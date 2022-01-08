Top 10 Best safety first gentle read thermometer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

– User-friendly: instantly activates in water.- Easy to grasp, also a safe and funny bath toy for children and parents to enjoy bath time.- Waterproof, Quick and Accurate: scan the water temperature every second and displays on easy-to-read LCD screen.- Superior safe design: built-in battery. One-piece design. At least 1 year of battery lifespan without replacement.- Temperature Alarm:

Low Temperature Alarm: the word “Cold” appears on LCD screen along with blue LED light flashing when the water temperature drop below 30℃/86℉.The word “Hot” appears on LCD screen along with red LED light flashing, when the water temperature equal to or higher than the high temperature alarm you set (preset high temperature is 40℃/104℉).It directly shows temperature when the water temperature is suitable.

Specifications:

Measuring range of bath mode: 10℃~50℃ / 50℉~122℉，tolerance range: +/-1℃ or +/-2℉Product Material: PVC,ABS,PMMA

Package included:

Bath Thermometer x 1User Manual x 1 (please read it carefully before first usage, also keep it for future reference)LR44 button cells x 2 inside product, extra 2 button cells in blister as a gift.

You can get the accurate temperature reading from this large LCD Display in Fahrenheit or Celsius degree.

For the first use:

Open the batter cover with a coin or similar tool, please DON’T FORGET to remove the insulation spacer (white color and round shape), and then put the button cells back (make sure the rubber seal in position and correct battery polarity), tighten the battery cover and the thermometer will turn on AUTOMATICALLY.

Remember to clean the thermometer with dry cloth after each use, it will turn off AUTOMATICALLY after around 30 minutes when placed still (for energy-saving).

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.12 x 4.29 x 1.97 inches; 3.53 Ounces

Manufacturer recommended age‏:‎3 months and up

Item model number‏:‎DYWDJ001

Batteries‏:‎2 LR44 batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎September 12, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎DY

ASIN‏:‎B08HWD5VCY

✅【EASY TO GET STARTED】 No ON/OFF button, for the first time just to open the battery cover and remove the paper divider in the battery compartment. Tighten the battery cover your thermometer TURNS ON automatically, place it into the bath water, you will get an accurate and stable water reading within 5 seconds. If the thermometer is dry and placed still around 30 minutes, it will TURN OFF automatically.

✅【EXCELLENT QUALITY】 Made from single piece BPA free gentle plastic with a built-in sealed battery, all thermometers are IPX7 waterproof rated, and have been tested and inspected strictly before they leave factory. They are certificated by 3rd party lab that are compliance to ASTMF963 and CE, meet all relevant safety norms making them suitable for use as both bathtub thermometer and toy perfect even for your babies or toddlers.

✅【MULTI-PURPOSE】 Your thermometer can easily to be used to measure the temperature of your bathtub or child’s bedroom. It’s stable design means unlike some other designs it’s less likely to flip over and misread the temperature as it floats.

✅【PEACE OF MIND】 As a parent knowing your baby is safe and healthy is the most important thing. Your Bath and Room Thermometer removes all guesswork providing accurate and reliable water and air temperatures in seconds, ensuring you are never in doubt that your bathtub or nursery is not too hot or cold. It’s red LED warning light flashes if the temperature is too hot and it also has messages on the display too for extra reassurance.

✅【TWO TEMPERATURE MODES】 The thermometer can display in both Fahrenheit and Celsius degree. At least 1 year battery lifespan to let you avoid the trouble of constantly changing the battery.

