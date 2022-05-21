Top 10 Best safety gate adapter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Baby Gate Staircase Barrier Features



Retractable (Rolls Neatly to the Side) Baby Stair Gate

The banister to banister Stair Barrier baby gate is a discreet and elegant way to keep your baby, toddler or pets safe, secure and off the staircase. The fabric baby gate is a hero when it’s needed, and simply rolls to the side when it’s not.

Strong, Secure and More Difficult to Climb Than Traditional Gates

The attractive fabric baby gate features internal plastic struts and heavy-duty webbing to prevent the Stair Barrier baby gate fabric from being pulled down or lifted up, and meets ASTM Safety Standards for Gates and Enclosures.

Portable & Easy to Use

Our fabric staircase safety barriers are ideal stair gates for kids or pets, and the banister to banister gate can be attached and removed fast – great for families on the go (weighing less than 6 pounds)! The baby gate fabric barrier features 3 dual sided release buckles.

Find The Right Stair Gate



Measuring Your Baby Stair Gate

For staircases (banister to banister) measuring:

36-42″ choose a Regular Stair Barrier. A 1” gap is permittable between the fabric and your banister

42-52″ order a Wide Stair Barrier. A 1” gap is permittable between the fabric and your banister

More than 52 or less than 36 inches, you require a Custom Stair Barrier.

Two Baby Gate Configurations, 2 Sizes, Multiple Fabrics

This fabric baby gate for stairs with banisters is designed to attach securely to the banisters on both sides. NO DRILLING REQUIRED – great for home and away! The portable banister to banister gate attaches in minutes and comes with a travel bag. (Also available in our range of baby and pet gates is a wall to banister baby gate*, which requires minimal drilling).

Choose from a wide range of fabric baby gate designs, and 2 standards sizes – Regular and Wide. If your staircase is wider or narrower than these baby gates fit, we can provide a custom built baby staircase gate.

Easy Installation & Easily Rolls Out of the Way When Not in Use



Our Banister to Banister gates install in minutes without tools – simply clip them in place and pull the straps tight. The quick and easy installation makes them the ideal baby gates for grandparents, playdates and travel.

With the many variations in staircase design, a one size baby gate does not fit all! With the Stair Barrier fabric baby gate you can use many aspects of your stairs to install our baby, toddler and pet gates. We have designed our baby gate for stairs with round banisters, square banisters, spindles and the ability to mount on an angle. With our attractive and easy to use gate solution, there is never a rush to take us down!

What if the width of your stairs are not exactly 42 inches or 52 inches?

The key is to be able to pull the Stair Barrier as tightly across the opening of your staircase as possible. If you have extra fabric, you can always wrap around banisters and/or spindles.

Conversely, it is also possible to extend the gate across your staircase opening and have a gap of 1″ of less between the fabric and the spindle or banister. All attachment straps wrap/reach 28″ inches, so they securely wrap a circumference of 27″ inches. Extension straps may also be purchased for extremely wide banisters/columns.

Banister to Banister Baby Gate

Lightweight and portable for play dates and travel

Requires no drilling

Can be installed on an angle

Does not require two flat surfaces

Adaptable to volute/curved banisters and all banister shapes

Available in outdoor black canvas

Can Be Installed On An Angle

✓

✓

✓

Can Be Installed At Top or Bottom Of Stairs

✓

Can Also Be Installed In Doors, Hallways, And Between Rooms

✓

No Additional Purchase – Installs on Bannisters without Adaptor Kits

✓

✓

No Drilling Required Installs in 5 Minutes

✓

Tools Need

Electric Drill, Level, Stud Finder, Pencil, Hammer

Electric Drill, Level, Stud Finder, Pencil, Hammer

Rolls Neatly To The Side To Open When Not In Use

✓

Single Panel Swings To Open

✓

Available In Indoor-Outdoor Fabrics

✓

No Bottom Bar | Trip Hazard

✓

✓

✓

Eliminates Children’s View Of The Stairs

✓

✓

✓

Vertical Internal Reinforcement Curtails Climbing More Difficult Than Traditional Gates To Climb

✓

✓

✓

Date First Available‏:‎February 5, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Better Options LLC

ASIN‏:‎B07NDN14CZ

BABY & DOG GATE: This safety gate for kids or pets is strong, secure and can’t be pulled down or lifted when installed correctly. The fabric baby gates for stairs with banisters keeps everyone safe around staircases.

RETRACTABLE FABRIC GATE: An attractive stair safety solution, the fabric baby gate rolls neatly to one side when not in use. Unlike traditional baby gates for stairs, fabric baby gates are far more difficult to climb.

BANISTER TO BANISTER: Get the right fit first time – measure from the innermost edge of both banisters to find the right size baby stair gate. Custom and banister to wall gates also available.

SAFE AND TESTED: The dog and baby gate staircase barriers are designed specifically for the stairs with banisters and meet strict US standards for stair gates and enclosures.

