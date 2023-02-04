Top 10 Best safety glasses tinted Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This Bearkat super well thought-out construction combines the best in safety, comfort and affordability. Vision is unobstructed by the one-piece wraparound lens design, which by its tight fit allows you maximum safety. Comfort is enhanced by the flexible temples and the non-slip temple sleeves are notched for a clip-on breakaway cord. Single lens design with integral side shields for unobstructed view. Non slip Soft temple material. Exclusive Duramass scratch resistant coating. Bearkat 3 integrates a soft, secure gel nosepiece. Rugged polycarbonate lens filters 99. 9-Percent of UV rays. Meets military MIL-PRF-31013 clause 3. 5. 1. 1 for high velocity impact protection and exceeds ANSI Z87+. available in black Temple Sleeve and amber lens Color.

