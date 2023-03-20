Top 10 Best safety first cradle cap brush and comb Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3 In 1 layout for complete cradle cap care:

This cradle cap brush and comb consists of 3 distinctive elements with various features. The rubber bristles brush is comfortable but dependable, can gently massage the baby’s head without having harming. The dense comb tooth portion is built of metal material, appropriate for cleaning smaller flakes, the loose comb teeth is designed of plastic, best for dealing with larger sized flakes. You can use diverse parts to give your newborn a entire and relaxed care.

Handy to use:

Each and every harmless baby’s scalp brush is intended with a sleek tackle on the back again, which allow you to firmly grip it when using, snug to maintain and not easy to slip. In addition, the cope with also provides a good deal of advantage for storing, you can cling the comb on the wall of bathroom so that it won’t get up much room.

Warm spouse and children reward:

Our 3-in-1 design child cradle cap brushes are so sensible and risk-free to use that they can be considerate gifts for family with babies, they will be glad to get them.

Specs:

Product: rubber

Size: 8.7 x 8.2 x 3 cm/ 3.4 x 3.2 x 1.2 inch

Deal involves:

2 x 3-In-1 cradle cap brush and comb

Take note:

Retail outlet them in spot that young ones can not reach.

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎5.55 x 5.16 x 1.73 inches 2.29 Ounces

Manufacturer‏:‎Patelai

ASIN‏:‎B08R9R14P7

Soft and mild scalp care: the rubber bristles are secure but tender, will not irritate the baby’s skin The dense comb enamel aspect is designed of steel materials, acceptable for cleansing smaller flakes, the free comb enamel is made of plastic, best for dealing with more substantial flakes This comb and brush is safe and reputable, pleasant for very long-term use

Uncomplicated to keep: our secure baby’s scalp brush steps approx. 8.7 x 8.2 x 3 cm/ 3.4 x 3.2 x 1.2 inch, a reasonable dimension that can match an adult’s hand, it options a smooth take care of, practical to maintain devoid of stressing about slipping off, so it can assistance you efficiently thoroughly clean the toddler scalp

Functional device: these cradle cap brush combs are realistic equipment for easy care of the cradle cap, they can remove the baby’s cradle cap at simplicity, which is conducive to the growth of baby’s hair, or you can utilize the brush with coconut oil for far better influence

What you get: we give you with 2 items 3-in-1 style little one cradle cap brushes, so you can often clean and alter the brushes to continue to keep them clean up

