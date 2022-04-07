Top 10 Best safety first gate Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated safety first gate in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Retract-A-Gate 72″ Black by Smart Retract: Retractable Baby, Dog, & Cat Gate
- Customizable width – This safety gate adjusts to fit doorways and openings between 29 and 38 inches wide and is 28 inches high
- Keep it secure – All pressure-mounted gates need to be occasionally tightened, but this safety gate lets you know when. If the easy-read indicator turns red, it’s time to re-adjust
- Simple one hand release – Adults can easily open using one hand, while the two-action handle remains tough for little fingers to release and open
- Easy to install – This pressure-mounted gate requires no hardware or tools to install and sets up easily in doorways and other pass through areas. Wall cups must be installed to keep gate in place
- Automatic closing door: A magnetic Latch ensures the door swings closed and locks automatically, without any effort from a parent. Refer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manual
- Hardware or pressure mount
- One hand, top release handle. Features a complete-control top handle that lets you lock, release, and adjust as needed. Wall cups must be installed to keep the gate in place
- 28inches – 42inches wide, 26inches high
- The minimum opening is 30 inches in hardware mount, swing mode
- Note-opening beneath installed gate is 1 to 2 inch from floor. Only install hardware into stair posts, door frames or wood studs behind wall
- Durable wood frame
- Non-marring bumpers protect woodwork and walls
- No drilling or tools necessary
- For use at bottom of stairs, hallways, and doorways
- The gate expands from 28 to 42 inches which allows you to quickly adjust for openings of different widths.
- This sturdy Safety 1st baby gate can be opened with one hand and adjusted to fit doorways and openings ranging from 29 to 38 inches wide.
- Pressure-mounted installation requires no tools, drilling, or hardware and allows for setting up quickly and easily in doors or pass-through areas.DO NOT substitute parts
- A magnetic Latch causes the baby gate to close and lock automatically, and the SecureTech indicator tells you at a glance that the gate is secure.Do not immerse in water.No Assembly Required
- Easily create a safe space for children in your home or when visiting family and friends by using this 28-inch-high adjustable baby gate in doorways, hallways, staircases, and more.
- Includes one pressure-mounted baby gate.
- HARDWARE MOUNTED - Comes fully assembled for a hassle-free install to provide maximum security at top of stairs. Also can be used in doorways and other areas where you want extra security as a hardware mounted gate.
- TEMPLATE INSTALL - No measuring, marking or need to level. The gate comes out of the box in one piece to ensure your install will be easier than other hardware mounted gates.
- NO DRILL - No drill required for drywall installation. Gate includes special drywall screws, so no anchors needed.
- NO TRIPPING - The no threshold design means no trip hazard at the top of the stairs.
- ONE HAND OPEN - One-hand operation and a swing-open door make it easier to pass through, and the gate closes with just a push, letting you get on your way quickly.
- Decorative modern design and color to blend within the home
- Visual red/green indicator lets parent know gate is installed securely.Adult Assembly Required
- Adults can easily open using one hand, while the two-action handle remains tough for little fingers to release
- 29”– 37” wide; 28” high
- Wall cups included. Wall cups must be installed with included hardware (screwdriver required) to keep gate in place.
- CUSTOMIZABLE WIDTH – This safety gate adjusts to fit doorways and openings between 28 and 42 inches wide and is 24 inches high
- SECURE AND STURDY – Gate features a durable bamboo frame and recycled plastic panels. It also includes non-marring bumpers to protect your woodwork from unwanted dings and scratches
- EASY TO INSTALL – This pressure-mounted gate requires no hardware or tools to install and sets up easily in doorways and other pass through areas. Assembly not required
- GREAT FOR BABIES OR PETS – Easily create a baby and/or pet friendly area within your home with this gate. It’s great for use at the bottom of stairs, in hallways and in doorways
- Subtle and see-through mesh design
- Easy to open with one hand by parents but difficult for children, this Safety 1st gate is designed to provide additional height protection and is great for homes with babies and pets
- Adjust the gate to fit wide doorways and openings ranging from 29 to 47 inches wide. Pressure-mounted installation requires no tools, drilling, or hardware and allows for quick and easy setup in doors or pass-through areas
- The SecureTech pressure indicator tells you at a glance when the gate's pressure needs adjusting for extra safety
- Easily create a safe space for children in your home by using this 36-inch-high adjustable baby gate in doorways, hallways, staircases, and more
- Includes one pressure-mounted baby gate
- The Safety 1st plastic, pressure mounted high gate is easy to assemble
- It has a one handed lock and release handle that is convenient for parents to unlock and relock
- It expands wide so as to accommodate different size door openings
- Pressure mounted
- One handed lock and release handle
- For use as a barrier at bottom of stairs and hallways & doorways
- Less trip hazard and a 24" Door opening
- 30 inches high and can be adjusted from 283/4 to 311/4 inches
- Pressure-mounted and ergonomically designed metal gate
Our Best Choice: Retract-A-Gate 72″ Black by Smart Retract: Retractable Baby, Dog, & Cat Gate
Product Description
What is Retract-A-Gate?
