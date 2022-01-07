Top 10 Best safety glasses with bifocal Reviews

safety glasses with bifocal – Are you Googling for top 10 rated safety glasses with bifocal for the money in 2022? Our team had scanned more than 37,411 customer satisfaction about top 10 best safety glasses with bifocal in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- Package Includes: Set of 4- Clear Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Readers: More than just protective eyewear, our safety readers have magnified lenses with diopters from +1.0 to +3.0. Great for men and women on-the-go, they allow you to read documents and devices without sacrificing protection.
- MAINTAIN CLEAR VISION: Anti-fog, anti-scratch and ballistic-resistant, our reading safety glasses allow you to maintain a clear field of vision, even if wearing a mask. Complete with clear lenses, they’re great for most working environments.
- RELIABLE EYE PROTECTION: Made with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses, our fogless safety goggles are perfect for sports like biking and racquetball. UVA, UVB, and UV-resistant with a wide-lens design, you’ll enjoy total protection outdoors.
- PREMIUM QUALITY: ANSI Z87.1-approved, our fog-free surgical glasses are ideal for lab work, nurses and other dental or medical professionals. Lightweight, scratch-proof and made with durable plastic, they’re as comfortable as they are long-lasting.
- SHOP RISK-FREE: From your morning bike ride to an indoor DIY project, this convenient 4-pack ensures you always have a pair of safety glasses with readers on-hand. If you’re not fully satisfied with your set, take advantage of our 90-day guarantee.
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
- Plus-1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with reading enhancement(Bifocal reader)
- RETRO STYLING: Distinct, nostalgic look with reliable eye protection including an integral brow bar and side shields for added coverage.
- COMFORT: Soft nose bridge cushions a high contact point.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
- Lightweight
- Durable Semi-Frame Style
- Bifocal Magnifier
- Country Of Origin : Taiwan
- Wrap-around single lens provides full panoramic view
- Soft, non-slip rubber temple tips provide non-binding fit
- Lenses are coated for superior scratch resistance and provide 99% protection against harmful UV rays
- Lens insert strategically placed out of user's direct line of vision
- Bifocal Lens - 3 Pair
- 100% UV protection
- ANSI Z87.1 Impact Resistance
- Lightweight comfort, style and protection
- Anti-Slip Rubber Nose/Ear Padding
- Frame Size: 79-07-130
- Magnification diopter is molded into the polycarbonate lens and designed for workers who have difficulty reading small print or who are engaged in small detail work
- Suitable for indoor/outdoor use; useful for extended screen time, lab work, manufacturing, and other applications
- Durable, yet lightweight black frame provides a comfortable fit; Sleek, retro appearance; Designed for women and men
- Scratch resistant hard coated lenses offer long-lasting protection
- Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
- Safety Sport Glasses and Bifocal reading all-in-one.
- Impact resistant and 99.9% UV protection. ANSI Z87.1+ Certified
- Handgrip pattern on temple is ergonomically positioned for secure grip. Adjustable Nose Piece.
- Distortion free lens provides fatigue free use
- Unisex Adult Size = 140mm frame width, 67mm lens width, 43mm lens height, 17mm nose bridge.
Pyramex V2 Bifocal Reader Safety Glasses Protective Eyewear
