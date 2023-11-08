Top 10 Best safety glasses 1.5 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About Dollger

Dollger specializes in eyewear design. We have been committed to providing low-cost, high-performance products to Amazon users.

– Haven’t you realized the damage to your eyes caused by the possible dangerous factors around you?

– At work, dust, glare, and radiation can directly cause eye dryness, eye strain, chronic eye damage.

– We live in the digital world, and we spend lots of time in front of screens every day. Blue light penetrates your eye all the way to the retina when our using a computer, iPad, or smartphone. Dollger glasses can cut 95% of the blue light, effectively block ultraviolet radiation, filter harmful blue light. Can effectively relieve eye fatigue and headaches.

Facing so many dangerous environments, you need blue light blocking safety glasses.

These anti-fog safety glasses look like regular glasses,maybe can’t fit over prescription glasses unless your regular glasses’ width and height are less than these safety glasses. In order to make you feel more comfortable to wear these glasses, please don’t fit over prescription glasses.

ANTI FOG SAFETY GLASSES

These anti fog safety glasses are suitable for men and women, give you a perfect fit without slipping, and fit for different kinds of face types. And the anti-scratch design maintains long-lasting clarity. Besides, these anti fog safety goggles & glasses are also helpful to anti-dust, debris, saliva.

Widely used in different occasions

Flexible and plastic, it won’t pinch the face. Suitable for many face shapes.

Blue light blocking lens test

The blue light shines directly on the anti-blue light test card, showing a blue-violet color.

The blue light test light shines on the blue light test card through anti-blue glasses, and there is no purple-brown, indicating that blue light is effectively blocked.

UV 400 protection test

Without the obstruction of anti fog safety glasses, the sensing number of the detector shows 0, which means there is no interference.

However, the detector displays the corresponding value under the anti fog safety glasses, indicating that it effectively blocks ultraviolet rays.

Widely Use

During this period, this type of glasses design is a common choice for more people because these safety glasses anti fog anti scratch specially designed to fit your eyes comfortably，and can use as safety goggles, anti-blue light glasses, and UV protection glasses.

anti fog/anti salive/anti pollen

anti scratch/anti glare

uv protection

suitable for Playing Computer, Watching TV, Playing on cell phones, Working, and Other Occasion

Feature

Anti-Fog does not mean no any fog,but maximum reduce fog appearing.In addition, the glasses come with anti fog glasses cloth, a mini screwdriver for adjustment and repair, a portable pull-out bag, and a delicate packaging box. It is gift packaged ready.

This safety glasses are designed with protective side shields and they are molded in one body.

These protective glasses have blue light blocking and anti-fog, glare effects to provide better visibility.

These anti fog safety glasses are suitable for men and women, give you a perfect fit without slipping, and fit for different kinds of face types.

Different from other anti fog goggles, our Safety Glasses are made of TR90 frames which are lightweight, flexible, shatterproof, and impact-resistant.

This safety glasses are designed with protective side shields and they are molded in one body. You will no need to worry about it loosening or losing, which saves you the trouble of installation. These safety glasses anti fog with top/side shields design can increase protection for confident use. They can not only provide excellent peripheral vision and protection but also help to anti-dust, pollen, particles, thus having a better protective effect.

These protective glasses have blue light blocking and anti-fog, glare effects to provide better visibility. Anti-fog coating keeps vision clear in hot or humid settings. blue light blocking safety glasses for women can cut harmful blue light. UV-resistant lenses can provide UV 400 protection, and help to reduce your eye strain and headache.

These anti fog safety glasses are suitable for men and women, give you a perfect fit without slipping, and fit for different kinds of face types. And the anti-scratch design maintains long-lasting clarity. Besides, these anti fog safety goggles & glasses are also helpful to anti-dust, debris, saliva.

Different from other anti fog goggles, our Safety Glasses are made of TR90 frames which are lightweight, flexible, shatterproof, and impact-resistant. The Extension design around the frame construction can keep your eyes away from the pollen, rain splash. Besides, the metal hinges, one-piece nose pads, spring temples, blue light blocking, and the anti-fog lens design can be made for all-day, everyday comfort.

These safety glasses anti fog anti scratch specially designed to fit your eyes comfortably，and can use as safety goggles, anti-blue light glasses, and UV protection glasses. They are suitable for Playing Computer, Watching TV, Playing on cell phones, Working, and Other Occasion.