Stylish and compact, Retract-A-Gate is a 100% USA-made safety gate that automatically winds up into a small roll when you don’t need it.
Whenever you need to block an area, you can easily unroll the gate from the reel by using one-hand to pull the handle then guiding the mesh across your stairs, door, or patio and into the opposite pair of brackets. After you lock the gate with the childproof lock, you’re done! It’s that easy.
Two low-profile pairs of brackets, which the baby gate hooks into, are attached to both sides of the opening.
The reel side of the gate snaps into one pair of brackets.
The handle side hooks into the opposite pair of brackets.
The lock is a simple push-and-turn mechanism; easy for adults to use, but safe for small children.
Retract-A-Gate is 100% USA-Made
When looking for a gate to protect your little ones, the first priority is safety. When you choose Retract-A-Gate, you get a gate that has been thoroughly tested and proven to do its job. Retract-A-Gate is evaluated yearly at our facility in Dubuque, Iowa for compliance with the American Safety Gates and Enclosures standards, ASTM F1004. As of 2022, Retract-A-Gate is in compliance with ASTM F1004.
5 Steps to Install Your Retract-A-Gate
Step 1: Mount the bottom brackets at 3-4” off the floor. Mount the top brackets 30.5” off the floor. Since the bottom bracket is on a baseboard, wall spacers (purchased separately) are used behind the upper bracket so both brackets are the same distance from the wall.
Step 2: Snap the Retract-A-Gate into the mounted brackets. You’ll hear a small click when it’s secure.
Step 3: Easily pull out the retractable mesh using the handle, which causes the mesh to unravel.
Step 4: Guide the mesh to the opposite set of brackets, then hook the mesh into the brackets. The total width of the gate assumes that the brackets are pointing inwards.
Step 5: Use the childproof lock to secure the mesh. You’re done!
General Use
In 2022, the JPMA certified Retract-A-Gate for use at the top and bottom of your staircase. When mounting the gate at the top of your stairs, ensure that the gate is at least 6 inches back from the top of the staircase. If the gate is mounted directly at the top step, a gap can form that a baby or pet could fit through.
Retract-A-Gate is usable inside and outside. During extreme temperatures, taking the gate inside will help prolong its lifespan. It’s like leaving a car outside during a freezing winter. The car will still run, but the engine may require additional attention in the future.
All exposed metal on the gate will not rust, and the mounting hardware is treated to resist rust. For beach or near-saltwater use, use stainless steel mounting hardware and limit outdoor use by bringing the gate inside.
If you’re bringing Retract-A-Gate back inside, it is easily cleanable with only soap and water. Rubbing alcohol can also be applied. Let your gate dry thoroughly before using it again.
Baby Use
As of 2022, Retract-A-Gate is certified annually by the JPMA to ensure it complies with North American safety gate standards for children 6-24 months. The mesh fabric is a non-toxic reinforced polymer composite. It does NOT contain any material defined as hazardous by the Consumer Products Safety Commission.
Retract-A-Gate’s mesh remains flexible so it can rewind into the reel. However, the mesh is taut enough to prevent a child from squeezing under when installed correctly. Here are some tips:
1. Ensure that the gate is locked when in use. Push, then turn the childproof lock to secure the gate. Locking the gate prevents further extension of the mesh.
2. The base of the reel should be in contact with the floor. There should be no more than ¼” gap between the bottom of the mesh and the floor.
3. Add additional tension to the mesh by turning the roll 1/8 of a turn, then locking the gate.
Dog Use
Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is made from a durable reinforced polymer composite. The mesh was engineered to be scratch resistant and is certified for up to 200 lbs. of push out force. It’s also non-toxic, so there’s no need to worry about exposing your furry friend to harmful chemicals.
Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is scratch-resistant; however, it was not designed for use with dogs with behavioral issues. If your dog is prone to excessive biting or chewing, we recommend you purchase a solid steel dog gate. As tough as our mesh is, it can still be bitten through by an aggressive dog.
If there is excess slack in the mesh, the distance between your upper and lower brackets may be off. Measure the horizontal distance between each bracket pair. Is this distance identical? If not, adjust accordingly.
