Top 10 Best safety glasses 1.75 Reviews

Product Description

Dollger is a professional brand of anti-blue light glasses. We have been researching blue light glasses for several years, and we are more professional in blue light resistant lenses. Adhering to creating a pair of comfortable and effective anti-blue light glasses for customers peace of mind in the digital age.

Goggles Design Highlights:



Dollger goggles are the first goggles that look and feel like classic glasses frames. This kind of protective glasses has high-quality blue light blocking and anti-fog effects. The safety glasses are wrapped in the frame with transparent side panels and top shields. It provides good peripheral vision and protection.

What is the function of safety glasses?



Safety goggles are intended to shield the wearer’s eyes from impact hazards such as flying fragments, objects, large chips, and particles. Goggles fit the face immediately surrounding the eyes and form a protective seal around the eyes. This prevents objects from entering under or around the goggles.

Anti-fog test

The lens has an anti-fog coating, which can effectively reduce the fog of the lens

Blue Light Blocking Test

Blue light material is injected into the lens,wearing a non-reflective blue halo.Will not interfere with sight.

UV 400 protection test

Filtering out sunlight reflected glare and protecting your eyes against long term UV damage when you go out.

More Comfortable design

Solve the problem of heavy pressure on thenose bridge,TR90 material. More flexible,durable and elastic

PACKAGE INCLUDES

1* Blue Light safety glasses1*Microfiber Pouch1*Anti-Fog Glasses Cloth1* Small repair screwdriver

ANTI-FOG Glasses Cloth



The goggles themselves have an anti-fog coating. The gift of anti-fog cloth can be used as a precaution, and can also be used for other glasses.

WARM TIPS

You must repeatedly wipe the front and back of the lens during use.Store out of the reach of children. Wash your hands after use.In order to prolong the service life of the product, please store it in a sealed bag immediately after use.The anti-fog cloth is not allowed to be washed or exposed,otherwise it will affect or even eliminate the special molecules contained in the anti-fog cloth and reduce the anti-fog function.

★【MULTIFUNCTIONAL BLUE LIGHT READING GOGGLES】-You need such a versatile reading glasses. Walking in the crowd, we need noses and mouths to better protect ourselves. The safety goggles are ergonomic and fit your eyes.Widened wing protection, not as thick as regular goggles. Fully protect your eyes.Anti-pollen/Dust-proof/Anti-fog/Anti-saliva.

★【BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING EYE PROTECTION EFFECT】-Blue light filter function, using anti-blue light injection molding technology, the anti-blue light material is injected into the lens, wearing a non-reflective blue halo.Blocks blue light radiation damage from computer / tablet / mobile screens.With the inevitable use of technology, Dollger’s anti-blue glasses provide excellent protection for the glasses.As you reading, reduce eye fatigue and better sleep.

★【ANTI-FOG GOGGLES & ANTI-FOG GLASSES CLOTH】-The wide-angle field of view provides you with a clearer and comprehensive view. The lens has an anti-fog coating to reduce fogging of the lens. Comes with anti-fog glasses cloth, you can use a special anti-fog glasses cloth to wipe the glasses, making the lens anti-fog effect longer. Please do not clean the glasses and anti-fog glasses cloth.

★【HIGH QUAILITY FRAME】: TR90 is a memory polymer material. It is a durable, soft, comfortable, and lightweight material with a strong frame and wrap-around structure to withstand peripheral threats. This box goggles will give you a classic and elegant look. The lightweight and durable TR90 frame has no pressure on your nose, ensuring a comfortable long-term wearing.

★【30 DAYS UNCONDITION RETURN】 risk-free products, no worries after purchase. If you have any questions, please contact Dollger Customer Service Center directly, we will serve you wholeheartedly! Provide you with a satisfactory solution！You can buy with confidence!

