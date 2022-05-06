Top 10 Best safety glasses bifocal 1.5 Reviews

Top 10 Rated safety glasses bifocal 1.5 in 2022 Comparison Table
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
- Magnification diopter is molded into the polycarbonate lens and designed for workers who have difficulty reading small print or who are engaged in small detail work
- Suitable for indoor/outdoor use; useful for extended screen time, lab work, manufacturing, and other applications
- Durable, yet lightweight black frame provides a comfortable fit; Sleek, retro appearance; Designed for women and men
- Scratch resistant hard coated lenses offer long-lasting protection
- Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
- 100% UV protection
- ANSI Z87.1 Impact Resistance
- Lightweight comfort, style and protection
- Anti-Slip Rubber Nose/Ear Padding
- Frame Size: 79-07-130
- Lightweight
- Durable Semi-Frame Style
- Bifocal Magnifier
- Country Of Origin : Taiwan
- Whether for leisure, sports, cycling or work, the beach, countryside or the city, our 'voltX ULTIMATE' range of safety glasses fit the purpose and look fantastic.
- Our 'voltX ULTIMATE' range are made to the same tolerances, standard and quality of high end designer sunglasses.
- Independently safety tested and certified, so you can be sure these glasses will protect your eyes when needed.
- UV400 lens - Anti fog coated - Adjustable nosepiece - moulded rubber earstems - microfibre bag - wide coverage wraparound lens.
- Safety Sport Glasses and Bifocal reading all-in-one.
- Impact resistant and 99.9% UV protection. ANSI Z87.1+ Certified
- Handgrip pattern on temple is ergonomically positioned for secure grip. Adjustable Nose Piece.
- Distortion free lens provides fatigue free use
- Unisex Adult Size = 140mm frame width, 67mm lens width, 43mm lens height, 17mm nose bridge.
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL BLUE LIGHT READING GOGGLES: The safety goggles are ergonomic and fit your eyes.Widened wing protection, not as thick as regular goggles. Fully protect your eyes.Anti-pollen/Dust-proof/Anti-fog/Anti-saliva.
- BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING EYE PROTECTION EFFECT: The anti-blue light material is injected into the lens, wearing a non-reflective blue halo.Blocks blue light radiation damage from computer / tablet / mobile screens
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: Stylish and lightweight safety reading glasses, repel conventional bulky goggles, no need to wear two glasses, you can get magnification and eye protection.
- BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: The surface of the lens is smooth and clear on top£¬you can hardly see the bifocal lines.Whether you look at far or near, it always have a clear view on object.So you are no need to take off reading glasses frequently
- 30 DAYS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Please let us know if you're not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days, and we'll take care of you
- Bi-focal glasses combines protective safety glasses with reading glasses
- It comes with clear 1.5 lens
- Magnification diopter is molded into the polycarbonate lens
- Integrated soft, rubber nosepiece for all day comfort
Our Best Choice: 3M Safety Glasses with Readers, BX, +1.5, ANSI Z87, Anti-Fog Anti-Scratch Clear Lens, Silver Frame, Adjustable Length Temples and Lens Angle
[ad_1] 3M BX Reader Protective Eyewear options created-in magnifying diopters on the reduced lenses to presents eye protection to personnel who have problems reading smaller print or viewing tiny detail perform. This protecting eyewear comes with an adjustable temple size, lens angle, and nose bridge to permit a much more relaxed suit. The means to customise the basic safety glasses to the wearer makes them additional pleasant to use in excess of prolonged time periods. The nose bridge has also been cushioned for softness and ease and comfort. The smooth, contoured structure delivers equally an desirable visual appearance and functional eye safety. The effect-resistant polycarbonate lenses soak up 99.9% UV rays. Fulfills the Superior Impression Needs of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Prerequisites of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
+1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with examining improvement
Customized Fit: Adjustable size temples and lens angle make it possible for for a personalized suit
Cozy: Smooth and contoured with smooth, adjustable nose bridge for prolonged don.
ANTI-FOG LENS COATING would make this protective eyewear excellent for humid environments.
ANSI Z87: Fulfills the Substantial Impression Needs of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the Large Effect Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
For industrial/occupational use only. Not for shopper sale or use.