Cat Use
Retract-A-Gate’s mesh is scratch-resistant, non-toxic, and perfect for your feline friend. It was designed to prevent a cat from squirming under the mesh. If your cat is getting under the gate, review the following:
1. Keep the gate is locked when it is in use. The base of the reel should be in contact with the floor. There should be no more than ¼” gap between the bottom of the mesh and the floor.
2. Is there excess slack in the mesh? The distance between your upper and lower brackets may be off. Measure the horizontal distance between each bracket pair. Is this distance identical? If not, adjust accordingly.
Retract-A-Gate was designed to be difficult for a cat to climb or jump over. The mesh will tip backwards slightly when a cat climbs up it, causing the cat to lose its balance. At 34” tall, Retract-A-Gate is one of the tallest gates available. However, if your cat loves to jump and regularly clears a three-foot vertical, you will need a taller cat gate.
Will Retract-A-Gate cover my opening? How tall is the mesh?
Retract-A-Gate assumes that your brackets are pointing inwards.
When measuring your opening to see if Retract-A-Gate will work, Retract-A-Gate will cover anything up to a 52 or 72 inch opening. The total distance covered does include the brackets, so for maximum coverage, the brackets need to be pointing inwards. If you’re making up less than 2 inches of space, placing wall spacers under the brackets can help you make up the extra distance. For example, if your opening is 74″, placing an inch of spacers under each bracket will allow the gate to cover the full opening, assuming that the brackets are pointing inwards.
You can mount the brackets around the corner of an opening. Retract-A-Gate is designed to work at a variety of angles, but mounting the brackets around the corner of an opening does increase the opening distance.
The mesh measures 34″ vertically. The reel (on the right side in the above picture) is 38″ tall, and it can be placed on either the right or left side of the opening.
Retract-A-Gate Accessories
Universal Mounting Bracket Kit (included)
Each Retract-A-Gate comes with a Universal Mounting Bracket Kit. Each kit contains the following items: 4 hardware-mounted universal mounting brackets, 8 2-inch long screws, 8 finishing washers, and an installation guide (not pictured).
Additional Universal Mounting Bracket Kits are available for purchase. Purchasing additional brackets allows you to easily move your Retract-A-Gate between two locations.
Wall Spacer Set (not included)
Wall Spacers are used to make your installation vertically plumb. When installing the bottom bracket on your baseboard, place a number of wall spacers equal to the thickness of the baseboard under the upper bracket.
Each set includes 10 wall spacers. Each spacer is 1/8 inch thick.
Stair Banister Adapter Kit (not included)
The Stair Banister Adapter Kit is used when you want to mount your gate to a banister or spindle, but don’t wish to drill holes into it. It can also be used with wrought iron railings.
Each Stair Banister Adapter Kit includes 1 weatherproof adapter, 4 32-inch mounting straps, and all the screws, nuts, and finishing washers necessary for installation. The brackets that came with your gate are mounted onto the adapter.
1 Stair Banister Adapter Kit is required per spindle or banister.
Drywall Anchor Kit (not included)
Though we recommended mounting Retract-A-Gate on a solid wood stud, sometimes that isn’t feasible. Our drywall anchors allow you to mount the gate on drywall and are designed for use on 3/8 to 5/8 drywall.
When possible, mounting a gate on a double stud is best and would not require drywall anchors. If a single stud is available, one side of the bracket should mount on the wooden stud. The other side will use a drywall anchor.
Each kit contains 2 steel drywall anchors, 2 screws, and 2 finishing washers.
Retract-A-Gate is certified for up to 200 pounds of push out force and for top and bottom stair use by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). Wherever Retract-A-Gate is installed, it will keep your little ones safe.
Retract-A-Gate has smooth, one-handed operation and is quiet when opening and closing. The gate extends out to 72” and the durable mesh is 34” tall. The mesh fabric is easily locked in place with Retract-A-Gate’s childproof lock. Retract-A-Gate is composed of environmentally friendly and safe materials—no toxic materials are ever used in the gate or the manufacturing process.
Retract-A-Gate is certified for both indoor and outdoor use. It has been extensively tested in wet, rainy seasons and hot, dry summers. To top it all off, Retract-A-Gate has undergone exposure testing during a full northern winter with flawless results.
Retract-A-Gate’s scratch-resistant mesh is easily cleanable. When you have kids and/or pets, spills, furballs, greasy fingers, and so much more become a part of your daily life. Retract-A-Gate can be cleaned with mild soap and water. Rubbing alcohol can be used for especially stubborn stains.