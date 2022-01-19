Top 10 Best safety glasses foam Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎5.5 x 2 x 4 inches 3.2 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎Y84BKAFC

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Date Initial Available‏:‎July 24, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Magid Glove & Safety

ASIN‏:‎B07VL74L9L

Region of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Detachable foam lining blocks particles, air particles and eye irritants

Vented foam lining gives consolation and airflow

Scratch resistant difficult coat polycarbonate obvious, gray and indoor/outside lenses present prolonged-lasting protection

Crystal clear nylon frame with soft black padded temples for ease and comfort

Presents 99. 9% protection versus unsafe ultraviolet light-weight