing protection.
- MAINTAIN CLEAR VISION: Anti-scratch and ballistic-resistant, our reading safety glasses allow you to maintain a clear field of vision, even if wearing a mask. Complete with clear lenses, they’re great for most working environments.
- RELIABLE EYE PROTECTION: Made with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses, our anti-scratch safety goggles are perfect for sports like biking and racquetball. UVA, UVB, and UV-resistant with a wide-lens design, you’ll enjoy total protection outdoors.
- PREMIUM QUALITY: ANSI Z87.1-approved, our surgical glasses are ideal for lab work, nurses and other dental or medical professionals. Lightweight, scratch-proof and made with durable plastic, they’re as comfortable as they are long-lasting.
- SHOP RISK-FREE: From your morning bike ride to an indoor DIY project, this convenient 4-pack ensures you always have a pair of safety glasses with readers on-hand. If you’re not fully satisfied with your set, take advantage of our 90-day guarantee.
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL BLUE LIGHT READING GOGGLES: The safety goggles are ergonomic and fit your eyes.Widened wing protection, not as thick as regular goggles. Fully protect your eyes.Anti-pollen/Dust-proof/Anti-fog/Anti-saliva.
- BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING EYE PROTECTION EFFECT: The anti-blue light material is injected into the lens, wearing a non-reflective blue halo.Blocks blue light radiation damage from computer / tablet / mobile screens
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: Stylish and lightweight safety reading glasses, repel conventional bulky goggles, no need to wear two glasses, you can get magnification and eye protection.
- BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: The surface of the lens is smooth and clear on top£¬you can hardly see the bifocal lines.Whether you look at far or near, it always have a clear view on object.So you are no need to take off reading glasses frequently
- 30 DAYS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Please let us know if you're not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days, and we'll take care of you
- 100% UV protection
- ANSI Z87.1 Impact Resistance
- Lightweight comfort, style and protection
- Anti-Slip Rubber Nose/Ear Padding
- Frame Size: 79-07-130
- Use to prevent eye injuries at the jobsite or while doing sports activities including; shooting, biking, skiing, rafting, riding motorcycles or ATV's
- Fashionable and protective eyewear designed for men and women
- Protect your eyes with the convenience of bi-focal/readers
- Rubber ear pads are permanently attached and as they are exposed to body heat they become tacky, securing the glasses to your face
- Best fit on round and narrow faces
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
- TR90 SUPER DURABLE THERMOPLASTIC FRAMES – This proSPORT Bifocal reading sunglasses are made of TR90 thermoplastic. This revolutionary material TR90 frame is a Swiss technology that offers outstanding properties such as extreme stress and crack resistance, flexibility, lightweight and an incredibly smooth finish. They are also extremely heat resistant, so you don't have to worry about wearing them melting, getting sticky, or getting too hot under the sweltering sun on the beach.
- ANSI Z.87.1 SAFETY LENSES – No matter what you plan on wearing these bifocal sun readers for, eye protection should always be a priority. These lenses are constructed of safety rated ASIN Z87.1 impact resistant thermoplastic that is virtually unbreakable and extremely scratch resistant. Have you tried to break a CD (compact disc) before? It can’t be done! CDs are made of polycarbonate. The bottom line is, your eyes are worth every penny you spend on.
- INCREDIBLY FLEXIBLE FRAMES & NOSE PIECES – Stiff plastic sunglasses can pinch behind your ears. These sport bifocal readers are extremely light weight and flexible, so they conform nicely around your head. You can wear these bifocals for hours and not even notice they are on. Soft rubber nose pieces and ear pieces prevent slippage, so they are perfect for cycling, tennis, baseball, golf, biking, running, driving, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, hunting and shooting.
- 180 WRAP PROTECTION: In order to block UV rays, wind and debris from all angles, you need sunglasses with 180 wrap protection. If the sun is behind you, flat lenses don’t block UV rays that bounce off the inside of the lenses onto your eyes. Flat lenses also don’t seal out wind or debris that can cause temporary blindness. Wrap frames offer protection that keep your eyes comfortable and safe.
- NEAR INVISIBLE BIFOCAL LINE: Everyone will need to wear bifocal eyewear at one point in their lives. But do you need the whole world to notice the unsightly bifocal lines? The magnified reading area is injection molded, which means you can’t feel the line on the front of the lenses. The front of the lens is smooth, like nothing is there. So the bifocal line is nearly invisible. It’s visible from the back of the lens, but not so much on the front of the lens. So, stay smoooooth!
- Lightweight
- Durable Semi-Frame Style
- Bifocal Magnifier
- Country Of Origin : Taiwan
Our Best Choice: MAGID Y50BKAFC20 Iconic Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses with Side Shields | ANSI Z87+ Performance, Scratch & Fog Resistant, Comfortable & Stylish, Cloth Case Included, +2.0 BiFocal Lens (2 Pair)
Product or service Dimensions:5.5 x 2 x 2 inches 2.29 Ounces
Merchandise model number:B07RWV9QDN
Department:Unisex-adult
Date First Available:May 15, 2019
Manufacturer:Magid Glove & Safety
ASIN:B07RWV9QDN
State of Origin:Taiwan
