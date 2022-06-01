Top 10 Best safety glasses bifocal 2.0 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 3M Virtua Bifocal Reader Safety Eyeglasses that are UV absorbing with a scrath resistent polycarbonate distinct wraparound lenses and a diopter (+2.) reader are great for folks who have difficulty looking at modest print or individuals who are engaged is smaller element perform. With the light-weight design (much less than 1 ounce) and the unisex styling you will constantly want to protect your eyes by sporting these basic safety eyeglasses. Now you will be ready to have your workers or subcontractors safely lined with these protection glasses that are RRP & OSHA compliant for your renovation and abatement initiatives. Out there in a Single PAIR, with a unobstructed viewing vary and provide a contoured cozy match for all people. These basic safety eyeglasses are suitable and appropriate to be employed in the scope of the EPA?s RRP mandate. Guard oneself and your household every time for the duration of any form of building / renovation challenge. Dependent on your use and treatment these glasses will outlast others without having any issue. These eyeglasses are inexpensive enough that if they are damaged or dropped it is low-cost sufficient to grab one more pair and retain operating.

Products Dimensions‏:‎4 x 4 x 5 inches 3.04 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎11514-00000-20-1 PAIR

Department‏:‎Mens

Day Initial Available‏:‎November 5, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎3M Virtua Clear Diopter – Bifocal Basic safety Eyeglasses

ASIN‏:‎B07K6X1CD9

Toss the goggles out and slip these attractive readers on. Cheap in particular when compared to changing normal perscription eyeglasses.

Apparent Polycarbonate Coated, UV Absorbing Scratch Resistant Basic safety Eyeglasses With A +2. Diopter Bi-Focal Lense.

Can Be Applied Within & Outdoors. Greatest Protection With Integral Side Shields.

Permitted for use with the EPA RRP Plan, OSHA compliant

Satisfies the Superior Affect Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2003 with an unobstructed viewing array