Top 10 Best safety first thermometer 3 in 1 Reviews

Product Description

– User-friendly: instantly activates in water.- Easy to grasp, also a safe and funny bath toy for children and parents to enjoy bath time.- Waterproof, Quick and Accurate: scan the water temperature every second and displays on easy-to-read LCD screen.- Superior safe design: built-in battery. One-piece design. At least 1 year of battery lifespan without replacement.- Temperature Alarm:

Low Temperature Alarm: the word “Cold” appears on LCD screen along with blue LED light flashing when the water temperature drop below 30℃/86℉.The word “Hot” appears on LCD screen along with red LED light flashing, when the water temperature equal to or higher than the high temperature alarm you set (preset high temperature is 40℃/104℉).It directly shows temperature when the water temperature is suitable.

Specifications:

Measuring range of bath mode: 10℃~50℃ / 50℉~122℉，tolerance range: +/-1℃ or +/-2℉Product Material: PVC,ABS,PMMA

Package included:

Bath Thermometer x 1User Manual x 1 (please read it carefully before first usage, also keep it for future reference)LR44 button cells x 2 inside product, extra 2 button cells in blister as a gift.

You can get the accurate temperature reading from this large LCD Display in Fahrenheit or Celsius degree.

For the first use:

Open the batter cover with a coin or similar tool, please DON’T FORGET to remove the insulation spacer (white color and round shape), and then put the button cells back (make sure the rubber seal in position and correct battery polarity), tighten the battery cover and the thermometer will turn on AUTOMATICALLY.

Remember to clean the thermometer with dry cloth after each use, it will turn off AUTOMATICALLY after around 30 minutes when placed still (for energy-saving).

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.12 x 4.29 x 1.93 inches; 3.53 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎DY-new-02

Batteries‏:‎2 LR44 batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎February 12, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎DY

ASIN‏:‎B08MKJ67BD

[EASY TO USE] IT WILL AUTOMATICALLY TURN OFF! !!!Open the bottom cover, and REMOVE the insulation spacer between button cells, then it works!!! IT WILL AUTOMATICALLY TURN OFF![AVAILABLE FOR ℃ & ℉] There is a “ ℃/℉ “ button on bottom of the thermometer , click there to change.[SAFETY BABY BATH THERMOMETER] BPA FREE MATERIAL PRODUCT. Long-lasting life, safe and harmless built-in button cell. !!!WE GUARANTEE THAT IT REMAINS WATERPROFF AFTER YOU CHANGE THE BATTERY!!![MULTI-FUNCTIONAL USE] This baby thermometer can measure the bath water temperature for baby, also the room temperature.[QUICK& ACCURATE] It will tell you the water temperature within 1 second, and you can easy to read it from the big LCD display, which helps you to confirm a comfortable water temperature for your baby to enjoy bath fun.

