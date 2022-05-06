Top 10 Best safety glasses bifocal 1.5 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 3M BX Reader Protective Eyewear options created-in magnifying diopters on the reduced lenses to presents eye protection to personnel who have problems reading smaller print or viewing tiny detail perform. This protecting eyewear comes with an adjustable temple size, lens angle, and nose bridge to permit a much more relaxed suit. The means to customise the basic safety glasses to the wearer makes them additional pleasant to use in excess of prolonged time periods. The nose bridge has also been cushioned for softness and ease and comfort. The smooth, contoured structure delivers equally an desirable visual appearance and functional eye safety. The effect-resistant polycarbonate lenses soak up 99.9% UV rays. Fulfills the Superior Impression Needs of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Prerequisites of ANSI Z87.1-2020.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎6 x 6 x 6 inches 1.6 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎11374-00000-20

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Date First Available‏:‎July 11, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎3M

ASIN‏:‎B007JZ2660

Region of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Domestic Delivery:At present, item can be transported only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please look at with the maker pertaining to warranty and help challenges.Intercontinental Delivery:This merchandise can be shipped to pick countries outdoors of the U.S. Learn A lot more

+1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with examining improvement

Customized Fit: Adjustable size temples and lens angle make it possible for for a personalized suit

Cozy: Smooth and contoured with smooth, adjustable nose bridge for prolonged don.

ANTI-FOG LENS COATING would make this protective eyewear excellent for humid environments.

ANSI Z87: Fulfills the Substantial Impression Needs of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the Large Effect Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.

POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.

For industrial/occupational use only. Not for shopper sale or use.