Top 10 Best safety first gate Reviews

What is Retract-A-Gate?



Stylish and compact, Retract-A-Gate is a 100% USA-made safety gate that automatically winds up into a small roll when you don’t need it.

Whenever you need to block an area, you can easily unroll the gate from the reel by using one-hand to pull the handle then guiding the mesh across your stairs, door, or patio and into the opposite pair of brackets. After you lock the gate with the childproof lock, you’re done! It’s that easy.

Two low-profile pairs of brackets, which the baby gate hooks into, are attached to both sides of the opening.

The reel side of the gate snaps into one pair of brackets.

The handle side hooks into the opposite pair of brackets.

The lock is a simple push-and-turn mechanism; easy for adults to use, but safe for small children.

Retract-A-Gate is 100% USA-Made



When looking for a gate to protect your little ones, the first priority is safety. When you choose Retract-A-Gate, you get a gate that has been thoroughly tested and proven to do its job. Retract-A-Gate is evaluated yearly at our facility in Dubuque, Iowa for compliance with the American Safety Gates and Enclosures standards, ASTM F1004. As of 2022, Retract-A-Gate is in compliance with ASTM F1004.

5 Steps to Install Your Retract-A-Gate



Step 1: Mount the bottom brackets at 3-4” off the floor. Mount the top brackets 30.5” off the floor. Since the bottom bracket is on a baseboard, wall spacers (purchased separately) are used behind the upper bracket so both brackets are the same distance from the wall.

Step 2: Snap the Retract-A-Gate into the mounted brackets. You’ll hear a small click when it’s secure.

Step 3: Easily pull out the retractable mesh using the handle, which causes the mesh to unravel.

Step 4: Guide the mesh to the opposite set of brackets, then hook the mesh into the brackets. The total width of the gate assumes that the brackets are pointing inwards.

Step 5: Use the childproof lock to secure the mesh. You’re done!

General Use



In 2022, the JPMA certified Retract-A-Gate for use at the top and bottom of your staircase. When mounting the gate at the top of your stairs, ensure that the gate is at least 6 inches back from the top of the staircase. If the gate is mounted directly at the top step, a gap can form that a baby or pet could fit through.

Retract-A-Gate is usable inside and outside. During extreme temperatures, taking the gate inside will help prolong its lifespan. It’s like leaving a car outside during a freezing winter. The car will still run, but the engine may require additional attention in the future.

All exposed metal on the gate will not rust, and the mounting hardware is treated to resist rust. For beach or near-saltwater use, use stainless steel mounting hardware and limit outdoor use by bringing the gate inside.

If you’re bringing Retract-A-Gate back inside, it is easily cleanable with only soap and water. Rubbing alcohol can also be applied. Let your gate dry thoroughly before using it again.

Baby Use



As of 2022, Retract-A-Gate is certified annually by the JPMA to ensure it complies with North American safety gate standards for children 6-24 months. The mesh fabric is a non-toxic reinforced polymer composite. It does NOT contain any material defined as hazardous by the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Retract-A-Gate’s mesh remains flexible so it can rewind into the reel. However, the mesh is taut enough to prevent a child from squeezing under when installed correctly. Here are some tips:

1. Ensure that the gate is locked when in use. Push, then turn the childproof lock to secure the gate. Locking the gate prevents further extension of the mesh.

2. The base of the reel should be in contact with the floor. There should be no more than ¼” gap between the bottom of the mesh and the floor.

3. Add additional tension to the mesh by turning the roll 1/8 of a turn, then locking the gate.

Dog Use



Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is made from a durable reinforced polymer composite. The mesh was engineered to be scratch resistant and is certified for up to 200 lbs. of push out force. It’s also non-toxic, so there’s no need to worry about exposing your furry friend to harmful chemicals.

Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is scratch-resistant; however, it was not designed for use with dogs with behavioral issues. If your dog is prone to excessive biting or chewing, we recommend you purchase a solid steel dog gate. As tough as our mesh is, it can still be bitten through by an aggressive dog.

If there is excess slack in the mesh, the distance between your upper and lower brackets may be off. Measure the horizontal distance between each bracket pair. Is this distance identical? If not, adjust accordingly.

