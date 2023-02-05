Top 10 Best safety glasses ansi z87.1 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Golden Scute:

Golden Scute Safety is a full-line supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and has more than 20 years experiences of manufacturing PPE to keep worker safe.

Our company’s wide range of Hand Protection is now complemented by an ever-expanding variety of Safety Eyewear, Particulate Respirator, Disposable Earplugs and Earmuffs, etc.

All PPE products are manufactured with our customers in mind.

Why Golden Scute Safety Glasses picked by Pros ?



Framless design and transparent lenses provide the clear view.Lightweight design secure your confidence.The wrap-around shape suits a variety shapes of faces.Block 99 to 100 percent of UV rays which are rated UV400 high.

Designed with UV Resistant Lenses



UV protection: Golden Scute Safety Glasses are designed to protect eyes from 99-100% of harmful UVA and UVB radiation, which are rated UV400 high, allowing you to use them both indoors and out.

The wrap-around shape suits a variety shapes of faces and increases protected distance from eyes and make you fit better.

The glasses meets ANSI Z87.1+ and EN166F standards.

Comfort and Durability



Framless design and transparent lenses provide a truly unobstructed and clear view. Lightweight design makes you confident to work while protecting eyes against the impact, stand for a stylish and sporty feeling.

Golden Scute UV resistant glasses are built with a high level of durability. ultra-lightweight design is easy to wear all day, helping improve safety compliance. Non-slip feature added to confirm a snug and secure fit during high-risk circumstances.

Manufactured for the Toughest Environments

The glasses give you protection when and where you need it most. The clear polycarbonate lenses not only protect your eyes from impact and debris, they also filter out and block 99 percent of UV light.

Wrap-Around Safety

An arc wrap-around lens provides full panoramic view ands wrap-around protection .It extends the protection to the periphery.

Save the world or general work

Whether you’re in the workshop, operating room, lab, racquetball court or Quidditch field, wearing a pair of safety glasses that no need continually to adjust or wipe down make you save the world easier.

100% polycarbonate

Imported

Lightweight design, providing a comfortable wearing experience

Anti-UV lenses keep eyes from harmful UV radiation by blocking 99 to 100 percent of Ultraviolet rays

The glasses feature a sporty, light flexible design that will improve your working experience

Molded nose bridge design to fit the vast majority of users

Ideal for both work and recreational use- protect the eyes against impact, dust, airborne particles, splash-proof and other potential dangers