Top 10 Best safety glasses scratch resistant Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] For perform environments with exposure to airborne particles, the fashionable Onyx Y84 Foam Lined Basic safety Glasses attribute a detachable EVA foam lining that provides convenience and additional security from dust and debris.

Anti-Fog Coating : Certainly

Frame Coloration : Obvious Body W/TPR Black Temples

Body Design and style : Foam Lined

Difficult Coating : No

Lens Shade : Indoor/Outside

Nose Pad : Built-in

Other Characteristics : Detachable Nylon Gasket W/EVA Foam

Scratch Resistance : Of course

Standard : ANSI Z87.1 2010 Higher Impact

Temple Design : Versatile Idea

UV Protection : Sure

Magid Glove & Security is America’s major maker, importer, and distributor of operate gloves and particular protecting tools (PPE), which include very first assist products and protective and disposable clothes. In present-day rapidly switching get the job done environment, product or service demands carry on to evolve, necessitating protection companies to develop with the problem. MAGID stays forward of the curve by anticipating market place desires and establishing modern merchandise. Our perseverance to this and our solid do the job ethic are good reasons why customers decide on MAGID as their PPE partner.

Eye security is crucial in work environments that expose staff to lasers, flames, sparks and other dangerous particles that could negatively affect eyesight. Hundreds of men and women are blinded just about every 12 months from get the job done-connected eye injuries. The good news is, the extensive the vast majority of these injuries can be avoided by employing the good protection eyewear. Secure your personnel from particles or objects putting or abrading their eyes with a extensive collection of cozy security eyeglasses from Magid Glove & Safety.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎5.5 x 2 x 2 inches 1.16 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎Y84BKAFIO

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day Initially Available‏:‎April 26, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Magid Glove & Basic safety

ASIN‏:‎B01ET9BGLO

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Detachable foam lining blocks debris, air particles and eye irritants

Vented foam lining provides convenience and airflow

Scratch resistant hard coat polycarbonate Apparent, grey and indoor/outdoor lenses provide very long-lasting defense

Very clear nylon body with tender Black padded temples for comfort and ease

Gives 99.9 p.c safety versus destructive ultraviolet gentle