Cat Use



Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is scratch-resistant, non-toxic, and perfect for your feline friend. It was designed to prevent a cat from squirming under the mesh. If your cat is getting under the gate, review the following:

1. Keep the gate is locked when it is in use. The base of the reel should be in contact with the floor. There should be no more than ¼” gap between the bottom of the mesh and the floor.

2. Is there excess slack in the mesh? The distance between your upper and lower brackets may be off. Measure the horizontal distance between each bracket pair. Is this distance identical? If not, adjust accordingly.

Retract-A-Gate was designed to be difficult for a cat to climb or jump over. The mesh will tip backwards slightly when a cat climbs up it, causing the cat to lose its balance. At 34” tall, Retract-A-Gate is one of the tallest gates available. However, if your cat loves to jump and regularly clears a three-foot vertical, you will need a taller cat gate.

Will Retract-A-Gate cover my opening? How tall is the mesh?



Retract-A-Gate assumes that your brackets are pointing inwards.



When measuring your opening to see if Retract-A-Gate will work, Retract-A-Gate will cover anything up to a 52 or 72 inch opening. The total distance covered does include the brackets, so for maximum coverage, the brackets need to be pointing inwards. If you’re making up less than 2 inches of space, placing wall spacers under the brackets can help you make up the extra distance. For example, if your opening is 74″, placing an inch of spacers under each bracket will allow the gate to cover the full opening, assuming that the brackets are pointing inwards.

You can mount the brackets around the corner of an opening. Retract-A-Gate is designed to work at a variety of angles, but mounting the brackets around the corner of an opening does increase the opening distance.

The mesh measures 34″ vertically. The reel (on the right side in the above picture) is 38″ tall, and it can be placed on either the right or left side of the opening.

Retract-A-Gate Accessories



Universal Mounting Bracket Kit (included)

Each Retract-A-Gate comes with a Universal Mounting Bracket Kit. Each kit contains the following items: 4 hardware-mounted universal mounting brackets, 8 2-inch long screws, 8 finishing washers, and an installation guide (not pictured).

Additional Universal Mounting Bracket Kits are available for purchase. Purchasing additional brackets allows you to easily move your Retract-A-Gate between two locations.

Wall Spacer Set (not included)

Wall Spacers are used to make your installation vertically plumb. When installing the bottom bracket on your baseboard, place a number of wall spacers equal to the thickness of the baseboard under the upper bracket.

Each set includes 10 wall spacers. Each spacer is 1/8 inch thick.

Stair Banister Adapter Kit (not included)

The Stair Banister Adapter Kit is used when you want to mount your gate to a banister or spindle, but don’t wish to drill holes into it. It can also be used with wrought iron railings.

Each Stair Banister Adapter Kit includes 1 weatherproof adapter, 4 32-inch mounting straps, and all the screws, nuts, and finishing washers necessary for installation. The brackets that came with your gate are mounted onto the adapter.

1 Stair Banister Adapter Kit is required per spindle or banister.

Drywall Anchor Kit (not included)

Though we recommended mounting Retract-A-Gate on a solid wood stud, sometimes that isn’t feasible. Our drywall anchors allow you to mount the gate on drywall and are designed for use on 3/8 to 5/8 drywall.

When possible, mounting a gate on a double stud is best and would not require drywall anchors. If a single stud is available, one side of the bracket should mount on the wooden stud. The other side will use a drywall anchor.

Each kit contains 2 steel drywall anchors, 2 screws, and 2 finishing washers.

Retract-A-Gate is certified for up to 200 pounds of push out force and for top and bottom stair use by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). Wherever Retract-A-Gate is installed, it will keep your little ones safe.

Retract-A-Gate has smooth, one-handed operation and is quiet when opening and closing. The gate extends out to 72” and the durable mesh is 34” tall. The mesh fabric is easily locked in place with Retract-A-Gate’s childproof lock. Retract-A-Gate is composed of environmentally friendly and safe materials—no toxic materials are ever used in the gate or the manufacturing process.

Retract-A-Gate is certified for both indoor and outdoor use. It has been extensively tested in wet, rainy seasons and hot, dry summers. To top it all off, Retract-A-Gate has undergone exposure testing during a full northern winter with flawless results.

Retract-A-Gate’s scratch-resistant mesh is easily cleanable. When you have kids and/or pets, spills, furballs, greasy fingers, and so much more become a part of your daily life. Retract-A-Gate can be cleaned with mild soap and water. Rubbing alcohol can be used for especially stubborn stains.