Top 10 Best safety glasses cleaner Reviews

[ad_1] Our Koala Kleaner, used in combination with a Koala Kloth, easily cleans off oils and grime left on any lens without any streaks. Great for use on eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses.

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.71 x 4.21 x 1.77 inches; 8 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎May 8, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Koala Lifestyle

ASIN‏:‎B0785SB7J6

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

JAPANESE MICROFIBER: Not all microfiber is created equal. Ultra-fine, densely woven, honeycomb pattern premium Japanese microfiber cloths. Lint free cleaning with unmatched performance.

DESIGNED FOR PREMIUM MODERN LENSES: Anti-reflective, anti-glare, blue light, prescription, and reading lenses. Polarized, mirrored, designer sunglasses. VR and AR electronic smart glasses. Camera.

LENS AND FAMILY SAFE: Absolutely ZERO alcohol, ammonia, streaks, scratches, VOC’s, toxic chemicals, or fragrances. Made with the purest type II laboratory grade water.

KOALA PROMISE: Join the Koala family. We are millions strong and growing. Enjoy the best lens cleaning experience or it’s on us.

